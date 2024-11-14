The Best Rural Internet Providers

From satellite to fixed wireless, explore the top internet providers and technologies that offer reliable and fast internet for those living in rural communities.
Best satellite internet
Starlink
Starlink
3.8 out of 5 stars
3.8
  • pro
    Available nationwide
  • pro
    20–220Mbps download speed
  • pro
    $120.00/mo.*
Best rural LTE internet
T Mobile
T-Mobile 5G Home Internet
4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5
  • pro
    No contracts
  • pro
    72–245 Mbps
  • pro
    $40.00–$50.00/mo.***
Best rural DSL internet
Centurylink
CenturyLink
4 out of 5 stars
4
  • pro
    Unlimited data
  • pro
    Up to 100 Mbps
  • pro
    $55.00/mo.**
Best for RV internet
Visible
Visible phone plan
4 out of 5 stars
4
  • pro
    $25.00–$45.00/mo.
  • pro
    Unlimited data
  • pro
    Verizon network
Best fixed wireless rural internet
Rise Broadband
Rise Broadband
3.5 out of 5 stars
3.5
  • pro
    Wireless (no infrastructure required)
  • pro
    50–200 Mbps download speed
  • pro
    $55.00–$95.00/mo.
Data as of 05/01/24. *Final rate will depend on location. **Paperless billing or prepay required. Additional taxes, fees, and surcharges apply. Get the fastest internet speed available at your location (max speed is up to 100 Mbps). *** Price is with paperless billing and qualifying phone plan. Offers and availability may vary by location and are subject to change.

Andreas Rivera
By Andreas Rivera
Nov 14, 2024
Best internet for rural areas

As it currently stands, Starlink is our best pick for rural internet providers. As a satellite internet provider, there’s hardly anywhere in the U.S. where you can’t get their service, no matter how off-the-grid you are. Starlink offers the best speed and data out of the major satellite providers. 

While we recommend Starlink if you have no other option, when you need faster speeds and lower latency, check out our other suggested rural internet options, such as CenturyLink DSL, Rise Broadband fixed-wireless internet, T-Mobile 5G Home Internet, and even Visible's mobile broadband data plan. We also have suggestions for rural gamers and tips on how to get the best performance out of whatever service you use.

We’ll help you decide what kind of service is right for you and what options are available for you for the best service and value. Use our location tool below to see which internet options are available in your rural area.

Reliable access to the internet brings opportunities for education, business, communication, and enrichment. Fortunately, most of rural America is closer than ever to having the same variety of internet choices that the country's highly populated places do.

Jump to:

Enter your zip code to find more internet providers near you

Best internet options for rural areas

Provider
Price
Download speeds
Data cap
Availability
Learn more
StarlinkStarlink
$120/mo.*20–220MbpsUnlimitedNationwideView Plans
T-Mobile 5G Home InternetT-Mobile
$40.00/mo.**72–245MbpsUnlimited48 statesView Plans
VisibleVisible hotspot
$25.00–$45.00/mo.Up to 10Mbps on unlimitedUnlimited50 statesView Plans
CenturylinkCenturyLink
$55.00/mo.*Up to 100MbpsUnlimited16 statesView Plans
Rise BroadbandRise Broadband
$55.00–$95.00/mo.50–200MbpsUnlimited16 statesView Plans
* Plus hardware, shipping & handling fees, and tax. Fully refundable. Depending on location, some orders may take 2 weeks or more to fulfill.

Data as of 4/30/2024. Offers and availability may vary by location and are subject to change.  *Rate requires paperless billing and excludes taxes. Additional fees apply. Speeds may not be available in your area. **Price for T-Mobile home internet plan with a mobile phone plan.

Best overall: Starlink

Best overall
Starlink
Starlink
Our Rating
3.8 out of 5 stars
3.8
pro Price: $120.00/mo.
pro Speed: 20–220Mbps
pro Data: Unlimited
pro Availability: Nationwide
Pros
pro Nationwide availability
pro High speeds and low latency
Cons
con Expensive equipment cost
con Poor customer support

We recommend Starlink as the best rural internet provider for several vital reasons. Starlink launched in 2020 and has rapidly grown and transformed the rural internet landscape. It has the best speeds and lowest latency of available satellite internet providers

Starlink can deliver high-speed internet nearly anywhere in the world, making it the best option for those living in rural areas, no matter how remote. You can get speeds up to 220 Mbps to stream HD movies, have video calls, and play games online. Starlink’s low-earth orbit satellites give users low latency, which is just as important as download speeds. The other satellite providers suffer from high latency, which makes using the web sometimes laggy. 

