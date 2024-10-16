How to Keep Snow off Your Satellite Dish

Keep snow off your satellite dish and keep your satellite internet working through the winter.

Winter is coming, which means your satellite dish—whether for your satellite internet or TV—is about to disappear under inches of snow. And your satellite internet or TV signal is bound to suffer with the weather.

Too much snow build-up can degrade your internet cables, fill up your satellite dish and disturb its signal, or even freeze your equipment so you can't get Wi-Fi. Fortunately, we rounded up all the best tips for keeping snow and ice off your satellite dish without damaging your equipment and paying fees for it (spoiler: don’t use PAM or other oil sprays).

We cover satellite dish heaters and heat tape, dish covers, and even ways to maintain your satellite dish equipment year-round so you can avoid equipment fees from your provider.