Project Kuiper: Amazon’s Satellite Internet Provider

After the successful launch and tests of its KuiperSat-1 and KuiperSat-2 prototype satellites, Amazon plans to launch its satellite constellation throughout 2025 and roll out service later in the year. It has faced delays due to launch scheduling shake-ups with the United Launch Alliance (ULA). However, Amazon is confident it can get its service up and running within the next few years.

KuiperSat-1 and KuiperSat-2 data will guide Project Kuiper as it seeks to launch more than 3,200 satellites over the next few years to form its low-earth orbit constellation. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has given the company a 2026 deadline to launch at least half its planned satellites and 2029 for the rest. So, if you’re a typical home internet user, you can expect to sign up for Amazon’s service by 2029 at the latest. However, there will likely be plenty of opportunities to get in earlier as Amazon builds its network.