Starlink also has an unorthodox approach to installation and support. The equipment is entirely self-install, and Starlink doesn’t offer professional installation, so you’re on your own regarding setup. Thankfully, the Starlink kits are intuitive and easy to set up; you just need to be prepared for extra work if you plan to permanently mount them at home. Starlink’s customer support is sparse, offering only a support ticket system to resolve issues. There’s no email, live chat, or dedicated phone number for customer service. 

The Starlink equipment has a pricy upfront cost, and the monthly subscription is more expensive than the average broadband price. However, you get to own the equipment, and Starlink offers unlimited data and doesn’t require contracts. The higher price tag is worth it for having such high-quality internet anywhere in the U.S.

What about Hughesnet?

Hughesnet is the provider with the lowest-priced packages. However, it requires a two-year commitment, locking you into the service unless you pay an early termination fee based on the remaining time on your contract. It has strict data caps of up to 200GB per month. When you run through the allotment, your speeds will fall to 1 to 3 Mbps. It is still usable for the most basic functions but needs to be more practical. You can purchase more data when you run out, but you will quickly inflate your initially cheap bill.

Viasat is a good, middle-of-the-road option for customers looking for reliable satellite internet, who don’t need blazing-fast speeds, and who don’t want to pay for costly plans and setups. It features unlimited data and no contract. Its monthly rate is comparable to Starlink’s, but it has no upfront cost and free installation in most locations.

 

Rural-Internet-Speeds graphic

Read our full report on the 10 Fastest and Slowest Rural Cities for Internet.

T-Mobile Home Internet: Best rural 5G internet

Best rural 5G internet
T Mobile
T-Mobile 5G home internet
Our Rating
4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5
pro Price:$40.00—$60.00/mo.*
pro Speeds: 72–245 Mbps
pro Data: Unlimited
pro Availability: 90% across the US
*With qualifying phone plan.

T-Mobile 5G Home Pros
pro Unlimited data
pro Solid average speeds
T-Mobile 5G Home Cons
con Only available in areas with cell phone service
con Patchy coverage in some rural areas

T-Mobile Home Internet

T-Mobile offers 5G home internet to 90 percent of the US, with speeds averaging 72–245Mbps for an easy, clean $60 monthly. If 72–245Mbps doesn't sound as impressive as its competition (Verizon says it can deliver up to 1,000Mbps), remember that T-Mobile speeds are the average range experienced by its users. Verizon could promise 1,000Mbps but rarely delivers, by contrast. And T-Mobile's range has good internet speed and should support almost every internet activity.

T-Mobile sweetens the deal by promising that your $60 bill and unlimited data with no slowdowns will never increase. T-Mobile Home Internet has a 15-day trial window, so if you decide the service isn't working within that timeframe, you can cancel, return, and get your money back.

Remember that although T-Mobile Home Internet is ideal for rural areas, you still need to live in an area in its 5G coverage area, which still doesn’t cover everywhere in the continental US. Enter your zip code below to see if the service is available.

Other wireless home internet providers

If you're in an area with few traditional internet service provider options but good cell coverage, wireless internet services are an excellent choice. T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is our first choice, but here are some noteworthy runners-up.

Verizon LTE and 5G Home Internet

For folks who live away from cable and fiber infrastructure but within cell phone coverage areas, Verizon 5G Home Internet is an excellent runner-up option to T-Mobile. It advertises speeds up to 1,000 Mbps in some areas and unlimited data. Plus, you can get a pretty good discount if you already use Verizon as your mobile carrier.

AT&T 5G Home Internet

AT&T Home Internet, officially named AT&T Internet Air, offers an average of 25Mbps speeds with unlimited data for $47 a month (if you bundle services). 

Best rural DSL internet: CenturyLink

Best rural DSL internet
Centurylink
CenturyLink
Our Rating
4 out of 5 stars
4
pro Price: $55/mo.*
pro Speeds: Up to 140 Mbps
pro Data cap: Unlimited
pro Availability: 16 states
*Rate requires paperless billing and excludes taxes. Additional fees apply. Speeds may not be available in your area.
Pros
pro Decent speeds
pro No data caps
Cons
con Prone to slowdowns
con Not available in all rural areas

CenturyLink is your best bet for DSL internet in a rural area, primarily due to its contract-free plans and unlimited data caps. You won’t have to pay early termination fees (ETFs) if you switch providers at any point during your subscription. 

