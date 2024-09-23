Rise Broadband Internet Review

Not everyone has heard of fixed-wireless internet since it’s a relatively new way of getting internet in small towns and rural areas where cable networks aren’t in place. Fixed-wireless internet broadcasts an internet signal using radio waves through a network of radio broadcast towers.
To connect to the network, you must be located in an area with towers nearby and have a fixed-wireless antenna installed on your roof. The antenna is connected to wires that run into your home and connect to a modem and router.
Radio waves can’t transmit or receive data as fast as fiber or cable networks, but they’re a lot faster than satellite internet signals, which have to travel to space and back to Earth. And radio towers are much easier (and cheaper) to set up than installing thousands of miles of cable and fiber networks, or launching satellite systems into space. So, some people who live away from the city and can’t get cable, fiber, or DSL internet access can still get fixed-wireless internet.
There are hundreds of fixed-wireless providers in the US. Many are small regional internet companies, and some are larger companies like Rise Broadband. Rise Broadband offers faster speeds and lower prices compared to other fixed-wireless providers. Take a look at this table below that compares similar fixed-wireless plans.