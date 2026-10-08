Starlink vs. Viasat: How Do LEO and GEO Satellite Internet Compare?

Starlink
Starlink
Starlink
  • pro
    $55—$130/mo.
  • pro
    Up to 400Mbps
  • pro
    Unlimited high-speed data
  • pro
    No contract
View Plans
Call (855) 288-1017
Viasat
viasat satellite internet
Viasat
  • pro
    $39.99–$109.99 per month for the 12 months
  • pro
    12–200Mbps
  • pro
    Unlimited high-speed data
  • pro
    No contract
View Plans

*Low-cost plans are not available in all regions.

Andreas Rivera
By Andreas Rivera
Oct 08, 2026
Icon Time To Read8 min read

Starlink and Viasat will likely top your search results if you're choosing a satellite internet provider. While Starlink is the frontrunner for speed and convenience, Viasat may be a more affordable option with decent speeds. I found this out myself after using both providers for several months. I also interviewed several current and former customers.

Starlink offers the fastest speeds and lowest latency among all satellite ISPs. However, Starlink's hands-off support approach may turn off some customers, and you have to pay extra upfront for Starlink hardware.

Viasat has flexible plans for budget-conscious, low-usage customers and for those who need unlimited data and high download speeds. While Viasat has download speeds on par with most providers, it's held back by the high latency inherent in its satellite technology and higher monthly price.

I tested Starlink and Viasat at my family cabin in rural Utah to compare the satellite internet providers. What I found was surprising. 

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How we rate internet satellite providers

We base our analyses on thorough research, including customer interviews, first-hand testing, results from our speed test tool, and proprietary internet provider data.

Starlink plans and pricing

Call (855) 288-1017
Plan
Price
Download Speed
Latency
Equipment fee
Residential 100 Mbps*$55/mo.Up to 100Mbps30—40ms$349 or free rental
Residential 200 Mbps*$85/mo.Up to 200Mbps30—40ms$349 or free rental
Residential MAX$130/mo.Up to 400Mbps30—40ms$349 or free rental
Roam 100 GB$55/mo.Up to 260Mbps<99ms$149–$349
Roam 300 GB$80/mo.Up to 260Mbps<99ms$149–$349
Roam Unlimited$175/mo.Up to 260Mbps<99ms$149–$349

Top speeds not guaranteed during peak hours
*Plan not available in all regions

Explore Residential Plans
Explore Roam Plans

Starlink offers several plans tailored for different use cases. While the underlying service plan structure is straightforward, the company’s branding and how it presents these plans on its website are confusing. 

For consumers, there are two categories of plans:

  • Residential covers basic residential coverage and is best for home use. It has three tiers for fixed-location use, with varying speeds. 
  • Roam is for RVs, campers, and other mobile users. You can use it internationally and while in motion. It comes with a 100GB data plan or unlimited data.

Starlink Satellite Internet requires a purchase of equipment and is completely self-installed. | Image by Allaina Jefferys, SatelliteInternet.com

On a more positive note, unlike Hughesnet and some other ISPs, Starlink doesn't require contracts, so you can cancel at any time. I've successfully paused service and can reactivate whenever I want, which is great when I only use it seasonally. 

The most common plan, Starlink Residential, offers unlimited data (within reasonable limits)—no more data caps. Some plans include additional Priority Data for faster speeds, but the standard data has no cap once that's gone.  

Viasat

Viasat plans and pricing

Plan
Starting Price*
Data Cap
Download Speed
Viasat Unleashed Max
$109.99/mo
UnlimitedUp to 200Mbps
Viasat Unleashed
$69.99/mo
UnlimitedUp to 180Mbps
Viasat Essentials
$39.99/mo
150GBUp to 150Mbps
View Viasat plans

*Data as of 10/08/26. Pricing for the first 12 months. Increases by $30 after for Essentials and Unleashed. Increases by $70 for Unleashed Max. Prices and availability vary by location. Installation fees, monthly equipment lease fees, and applicable taxes may be incurred. After using 850 GB of high-speed data, you will still have unlimited access to Standard Data, which may result in slower speeds.

Bullhorn

First-time Viasat customers can get $30 to $70 off per month for the first 12 months of service. Explore Viasat plans today!

Viasat's Unleashed plan offers new customers unlimited high-speed data (no priority data cap) and no contract. However, your speeds and final pricing depend on your address, since they cannot guarantee top speeds everywhere. Additionally, Viasat has a soft data cap and may grant lower network priority if you exceed 850GB of data in a month.

Viasat Essentials starts at $39.99 per month for the first 12 months, then increases by $30 per month. It's a more affordable plan with a 150GB monthly data limit. Depending on your location, you may receive a lower or higher rate. With no contract, you pay month to month and can cancel at any time, but there is no price-lock guarantee. Visit the Viasat website or contact the sales team for more details on what's available in your area. 

A one-time installation fee may apply, depending on a soft credit check and your location. Your total Viasat service cost will also include a $15 monthly equipment lease, resulting in a significantly lower upfront cost than Starlink.

