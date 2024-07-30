How much internet speed do I need?

The most prominent thing internet providers advertise besides price is their speed. If your home internet speed isn’t fast enough, then even a simple activity can be a time-consuming slog—a nightmare especially common in rural areas.
But what internet speed do you need, exactly? The average residential home internet speed users experience in the United States is 42.8Mbps, according to speed test data, but the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) defines broadband internet as 100Mbps. Building on 40 hours of research and many years of firsthand experience, we put together a guide to help you navigate the nuances of Wi-Fi speed and find the best speeds for your setup.