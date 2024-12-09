Sometimes, it's easy to forget how much data we use with our home internet and smartphones. In today’s stream-heavy world, these data caps can quickly bring the party to a halt, so it’s essential to ensure you have enough data available on your plan. Even though many of the biggest internet providers market themselves as unlimited data providers, it's not that simple, and there's not always enough to go around for everyone.
How Much Internet Data Do I Need? A Comprehensive Guide
What is internet data?
Digital information, like a web page, email, PDF, or HD video, comprises pieces of information known as bytes. Most content uses larger measurement units: megabytes (MB) or gigabytes (GB). A megabyte is one million bytes, and a gigabyte is one billion bytes.
When you use the internet to download files, stream music or video, or look something up on Google, that uses data from your service provider’s network. And if you have a data limit on your plan, it counts against that limit.
In practical terms, a digital photo might be roughly 3-5MB, while an HD movie from iTunes might be about 3GB. Video games can sometimes take up even more space-upwards of 30GB.
What is a typical internet data cap?
Most providers have a data cap of about 1TB or 1,000GB, which should be enough for most users. Xfinity kicks this up to 1.2TB, which is even better. However, we like to see no limit at all.
Which providers offer unlimited data?
Many providers have moved away from limited data and offer plans with no cap. Here are some of the ISPs with unlimited data:
- AT&T
- Frontier
- Google Fiber
- Spectrum
- Starlink
- T-Mobile Home Internet
- Verizon (Fios and 5G Home Internet)*
Unlimited data is the best-case scenario, as you don’t need to worry about usage. Heavy streamers with limited data plans can tell you how frustrating it is to sit down for a binge-watching session only to find out you’ve used your allotment.
*Consumer data usage is subject to the usage restrictions set forth in Verizon's terms of service; visit: https://www.verizon.com/support/customer-agreement/ for more information about 5G Home and LTE Home Internet or https://www.verizon.com/about/terms-conditions/verizon-customer-agreement for Fios internet.
Which providers have the lowest data caps?
The ISPs with the smallest data allotments are almost always satellite providers. Hughesnet offers up to 200GB of priority data. Viasat previously had hard data caps but decided to offer an unlimited data plan. However, there is a soft cap of 850GB within 30 days.
Starlink is also unlimited but has priority data tiers. Using priority data with Starlink guarantees you're getting the fastest speeds available since your data is prioritized over other customers. Not only is it faster than most other satellite providers, but it also offers unlimited data.
Why do providers limit internet data?
Providers typically limit data to ensure that all customers have a good online experience. Certain types of connections, like DSL, cable, and satellite, have only so much bandwidth. Thus, one person’s heavy usage can impact the performance of other users.
If you look at the list of ISPs with unlimited data above, most of them are fiber providers, which naturally have more bandwidth available and can more easily support unlimited usage.
As you can see, basic email and web browsing use very little data. However, things quickly ramp up as you start to include media, including high-definition video. HD and especially 4K video streaming are the biggest hits for most people, and multiple devices streaming simultaneously can tear through a data cap in no time. Video calls, like those made over Zoom, can also eat into data allotments.
Online gaming is a bit deceptive—the number here is for actually playing the game. However, data use can snowball if your games require local file downloads. Many big-name games are 20–30GB in size. Downloading a few of these each month can put quite a dent in your usage.
These numbers can add up quicker than you think over a month. Studies have indicated that the average household uses over 590GB of data monthly.
How much data do I need?
To answer this question, start by looking at the list above. Consider how many hours you spend on each activity and add the totals. Do this for each member of your household, and add the totals together to get an accurate estimate of your overall internet use.
Next, check how much data you used with your current ISP in the last few months. Most internet providers show this information on your monthly bill or the customer portal. Consider whether your usage will change in the near future.
By analyzing these two data sets, you should know how much data you need. Many, if not most, providers these days have either 1TB data caps or unlimited data, so as long as you’re under 1TB, you should be good to go.
The main circumstance where you may run into issues is if you have satellite internet, like Viasat, where you may need to choose a plan based on how much data you need. In these cases, carefully consider how much you use. If it’s well above the data limits for the plans available, you may need to consider alternatives to satellite, such as fixed wireless or 5G home internet. You can also check out our guide on how to stay within your data limits.
FAQ about internet data
Streaming HD video-especially 4K-is the single biggest data hog. Regular HD video can use up to 3GB per hour and 4K video can use a whopping 8GB per hour. Similarly, downloading large files, such as movies or video games, uses much data. Video calls and social media are next in line.
One GB of data could last a few hours browsing social media or streaming music, but streaming HD video would take less than an hour. The mileage you get out of your data depends entirely on what you do online.
No, you probably don’t need unlimited data. The average household uses roughly 500GB of data each month, and most (but not all) data caps are roughly double that. However, unlimited data can be a big plus for large families or households where you want to stream a lot of video. It also just provides nice peace of mind. Personally, we’re fans.
Netflix uses up to 1GB per hour for viewing in standard definition (SD), 3GB per hour for high definition (HD), and 7GB per hour for 4K.