My first-hand experience with Viasat makes me recommend it as a good choice for rural users, especially if you don't need heavy bandwidth. | Image by Kayla Fischer, SatelliteInternet.com

Starlink speed vs. Viasat internet speed

Viasat’s internet plans advertise download speeds of up to 150Mbps, but I was getting closer to 50Mbps. Still enough to handle most online activities, like streaming and web browsing, so I was surprised by how fast it was, given its legacy technology.

While Viasat has decent download speeds, high latency can make the service frustrating to use. I found videos needed to buffer longer, and web pages would take a few seconds to fully load.

Starlink residential download speeds can reach up to 400Mbps, but your speed depends on your location. I live in the western United States and consistently get speeds between 100 and 200Mbps. Plus, the much lower latency made it nearly indistinguishable from my cable internet. 

Remember, advertised download speeds from any satellite provider aren't guaranteed, and the speeds you’ll experience depend on factors such as network traffic, weather, and signal strength.

Latency is affected by the satellites' distance from the Earth. Viasat uses geostationary orbit (GEO) satellites, which are 23,000 miles above Earth. However, Starlink uses low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, which are closer to the Earth. Low latency is essential for fast, reactive internet use, such as buffer-free streaming and online gaming.

For satellite internet, latency is the name of the game, and there’s one clear winner. Starlink’s download speed and latency blow Viasat out of the water. 

Starlink install vs. Viasat install

Install cost
Equipment fees
StarlinkSelf-install$349.00 (one-time fee)
Viasat$0–$300, pending a soft credit check$15.00/mo. or $250.00 (one-time fee)
Starlink Installation Guide

With Starlink, you must pay upfront for the hardware: $349 for the Standard dish or $149 for the Mini dish.

Starlink also doesn't offer professional installation. The equipment is completely self-install, but luckily, it's relatively simple to get online with Starlink. It took me less than 30 minutes to set up the dish and router and get connected. Permanently installing your dish at home will take a bit longer and require additional accessories and work.

I recommend the Starlink Standard dish for most use cases, as it's compatible with all plans and supports residential and mobile use. The Starlink Mini is for ultimate portability: it's the size of a laptop and has built-in Wi-Fi, but it is really meant for mobile use, not home internet.

Since you own the equipment, you can take it with you when you move or sell it if you decide to cancel.

Viasat satellite dish on the back of a pickup truck

Viasat leases your equipment for $15 per month, in addition to your bill. Alternatively, you can pay a one-time lifetime lease of $250. You’ll save money if you keep Viasat long-term (more than 18 months). 

Viasat requires professional installation and may incur extra costs, depending on a soft-credit check, though my installation was free. My experience was overall positive. My installer was courteous and knowledgeable and got me online fast. They will determine the best spot in your home to place the dish and run cable to the inside. They will work with you if there are spots you don't want the dish located. 

The entire setup was easy. I could schedule a time that was convenient for me, and the installer called ahead to let me know when they'd arrive. The entire process took about an hour.

Starlink customer service vs. Viasat customer service

Customers have criticized Starlink's hands-off approach to customer service. There is no dedicated support phone line, email, or live chat; support is only available by submitting tickets through the website or mobile app.

 “The customer service is subpar for a modern company,” Olson said. “If (Starlink) is that good, they shouldn't be afraid to put up a live chat.”

On the other hand, most customers I interviewed rarely had to contact support because everything worked as expected with no interruptions.

It was similar to the story of Viasat customers I talked to. The service was reliable enough that customers rarely needed customer support, except when they needed replacement parts. If you need dependable support (i.e., they can get someone on the phone for help), Viasat wins out.

To improve the reliability of your Viasat internet service, consider contacting the tech support team or visiting the Viasat Support Forum to see if others have already encountered and resolved your issue.

Starlink availability vs. Viasat availability

Viasat satellite internet service is available in all 50 states and covers 99 percent of the United States. Plans are underway to expand the Viasat satellite network to additional regions worldwide. Contact Viasat to confirm coverage in your area.

As of 2025, Starlink’s availability map covers most of the United States. At one time, there were extensive waitlists in the eastern half of the country, but these seem to have largely disappeared. However, as more customers sign up, more areas have been added to waitlists until capacity can increase with additional satellite launches.

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Starlink vs. Viasat: Which satellite internet service should you get?

Starlink is one of the most high-profile satellite internet services, and many people are excited to have it available in their area. If you're ready to spend $349.00 or more on Starlink equipment and want the fastest, most reliable service, Starlink is the best choice.

Viasat's flagship internet plan is slightly less expensive than Starlink's primary offering and has no hefty upfront costs. However, you'll likely get worse performance because of higher latency. If you don't have heavy bandwidth needs and want to save money, Viasat is a viable option for rural internet.

Andreas Rivera
Written by
Andreas Rivera
Andreas Rivera is a lifelong writer with a decade-spanning career in journalism and marketing. He comes to SatelliteInternet.com with several years of experience writing about business and technology. His passion for researching the latest advancements in tech, especially the now essential need for reliable internet access, fuels his goal of educating others about how these innovations affect and improve our everyday lives. When not researching and writing about SatelliteInternet.com, you’ll likely find him buried in a good book or enjoying the great outdoors with a fishing rod.