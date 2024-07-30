How much internet speed do I need?

How to improve your internet speed

In most cases, you can improve your internet speed by calling your internet provider and upgrading your Wi-Fi package to something faster. But paying more money isn’t the only way to get faster internet. (And sometimes, an upgrade may not be an option anyway—for example, if you’re living in an area that has only one internet provider or one internet plan available.) Thankfully, there are a few ways to troubleshoot your internet connection if you’re getting sluggish Wi-Fi.

Restart your network

If your Wi-Fi is out or you’re getting sluggish service, sometimes all you need to do is unplug your modem and router and plug them back in. That will clear out any bugs that result from overheating, memory leaks, and other issues to give the equipment a fresh start.

Move your router

You may be getting weak Wi-Fi if your router is placed somewhere out of the way in your home. Try moving it to a central location, like on a tabletop or shelf in your living room, where the Wi-Fi signal can distribute evenly across your living space. And keep it away from thick walls, metal objects, and microwaves, which can interfere with the signal.

Use fewer devices

The more devices you have, the more strain you’re putting on your internet speed—so you can get a smoother connection by disconnecting devices you don’t need on the Wi-Fi. This will also use less data: if you’re on a satellite internet, you’ll have longer before you might exceed your data cap and have your speed slowed down.

Pro tip Read our data caps guide for a primer on the (somewhat complicated) ins and outs of data usage on satellite internet plans.

Avoid being online during peak hours

Satellite, fixed wireless, cable, and 4G LTE home internet connections are all prone to network congestion, which happens when lots of people are using the internet at the same time. You can save your big downloads and other speed-intensive activities for off hours like the early morning or late at night, when your neighbors won’t be logged on as much.

Switch providers

If you’ve tried everything and your internet still isn’t getting any better, it may be time to switch to a better provider. Type in your zip code below to see if you can find faster service in your area.