How Much Internet Data Do I Need? A Comprehensive Guide

These numbers can add up quicker than you think over a month. Studies have indicated that the average household uses over 590GB of data monthly.

Online gaming is a bit deceptive—the number here is for actually playing the game. However, data use can snowball if your games require local file downloads. Many big-name games are 20–30GB in size. Downloading a few of these each month can put quite a dent in your usage.

As you can see, basic email and web browsing use very little data. However, things quickly ramp up as you start to include media, including high-definition video. HD and especially 4K video streaming are the biggest hits for most people, and multiple devices streaming simultaneously can tear through a data cap in no time. Video calls, like those made over Zoom, can also eat into data allotments .

To answer this question, start by looking at the list above. Consider how many hours you spend on each activity and add the totals. Do this for each member of your household, and add the totals together to get an accurate estimate of your overall internet use.

Next, check how much data you used with your current ISP in the last few months. Most internet providers show this information on your monthly bill or the customer portal. Consider whether your usage will change in the near future.

By analyzing these two data sets, you should know how much data you need. Many, if not most, providers these days have either 1TB data caps or unlimited data, so as long as you’re under 1TB, you should be good to go.

The main circumstance where you may run into issues is if you have satellite internet, like Viasat, where you may need to choose a plan based on how much data you need. In these cases, carefully consider how much you use. If it’s well above the data limits for the plans available, you may need to consider alternatives to satellite, such as fixed wireless or 5G home internet. You can also check out our guide on how to stay within your data limits.