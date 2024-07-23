The Best RV Internet For Every Camper

Andreas Rivera
By Andreas Rivera
Jul 23, 2024
Icon Time To Read9 min read
rv parked next to a beach and water with a satellite dish on top

There are several internet solutions for RVers and campers who want to stay connected, but we recommend only a handful. For any cross-country travelers your best bets for reliable internet are either satellite internet or 5G. Both options can be very expensive, so picking the best choice depends on your usage, budget, and how far afield you plan on going. 

Weekend warriors who want an internet connection to check a few emails can use low-cost, prepaid hotspot solutions for short RV or camping trips. 

If you’re in it for the long haul—living the nomad lifestyle with your van or RV—but enjoy streaming and staying connected, there are solutions to get internet service comparable to that in the big city.

From hotspots to satellite, we’ll explain all the RV internet options and help you get the Wi-Fi you need.

Jump to:

Starlink
Starlink Mobile
● Use anywhere in North America
● Unlimited high-speed data ● Best download speeds and latency
View Plans
T Mobile
T-Mobile Hotspot
● Best 5G coverage for travel
● Fastest 5G connection
● Unlimited standard data
View Plans
T-Mobile 5G Home Internet
T-Mobile Away - Coming Summer 2024
● Unlimited data
● No hardware fees
● Easy setup
View device

Satellite internet

As of 2024, the only portable satellite internet access for RVs is Starlink Mobile (once called Starlink RV). Starlink Mobile, under the umbrella of Starlink Roam plans, connects to SpaceX’s constellation of low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites to deliver high-speed, low-latency internet pretty much anywhere, no matter how far from civilization you go.

But it’s not cheap, and it’s the only satellite internet provider that requires you to buy the equipment upfront rather than lease it like most other providers. The service's performance will depend on your location, network congestion, and the status of the continually growing Starlink constellation. 

Starlink's availability and speed map tracks approximate speeds from state to state. Although speeds are based on fixed-location plans, they are still a good indicator of how well mobile plans will perform in an area.

While Starlink is currently the only game in town for RV satellite internet, Amazon is working to get its rival service online sometime in 2025. Learn more about Project Kuiper here.

Starlink Hardware

Starlink currently offers three different kits, all compatible with Roam plans. The right one for you will depend on your internet usage needs and how much you’re willing to spend. All three can be used for Roam and fixed-residential service.

The Standard kit is the most common and currently the most affordable. It’s $499 when signing up with a Mobile plan. The dish is easy to set up on the go, so you don’t need to install it in your RV. There are optional attachments you can buy if you want it mounted to your home on wheels, but we recommend keeping it separate so you can readjust it on the fly for a better signal without moving your whole rig. It also can’t be used while you’re driving.

The Flat High-Performance dish is Starlink’s luxury offering. For $2,500, the larger dish is said to provide a stronger signal and needs minimal positioning to catch the best connection. The dish’s main draw is Starlink’s Mobility, or in-motion plans that allow you to connect from anywhere on the globe while it’s moving on land or the ocean. While on a long trip in the RV, your passengers can connect to the internet with no problem as you make your way cross-country.

The Starlink Mini is half the size and weight of the standard dish and includes built-in Wi-Fi, so you don’t need a separate router or gateway device. With the right plan, you can also use it in motion. Perfect for backpacking excursions or if you’re trying to save space in your RV.

Starlink Mobile plans

Starlink Mobile Plans
Price per month
Equipment Fee
Data
Speed
Mobile Regional$150$499.00 one-time, upfrontUnlimited, deprioritized5–50Mbps
Mobile Global$200$499.00 one-time, upfrontUnlimited, deprioritized5–50 Mbps
Mobile Priority$250.00–$5,000.00$2,500.00 one-time, upfrontUnlimited standard–5TB high-speed priority40—220Mbps
Starlink Roam Mini$50$599 one-time, upfront50GB per month5–50Mbps
View Plans

There’s no annual contract on Starlink’s Roam plans, only a month-by-month payment you can pause at any time—a huge pro for those who travel part-time.

Starlink Mobile Regional & Global

Starlink Roam’s base plan, Mobile Regional, costs $150 monthly, with a one-time equipment fee of $499 for the standard portable hardware. Regional plans allow you to connect to the internet anywhere on the continent you purchased if the country you’re traveling in authorizes it. So, if you bought the dish in the U.S., you can connect anywhere in North America. If you plan on going overseas with your Starlink, you’ll need the Mobile Global plan for $400 monthly.

Starlink Mobile Priority

Mobile Priority has three tiers based on the amount of priority data, starting at $250 per month. Priority data allows you to connect with Starlink’s top speeds of up to 220Mbps. After your allotment is out, your speeds will revert to the standard level of up to 100Mbps unless you purchase more Starlink data for $2 per GB. It’s compatible with the Standard dish but best used with the Flat High-Performance to take advantage of the in-motion capability.

