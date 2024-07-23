Unlimited Satellite Internet Has Its Limits

Wait, so is there such a thing as unlimited satellite internet?

Yes, and no. All satellite internet providers give you unlimited access to the internet and will never cut you off completely. However, all internet providers, including satellite internet, need to regulate bandwidth over their networks for all their customers. This means putting limits on how much customers can use it, hence, data caps.

While using the service with your allotted data, you should be getting the fastest speed offered by your plan. If you go over your allotment, your provider will "deprioritize" your connection, slowing down your bandwidth to make room for other customers. You won't be completely cut off, but it'll seem like your internet has slowed to a snail's pace. You'll still be able to do basic tasks like sending emails and checking your internet account, but things that require high speeds, like streaming and gaming, will be impossible.