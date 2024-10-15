How to Use the Starlink Mobile App

The Starlink app serves several vital purposes for satellite internet service customers. Its simple management and consolidation of features are among the things that set it apart from competing services like Hughesnet and Viasat. Let’s run through each one in the order they appear on the main screen.

Check service status

The Starlink app’s main screen displays your network status, showing both a text indication of status (online, offline, etc.) and a visual indicator in the form of a Starlink router and satellite dish. It’s a clean way to get a quick overview of the system.

Order accessories

Click the user icon in the top right of the app’s main screen. You can access several account-related features here, including ordering accessories directly from Starlink. If you need new mounts, stands, cables, or other gear, this is the place to do it. Simply tap into the “Shop” section to browse the available accessories.

Review plan details and statements

From the same account screen, you can also manage your Starlink subscription or review recent statements. You can see a breakdown of your monthly bill or make changes to your service—for example, you may switch from the Residential plan to Roam.

View Starlink network stats

The Statistics screen shows you how your Starlink service has performed over the last several hours. Reviewing these measurements makes it easy to view your network performance, which can be handy for diagnosing issues. It covers three metrics: Uptime: Shows a running graph of your network’s connection, showing how many times it’s dropped over the last several hours.

Shows a running graph of your network’s connection, showing how many times it’s dropped over the last several hours. Latency: It's the time it takes for your computer to talk to the web over your satellite connection. Download speeds mean nothing if latency is too high. Monitor the strength of your latency handy graph of your network’s latency over time.

It's the time it takes for your computer to talk to the web over your satellite connection. Download speeds mean nothing if latency is too high. Monitor the strength of your latency handy graph of your network’s latency over time. Throughput: Throughput shows how much data you’ve used.

Throughput shows how much data you’ve used. Power Draw: Monitor the amount of power your Starlink dish is using. This is important for users who are conscious of power usage or who use a portable power bank. Poor uptime and latency stats could indicate that your dish isn't aligned correctly or needs to be moved for a better signal. Learn how much data you're using since using too much in a month can

View all connected devices

The Network option shows you every device connected to your Starlink network in an easy-to-view list. With this, you can figure out what devices are eating up bandwidth and monitor your network for devices that shouldn’t be there.

Check for Starlink dish obstructions

The satellite dish is a key component of Starlink internet. For it to work optimally, it needs a clear view of the sky with minimal obstructions. However, it can be difficult to visualize the dish’s field of view, and it’s easy to overlook things when placing it. Plus, obstructions can crop up after the fact and impact performance. The Starlink app can quickly show the location of any obstructions in a simple graphic. If that’s still not clear enough, you can use your phone’s camera to help track them down more directly.

Run a Starlink speed test

The Starlink app has a handy speed test built right into it, so you can quickly check your network’s speed. This can give a different perspective on your network performance by directly measuring current download and upload speed, which is handy for diagnosing network issues or even comparing speeds to another satellite service like Viasat.

Adjust Starlink settings

The Starlink app is the place to go when you need to adjust your Starlink dish and router settings. These include several important options: Choose a network name and password

Filter content for your network

Reboot the router or dish

Reset the router to factory settings

Adjust the dish’s heating to accommodate different weather conditions

Set up a sleep schedule for the dish You can also use the Stow Starlink option to disconnect your dish from the satellite network. This is useful if you need to pack it up for travel or stash it while you’re away.