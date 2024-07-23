The Best RV Internet For Every Camper

Satellite internet

As of 2024, the only portable satellite internet access for RVs is Starlink Mobile (once called Starlink RV). Starlink Mobile, under the umbrella of Starlink Roam plans, connects to SpaceX’s constellation of low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites to deliver high-speed, low-latency internet pretty much anywhere, no matter how far from civilization you go. But it’s not cheap, and it’s the only satellite internet provider that requires you to buy the equipment upfront rather than lease it like most other providers. The service's performance will depend on your location, network congestion, and the status of the continually growing Starlink constellation. Starlink's availability and speed map tracks approximate speeds from state to state. Although speeds are based on fixed-location plans, they are still a good indicator of how well mobile plans will perform in an area. While Starlink is currently the only game in town for RV satellite internet, Amazon is working to get its rival service online sometime in 2025. Learn more about Project Kuiper here.

Starlink Hardware

Starlink currently offers three different kits, all compatible with Roam plans. The right one for you will depend on your internet usage needs and how much you’re willing to spend. All three can be used for Roam and fixed-residential service. The Standard kit is the most common and currently the most affordable. It’s $499 when signing up with a Mobile plan. The dish is easy to set up on the go, so you don’t need to install it in your RV. There are optional attachments you can buy if you want it mounted to your home on wheels, but we recommend keeping it separate so you can readjust it on the fly for a better signal without moving your whole rig. It also can’t be used while you’re driving. The Flat High-Performance dish is Starlink’s luxury offering. For $2,500, the larger dish is said to provide a stronger signal and needs minimal positioning to catch the best connection. The dish’s main draw is Starlink’s Mobility, or in-motion plans that allow you to connect from anywhere on the globe while it’s moving on land or the ocean. While on a long trip in the RV, your passengers can connect to the internet with no problem as you make your way cross-country. The Starlink Mini is half the size and weight of the standard dish and includes built-in Wi-Fi, so you don’t need a separate router or gateway device. With the right plan, you can also use it in motion. Perfect for backpacking excursions or if you’re trying to save space in your RV.

Starlink Mobile plans

Starlink Mobile Plans Price per month Equipment Fee Data Speed Mobile Regional $150 $499.00 one-time, upfront Unlimited, deprioritized 5–50Mbps Mobile Global $200 $499.00 one-time, upfront Unlimited, deprioritized 5–50 Mbps Mobile Priority $250.00–$5,000.00 $2,500.00 one-time, upfront Unlimited standard–5TB high-speed priority 40—220Mbps Starlink Roam Mini $50 $599 one-time, upfront 50GB per month 5–50Mbps

There’s no annual contract on Starlink’s Roam plans, only a month-by-month payment you can pause at any time—a huge pro for those who travel part-time.

Starlink Mobile Regional & Global

Starlink Roam’s base plan, Mobile Regional, costs $150 monthly, with a one-time equipment fee of $499 for the standard portable hardware. Regional plans allow you to connect to the internet anywhere on the continent you purchased if the country you’re traveling in authorizes it. So, if you bought the dish in the U.S., you can connect anywhere in North America. If you plan on going overseas with your Starlink, you’ll need the Mobile Global plan for $400 monthly.

Starlink Mobile Priority

Mobile Priority has three tiers based on the amount of priority data, starting at $250 per month. Priority data allows you to connect with Starlink’s top speeds of up to 220Mbps. After your allotment is out, your speeds will revert to the standard level of up to 100Mbps unless you purchase more Starlink data for $2 per GB. It’s compatible with the Standard dish but best used with the Flat High-Performance to take advantage of the in-motion capability.

Starlink Roam Mini

Starlink Roam Mini is exclusive to the Mini hardware. It costs $50 per month and gives you 50GB of data. Unlike the priority plans’ data, after the allotment on the Mini plan runs out, you can no longer connect to the internet except for Starlink’s website and app. From there, you can purchase more data for $1 per GB.

Starlink Roam vs. Hughesnet and Viasat

Satellite Internet Provider Price per month Details See More $150.00 ● Super portable product design

● Unlimited data

● No annual contract

● Low latency

● Pricey View Plans $74.99 ● Made for fixed locations only

● Annual contract

● 200GB data cap

● Affordable View Plans $99.99 ● Made for fixed locations only

● Unlimited data

● No contract

● Pricey View Plans

Hughesnet and Viasat provide satellite internet services for fixed locations, such as homes or businesses, so they’re not portable. If you want portable satellite options, Starlink stands out as the only viable choice beyond a satellite phone, which is ideal for keeping around for emergencies if you camp and hike in highly remote areas.