Starlink Roam Mini

Starlink Roam Mini is exclusive to the Mini hardware. It costs $50 per month and gives you 50GB of data. Unlike the priority plans’ data, after the allotment on the Mini plan runs out, you can no longer connect to the internet except for Starlink’s website and app. From there, you can purchase more data for $1 per GB.

Starlink Roam vs. Hughesnet and Viasat

Satellite Internet Provider
Price per month
Details
See More
Starlink
$150.00● Super portable product design
● Unlimited data
● No annual contract
● Low latency
● Pricey 		View Plans
$74.99● Made for fixed locations only
● Annual contract
● 200GB data cap
● Affordable 		View Plans
Viasat
$99.99● Made for fixed locations only
● Unlimited data
● No contract
● Pricey		View Plans

Hughesnet and Viasat provide satellite internet services for fixed locations, such as homes or businesses, so they’re not portable. If you want portable satellite options, Starlink stands out as the only viable choice beyond a satellite phone, which is ideal for keeping around for emergencies if you camp and hike in highly remote areas.

HOT TIP: Always have a backup internet plan for your RV
Check Mark

How vital is internet connectivity for you while traveling? If you have work deadlines, health issues, or other concerns requiring 24/7 connectivity, combining at least two internet options (like satellite and mobile) will bridge connection gaps and keep your digital life running smoothly.

Mobile hotspots (5G and 4G LTE)

Mobile hotspots have long been the only way to get high-speed internet in your RV and are still widely used. They run off the same cellular networks our mobile phones do, so the speeds and availability will depend entirely on where you’re located in relation to your carrier’s network. 

While satellite technology is getting smaller, it still can’t beat the portability of hotspots. During your RV trip, walk around a brand new city with the internet in your pocket. Plus, prepaid hotspot plans, that typically come in the form of a one-use SIM card, are more affordable and easier to cancel. While your speeds won’t be as consistent as satellite, you’re still likely to get coverage in the majority of the U.S.   

Hotspots come in two varieties: a separate device paired with a data plan or a mobile phone with an existing mobile plan. We have our favorites for RV use and travel, but we’ll break down the differences between the two types of hotspots and discuss which mobile carriers are best to use with them.

Pros of smartphone hotspots
pro Affordable. Typically already part of your mobile plan
pro No equipment besides smartphone
pro More secure than public Wi-Fi
Cons of smartphone hotspots
con Hotspot data is limited
con Can only connect a few devices
con Expensive to buy more data
con Wears down phone battery
Pros of mobile hotspots
pro Dedicated device provides better Wi-Fi
pro Connects more devices
pro Hotspot plans provide more data
pro Plans can be canceled at anytime
Cons of mobile hotspots
con Devices and plans are more expensive
con Still limited to carrier’s coverage area
con Can result in expensive data overage charges
con Can experience speed throttling during peak hours

Mobile phone hotspot (or tethering)

You potentially already have Wi-Fi internet in your pocket thanks to mobile phone hotspot features becoming commonplace for modern smartphones. You simply turn on the hotspot feature on your phone, and you can connect more devices to the web, effectively turning your phone into a router. 

Using your phone's hotspot mode is a convenient, easy way to get Wi-Fi in your RV. Fortunately, most mobile phone plans also include hotspot data at no extra charge.

While it's a nice side feature that most mobile carriers provide, hotspot features are best reserved for light, short-term internet usage. Most hotspot plans only include a small amount of data, even if your phone’s plan is unlimited. When you reach the limit, you’ll either be cut off, or you need to buy more data at higher rates. Phone hotspots are also limited to how many other devices can connect to the internet.

Check Mark
Unlimited Hotspot 

Visible (owned by Verizon) offers a prepaid phone data plan called Visible+, which starts at $35 per month. This plan provides unlimited hotspot data at 5Mbps so speeds will be slow but never capped. Only one device can be connected to the hotspot at a time, so this plan is better suited to single RVers or those who don’t mind the inconvenience of taking turns.

Mobile hotspot devices

A mobile hotspot is a portable Wi-Fi device that allows you to connect your devices to the internet through 5G and 4G cellular data. It uses a separate mobile plan specific to hotspot devices. 

Hotspot devices are favored over mobile phone hotspots when traveling the country since you’re likely using more data and connecting more devices. Hotspot plans come with better data allotments, although they are more expensive and rarely unlimited. Although a device’s signal strength will vary depending on the manufacturer or model, most will provide a better quality connection than just your phone alone. 

Hotspot devices and plans come in different varieties, so it's important to pick a pair that suits your RV and travel needs. We recommend looking for hotspots that have Wi-Fi 6 or 5GHz band Wi-Fi. You should also consider hotspots that have ethernet so you can directly plug in your laptop and other devices for better connections.   

Here’s a look at recommended hotspot devices to give you an idea of how much they cost.

