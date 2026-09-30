Starship Kicks-Off Next-Generation Starlink

The 24 satellites launched are to be the first of a planned 100,000-craft constellation. Getting Starship to the point where it can successfully take off, deploy, land, and prep the next payload in a matter of hours is essential to meeting this goal within SpaceX's timeframe. Gigabit speed won't arrive overnight, but as the constellation build-out progresses, satellite network capacity will improve, allowing more Starlink terminals to connect without congestion.

For Starlink to compete with terrestrial internet providers, not just in rural settings, it needs excess capacity, especially if gigabit internet is the goal. How quickly it can achieve this depends on how fast it can develop Starship to become reusable and redeployable.

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk mentioned in an interview that he wants to launch Starship one to two times a week in 2027. That's not out of the realm of possibility, since the company has gotten the Falcon 9 to a near-weekly launch cadence. SpaceX expects to launch Starship more this year, including testing the capture of Starship's upper stage at the launch tower. Starship is also expected to launch SpaceX's planned orbital data center project, Starmind. It will also be pivotal to NASA's plans to return U.S. astronauts to the Moon.

24 satellites down, 99,976 to go.