Plus, its lack of data caps means you can skip out on overage charges at the end of the month—regardless of how much data you use. No data caps are good news for streamers and online gamers. 

DSL is an older internet technology that relies on telephone lines. If you live in a remote rural area without infrastructure, CenturyLink is likely not on the table for you. DSL usually tops out at 100 Mbps, the fastest speed you can expect from a CenturyLink DSL plan. This is enough speed for one person to do most things they want to do online easily. Still, things could get sluggish if multiple people share the connection—especially if you experience a slowdown, which is familiar with DSL.

That said, for the speed and data you get for $50 per month, CenturyLink is much cheaper than Viasat (which admittedly has wider availability) and other rural internet providers. If you live in a rural area and CenturyLink is available, we recommend you go with that over satellite providers to get the most for your money.

Info
Heads up: You might see CenturyLink offering speeds up to 940 Mbps.

If you’re browsing CenturyLink’s site and stumble upon its 940Mbps plan, don’t be shocked.

By augmenting the DSL line with a fiber connection, many ISPs—CenturyLink included—can offer gigabit speeds. Don’t get your hopes up just yet, though. If you live in a rural area, it’s pretty likely you won’t get these fiber-based speeds. Bummer, we know. Still, it’s always worth checking.

See all your rural internet options using our database of 1,200+ providers.
Pricetag
Save money by signing up for paperless billing and autopay.

Many internet providers offer monthly discounts if you sign up for paperless billing and autopay. Usually, the discount is $5–$10 per month, which adds up fast.

Best for RV internet: Visible mobile hotspot

Best for RV internet
Visible
Visible
Our Rating
4 out of 5 stars
4
pro Price: $25.00–$45.00/mo.
con Speeds: Up to 150 on mobile phone; Up to 10 Mbps on hotspot
pro Data: Truly unlimited
pro Availability: 99% across the US
Pros
pro Portable and works nationwide
pro Truly unlimited data
pro Affordable prices
Cons
con 10 Mbps speed max when hotspotting

Visible Wireless is a favorite among RVers because of its low price, Verizon network that offers 99% coverage, and great deals that sweeten the sign-up process. Plus, unlike other MVNOs and cell providers, Visible Wireless provides unlimited data so that the service won’t slow you down to a snail's space after 15 GB.

True, Visible's phone plans offer only up to 10Mbps when you use the service as a hotspot—you can get up to 150 Mbps when just using data on your phone—but 10Mbps is actually plenty to stream standard definition TV and even make Zoom calls (though not at the same time).

Visible's hotspot data limits one device connection at a time, but we fortunately know the best way to take advantage of that. If you get a travel router for your RV and hook it up to your Visible hotspot, it counts as one device. Then, you can sync your other devices to that router and get unlimited data and 5Mbps speeds on everything from a ring doorbell to your laptop.

So Visible Wireless might not have blazing speeds, but it does have limitless data and enough speed to satisfy even the traveling Netflix binge-watcher.

Info
More ways to stay connected

For more ways to get reliable internet on the road, check out our How to Get Internet in Your RV guide

Best fixed wireless rural internet: Rise Broadband

Best fixed wireless rural internet
Rise Broadband
Rise Broadband
Our Rating
3.5 out of 5 stars
3.5
pro Prices: $55.00–$95.00/mo.*
pro Speeds: 50–200 Mbps
pro Data cap: Unlimited
pro Availability: 16 states
*Speeds and prices may vary and are subject to change. Prices are with a 12-mo. agreement, plus taxes & equip fees

Pros
pro Cheaper than satellite internet
pro Lower latency
Cons
con Prone to slowdowns
con Unavailable in some rural areas

Rise Broadband offers speeds up to 200 Mbps. That’s not bad, considering we’ve seen DSL speeds of about 2 Mbps while visiting family in rural Wisconsin.

Fixed wireless internet service is slowly replacing DSL in rural America, which is good. It’s more widely available, doesn’t require a phone line, and offers faster speeds than DSL in many cases.

If this is the first time you’ve heard about fixed wireless, you should know that it functions differently than a hotspot or satellite internet. But it’s still just as viable of an option for rural America. In a nutshell, fixed wireless providers beam your internet connection from a fixed location to an antenna installed on your roof. This signal then goes to your router, which broadcasts a home Wi-Fi network. It’s cheaper to bring faster internet speeds to rural areas rather than waiting on big ISPs to install expensive and labor-intensive underground cabling.

