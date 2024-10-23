5 Reasons Why Your Satellite Internet Is Slow—and How to Fix It

Problem: Your satellite dish is misaligned or blocked by interference

Satellite internet quality heavily depends on your dish's visibility with your provider's satellites in Earth's orbit. If the dish isn't pointed in the optimal direction, you're not catching the best signal. Also, if there are dense objects between the satellites and the dish (buildings, trees, mountains), it will greatly interfere with the signal. When first installing and setting up your satellite internet, positioning is key to getting the best speed and reliability.

It begins with installation

It is critical to ensure that your dish and the rest of the required equipment are correctly installed. Luckily, two leading satellite internet providers offer free installation when you lease their equipment. Hughesnet and Viasat have professional dish installers come to your home to set up everything, including the dish alignment. They use specialized equipment to determine where their Geosynchronous satellites are in the sky, creating a direct line of sight with the dish. If you feel like you're getting slower than promised speeds or cut-outs in the signal, consult the companies right away to determine if there's a better install location. They may or may not charge you for additional visits. Dishes can also become unaligned during severe weather events like heavy wind or snow. Sometimes, dishes are still aligned but could be blocked by snow accumulation. Read more about keeping your dishes clear of snow.

Starlink is a different story