The three biggest providers of residential satellite internet in the US both offer unlimited data—at least, that’s what they say. We’re here to explain what unlimited data means for Hughesnet, Viasat, and Starlink satellite internet. We’ll also answer some questions about data caps and how to get more data.
Unlimited Satellite Internet Has Its Limits
• Download speed: up to 100Mbps
• Data: 100–200GB/mo.
• Activation fee: $100
• Download speed: 25–150Mbps
• Data: Unlimited, 850GB soft cap
• Installation fee: Up to $300 depending on location and soft credit check
• Download speed: 25–220Mbps
• Data: Unlimited, Priority data up to 2TB
• Installation fee: Self-install, hardware $499
Who really has unlimited data?
Hughesnet, Viasat, and Starlink offer plans with “unlimited data.” While all three satellite providers do technically allow you to use as much data as you like, they still come with data caps or thresholds, and they enforce them in different ways.
Yes, and no. All satellite internet providers give you unlimited access to the internet and will never cut you off completely. However, all internet providers, including satellite internet, need to regulate bandwidth over their networks for all their customers. This means putting limits on how much customers can use it, hence, data caps.
While using the service with your allotted data, you should be getting the fastest speed offered by your plan. If you go over your allotment, your provider will "deprioritize" your connection, slowing down your bandwidth to make room for other customers. You won't be completely cut off, but it'll seem like your internet has slowed to a snail's pace. You'll still be able to do basic tasks like sending emails and checking your internet account, but things that require high speeds, like streaming and gaming, will be impossible.
Viasat satellite internet
Data caps
Viasat has a simplified plan that includes unlimited data. The internet speeds available will depend on your location (25–150Mbps). There is a soft data cap of 850GB per month, which the company says is normal usage.
Overages
You won’t accrue any overage charges with Viasat. Instead, if you exceed the data in your plan, Viasat deprioritizes your data, and your speeds will be “extremely slow.”
Here’s what that means: Whenever you click something online, it sends a request to a server on your provider’s network. After your data is deprioritized, all your requests have to wait in line behind the requests of everyone on the Viasat network who hasn’t hit their data caps yet. Your speed won't return until the next billing cycle.
“Unlimited data plans come with a set usage threshold. When you reach your usage threshold, you can still use the internet, but you may experience slower speeds during network congestion; typically the early morning or early evening hours, when our network sees the most traffic from people who are home using the internet.”
Hughesnet unlimited internet plans
Data caps
Hughesnet also has data caps on its unlimited plans, which will depend on what plan you select. Plans begin with 100GB per month, going up to 200GB. Hughesnet's website indicates that once you exceed these allotments, you will be slowed down.
Overages
You won’t be charged an extra fee when you hit your data threshold with Hughesnet. But Hughesnet will slow your internet speed to 1–3 Mbps until the next billing cycle.
However, if you need more high-speed data, you can purchase data tokens. You can add them to your account at any time, and your additional data rolls over into the next billing cycle. Data tokens start at $3 for 2GB, all the way up to $50 for 50GB.
Bonus Zone
The Hughesnet Bonus Zone is a period during off-peak hours when the data you use doesn’t count against your main monthly allowance. The Bonus Zone runs from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. The Hughesnet Bonus Zone data is not unlimited, but it does give you an extra 50 GB for the month. In most cases, that’s more than you can use in such a small window of time, so it should last you through the month.
Starlink unlimited internet plans
Data caps
Starlink offers various hardware and service plans but maintains that its standard plan, which provides customers with speeds of up to 100Mbps, is unlimited. However, in its Fair Use Policy, Starlink states that to balance internet access across its growing network, it will deprioritize customers who exceed "typical" monthly usage. They don't state how much this typical usage amount is.
Starlink offers different Priority plans that include a set amount of priority data, which grants you speeds up to 220Mbps and will never be prioritized behind standard customers.
Overages
There are no overage fees on any of Starlink's plans. However, if you're on a plan with priority data, you can buy more data to continue getting top download speeds. Data costs $0.50 per GB.
Beyond the Limits
Despite some limitations, satellite internet is a smart alternative to dial-up and a reliable choice for broadband internet in rural areas. As long as you’re aware of how your data usage affects your service, you can plan ahead to avoid going over your monthly allowance.
*The price lock guarantee runs for 24 consecutive months from the date of account activation, requires that the customer’s account remain in good standing, and may terminate with certain account changes.
FAQ
What are Hughesnet data tokens?
Data tokens are chunks of extra data you can buy from Hughesnet. You can use data tokens to get your service back to full speed after you use all your regular monthly data. They come in a variety of prices and data amounts.
- 2GB for $3
- 6GB for $9
- 15GB for $15
- 25 GB for $25
- 50GB for $50
Is there any unlimited satellite internet?
Technically Hughesnet, Starlink, and Viasat offer unlimited satellite internet because they never cut your service off. (Although they will restrict it after you go over data allotments or typical monthly usuage.)
That’s as close to unlimited satellite internet as you can get for residential service.
Is Hughesnet unlimited internet?
You’ll never run out of data on a Hughesnet plan, but your download speeds will slow from 25 Mbps to 3 Mbps if you hit your monthly data allowance. So, while it has unlimited data, it does not have unlimited data at full speed.
Is Viasat internet unlimited?
Viasat internet won’t shut off your service if you use too much data. But its plans do have monthly data thresholds. After you reach that threshold, Viasat puts you at the back of the line for all internet traffic on their network. It’s technically not slowing you down, but it will feel like that during busy times.
What’s the best satellite internet you can get?
Viasat offers more speed and more data than Hughesnet at similar price points. If you have both options, we recommend Viasat.