One downside to Rise Broadband and fixed wireless is that some plans have data caps, depending on your plan and how much you’re willing to pay. Still, several fixed wireless providers charge you extra if you hit your max rather than just slowing you down as satellite internet does.

Simplify your rural internet provider search with our database of over 1,200 internet providers.
Play Video

What should you look for in a rural internet provider?

The best rural internet provider will offer rural internet access where you need it, have good download speeds, and have generous data caps that allow you to do what you want online.

But let’s keep it real. If you’re a rural resident, we don’t need to tell you that rural internet options are disappointing compared to what you can get in more crowded areas, so it’s important to start your search with the right expectations. With rural internet, just know upfront that you’ll be paying more each month for less speed and less data than you would in the city. This can be particularly frustrating if you're looking for Los Angeles County internet and have few options when there's a bustling metropolis with infinite internet options just miles away.

That said, it truly is amazing just how far rural internet coverage can go—especially with nationwide providers like Starlink, Hughesnet, and Viasat. Finding the best rural internet provider for you can make your life possible, whether you want to work remotely from your farm in Montana or travel the country in your RV for the summer. 

Once you know which rural providers are available, the next step is finding a plan that’s the right balance of speed, data, and price. You don’t want to pay for more speed or data than you need to if monthly cost is an important factor for you.

How to improve internet speed in rural areas

There's no way to make your internet speed faster than the plan you're paying for, but if you're in a rural area, you might be running into classic internet problems like weak signals across too large an area or update issues. Here are our top recommendations to get the most out of your rural internet.

  1. Upgrade to a better internet plan. If you consistently encounter buffering issues and the other steps on this list don't work, you probably just need a faster internet plan with a more generous data cap.
  2. Viasat and Hughesnet technicians install your dish for the best signal, but if you feel like your connection has gotten weaker, then you should contact their tech support to possibly find a better spot or bring out a new dish. It’s also vital to keep the dish clear of debris or snow.
  3. For 5G home internet receivers, the best place to put your device is close to a window. If you happen to know the direction of the nearest cell tower, place it on that side of your home.
  4. Try using an ethernet cable on your most-used devices. Wi-Fi always waters down your internet speeds, so hardwiring into your router can ensure you're making the best of your internet plan's speeds.
  5. If a hardwire connection isn’t an option, a Wi-Fi booster can extend your router’s signal to where you need it most.
  6. Check your data usage. Many rural internet providers throttle your speeds if you exceed your monthly high-speed data cap.
  7. Make sure your router, modem, and internet-connected devices are all updated. Sometimes outdated software on your router can be all that's standing between you and your best internet speeds.

Of course, speed isn't everything. As we mentioned above, how much data you use can have a big impact on how much speed you really need, especially if you have satellite internet. Even Starlink, which boasts high data caps, will slow your internet data depending on what Starlink plan you have and how much data you've used.

How do I get unlimited high speed internet for rural areas?

For the record, very few internet service providers offer unlimited internet. They might say they offer unlimited internet, but it's probably only technically true. For example, Hughesnet, Viasat, and Starlink all claim to offer unlimited satellite internet for rural areas, but they actually offer only unlimited standard data, not high-speed data. That means you have unlimited access to slow, and sometimes very slow, internet. Not the fast stuff you actually want.

With that said, there are actually a few rural internet providers with unlimited data. Our favorites are T-Mobile 5G Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet.

Both these providers are stand-outs as they offer unlimited internet for rural areas. They're also both highly available in rural areas, so if you're in one of their coverage zones, give them a look. The unlimited data would be worth it alone, but they also both offer quite fast and cheap rural internet to boot.

Just keep in mind that they are both wireless providers, so you might experience latency like you would with satellite providers—only, wireless home internet doesn't have quite as much latency as satellite.

How do I get wired internet in rural areas?

Wired internet, also called land-based internet or terrestrial internet, is made up mostly of fiber internet, cable internet, and DSL internet providers. Wired internet providers tend to be faster and more reliable than land-based internet alternatives like wireless home internet and satellite internet providers, so it's understandable if you're looking for wired internet in your rural area.

