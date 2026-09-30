Starship Kicks-Off Next-Generation Starlink

SpaceX has taken a major step toward its many ambitions, including delivering gigabit satellite internet and becoming a dominant broadband provider worldwide. SpaceX launched its 14th Starship flight on September 28, successfully deploying 24 next-generation Starlink satellites that the company claims will greatly improve satellite internet performance.
The fully reusable Starship vehicle is central to Starlink's future roadmap. Engineered for mass deployment and rapid reusability, Starship is the only launch vehicle capable of carrying the heavier payloads required for Starlink's third-generation constellation upgrades.
Supported by the “Mechazilla” launch tower, which is designed to catch the returning booster, SpaceX aims to achieve a cadence where Starship can launch, land, refuel, and fly again within hours. According to SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell, the company envisions flying Starship up to 400 times over the next four years.