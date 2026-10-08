Starlink vs. Viasat: How Do LEO and GEO Satellite Internet Compare?

Starlink and Viasat will likely top your search results if you're choosing a satellite internet provider. While Starlink is the frontrunner for speed and convenience, Viasat may be a more affordable option with decent speeds. I found this out myself after using both providers for several months. I also interviewed several current and former customers.

Starlink offers the fastest speeds and lowest latency among all satellite ISPs. However, Starlink's hands-off support approach may turn off some customers, and you have to pay extra upfront for Starlink hardware.

Viasat has flexible plans for budget-conscious, low-usage customers and for those who need unlimited data and high download speeds. While Viasat has download speeds on par with most providers, it's held back by the high latency inherent in its satellite technology and higher monthly price.

I tested Starlink and Viasat at my family cabin in rural Utah to compare the satellite internet providers. What I found was surprising.