Unfortunately, wired internet providers have high up-front costs because they have to lay internet cables directly to the areas they want to service. That means they often don't support rural areas, or at least, restrict their availability in rural areas. Unless fiber internet is available from providers like Frontier or AT&T, we think the Best Cable Provider for Rural Areas is Spectrum Internet because of its fast speeds, reasonable prices, and larger rural internet availability. If you can't find cable internet, you might be able to get DSL internet like CenturyLink (see above), but keep in mind that DSL isn't nearly as fast.

In the end, the best way to get wired internet in rural areas is to use our zip search below to find out exactly what providers are available in your specific zip code. 

Enter your zip code to see all internet providers in your area.

Our verdict: Get Starlink unless T-Mobile 5G Internet is available

We recommend Starlink as the best rural internet option for most people because it has nationwide (and even overseas) availability combined with the lowest satellite internet prices. It's an excellent solution for anyone living in a rural community, from the local bar owner to your primary internet browser. 

That said, satellite internet is inherently more expensive and offers less data than other internet types. So, if you're in an area with T-Mobile 5G Home Internet available, it's your best option. T-Mobile Home Internet offers fast average speeds, unlimited data, no contracts, and no equipment fees for $60 per month. Plus, if you already have a T-Mobile wireless plan, that bill goes down to $40 to $50 a month. That's a sweet deal for rural internet if ever we've seen one. 

Of course, your best bet is to check all your internet options where you live first and then make your final decision from there. So use our zip finder below to get an internet provider specific to your area.

Enter your zip code to search our database of over 1,200 internet providers.

FAQ about the best rural internet options

What is the fastest internet for rural areas?

The fastest internet for rural areas is Starlink or Viasat, although Viasat's rural internet speeds depend on the location. Starlink advertises internet speeds up to 220 Mbps on its Priority plans while Viasat advertises 150 Mbps speeds. 

Why aren’t there more rural internet options?

There aren’t many rural internet options because internet infrastructure is expensive to build in rural areas. The best internet options are usually based on fiber or cable, and it takes a significant investment from internet companies to lay down the necessary infrastructure for these internet types. Usually that investment is worthwhile only if the new infrastructure can reach a lot of people in a small area, which is difficult to achieve in rural areas.

That said, unlimited internet service in rural areas has become a goal for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and many politicians, who have passed the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund and proposed additional measures to expand rural internet options with unlimited data.

What is the best internet service for rural areas?

The best internet service for rural areas is satellite internet from HughesNet or Viasat, but we’d recommend HughesNet for its better prices and lack of prices. Plus, if you need to purchase more data, Hughesnet lets you roll it over for as long as it lasts, unlike Viasat. 

Other good rural internet options include 4G LTE home internet, DSL, and fixed wireless. Although satellite internet is often the best option, we recommend checking all your options first before signing up just in case a landline provider like CenturyLink or Xfinity happens to be available in your area.

What alternatives to satellite internet are there?

The best alternative to satellite internet is 5G/4G LTE home internet service from Verizon or T-Mobile or fixed wireless service from Rise Broadband. DSL internet is also a cheaper alternative to satellite internet. But if you live in a remote area, satellite internet might be your only (and best) option.

Should I get fixed wireless internet service?

You should get fixed wireless internet service if it’s available in your area and if you want a cheaper alternative to satellite internet. Often the prices are quite affordable in comparison to other types of rural internet service, and as long as you don’t need download speeds faster than 50 Mbps, you’re good to go on speed too.

Do Viasat or Hughesnet offer unlimited satellite internet?

Yes, technically HughesNet and Viasat both offer unlimited satellite internet plans, but your speeds will be significantly slowed once you hit your data allotment. So far, Starlink is the only satellite provider promising truly unlimited data, but its availability is still limited.

Can I use my cell phone as a hotspot for my home internet?

If you’re a very light data user, hotspotting off your mobile phone can be a solution (assuming you can get a cell phone signal at your house). But mobile phone plans usually don’t give you much hotspot data. Check out the best unlimited mobile hotspot data plans if you want more data.

Andreas Rivera
Written by
Andreas Rivera
Andreas Rivera is a lifelong writer with a decade-spanning career in journalism and marketing. He comes to SatelliteInternet.com with several years of experience writing about business and technology. His passion for researching the latest advancements in tech, especially the now essential need for reliable internet access, fuels his goal of educating others about how these innovations affect and improve our everyday lives. When not researching and writing about SatelliteInternet.com, you’ll likely find him buried in a good book or enjoying the great outdoors with a fishing rod.