Mobile carriers and their hotspot plans

Starting price
Data per month
U.S. Availability
More info
T MobileT-Mobile
$10–$50/mo.2–50GB27.29%View Plans
ATTAT&T
$55–$90/mo.50–100GB25.86%View Plans
VerizonVerizon
$20–$80/mo.15–150GB11.25%View Plans

T-Mobile has the most comprehensive 5G coverage of any cellular network hotspot plan. Their base plan is also very affordable, at only $10 per month for 2GB of data, and its bigger data tiers are also priced competitively. Because of its availability, we recommend T-Mobile for RV life since you’ll likely get the best coverage anywhere in the country.

AT&T has the second-best coverage in the U.S. Its prepaid, data-only plans are a one-time purchase and an excellent option to avoid overpaying for data you won’t use. However, its highest-tiered plans with the most data are among the most expensive. 

Verizon has the least coverage but has the most affordable plans, with its Essential plan starting at $10 per month for 15GB. However, the catch is that you must be a Verizon mobile customer to qualify for the low prices; otherwise, the hotspot plans on their own are much more expensive.

T-Mobile Away, 5G for RVs

T-Mobile Away - 200GB$110/mo.No device fee or annual contractUsable in motion
T-Mobile - Unlimited$150/mo. No device fee or annual contractPause for up to 90 days for $10/mo.

Mobile hotspots aren’t the only way to get high-speed, 5G internet on the go. Residential customers have been able to get 5G home internet from the big carriers for a while, with speeds that rival wired internet connections like cable and fiber. These internet plans are limited to a fixed address and will not work if you take your home router with you in the RV. However, T-Mobile is the first major carrier to let you take its home internet on the road with you.

T-Mobile announced a 5G plan specifically for travelers called “Away.” The plan allows you to take a 5G Wi-Fi gateway on the road for $160 per month with unlimited data. It also offers a 200GB plan for $110 per month. You can pause your plan at a discounted rate of $10 during the off-season when you’re not taking your RV out.

While T-Mobile Away is much more expensive than a hotspot plan, there are no equipment fees, saving you from spending up to $300 for a hotspot device. Since it works off the same technology as T-Mobile’s Home Internet service, it’s also expected to provide faster, better quality service. 

It’s set to release in Summer 2024, and we will update our recommendation as more information about T-Mobile Away becomes available. 

Enter your zip code to find all the best internet providers near you.

More ways to get Wi-Fi

If you’re looking for more affordable and savvy ways to get internet on your RV trip, there are other ways if you’re only interested in light internet usage while resting. Many small businesses, restaurants, and campgrounds offer a complimentary local Wi-Fi service that you may or may not even need a password to access.

Devices such as Wi-Fi extenders and travel routers are designed to extend the range of existing but weak Wi-Fi signals and allow you to connect multiple devices to them. They are also a great accessory for making public Wi-Fi connections more secure. If you’re staying at an RV park that offers free Wi-Fi but you’re parked far away from the office where the router lives, an extender can help pick up the signal so you can enjoy free internet from the comfort of your rig.

Read more about Wi-Fi extenders, boosters, and routers here.

 

Our recommendation

Our top two suggestions for staying connected while on the road are Starlink Mobile satellite internet or a mobile hotspot plan through T-Mobile. Starlink Mobile is the most expensive but will provide you with the most reliable and high-quality connection closest to wired broadband, and it will work anywhere there’s a clear sky. T-Mobile hotspot plans give you the best 5G coverage and the flexibility to choose plans suited to short outings or longer trips. Plus, you have the freedom to buy your own hotspot device.

Methodology

We compile our articles using trusted sources and honest customer feedback. We perform first-hand testing on the services we review and compile proprietary data to give you the information you need to make the best decision for your internet needs.

RV Internet FAQ

What if I only need a connection for a really short RV trip?

If you don’t have cellular service where you’re staying and must have internet access, you can rent a satellite hotspot. This saves you from paying $600 or more for the hardware cost. Check into renting a satellite hotspot, which can also provide phone service in highly remote areas.

What can I do to find out what areas of the US are covered by 4G LTE and 5G data?

The Federal Communications Commission has a coverage map for the top four cell carriers in the nation. You can enter your physical address or where you intend to travel and see how the coverage fares before you even step foot in the area; that way, you can be better prepared for your next RV adventure.

Andreas Rivera
Written by
Andreas Rivera
Andreas Rivera is a lifelong writer with a decade-spanning career in journalism and marketing. He comes to SatelliteInternet.com with several years of experience writing about business and technology. His passion for researching the latest advancements in tech, especially the now essential need for reliable internet access, fuels his goal of educating others about how these innovations affect and improve our everyday lives. When not researching and writing about SatelliteInternet.com, you’ll likely find him buried in a good book or enjoying the great outdoors with a fishing rod.