Rise Broadband Internet Review

With Rise Broadband fixed-wireless internet, your choice will be between an unlimited data plan or a metered plan. Metered plans start at $35.00 per month and have data caps, If you sign a two-year contract with a data cap, you’ll get an extra 100 GB of data per month. Unlimited data plans start at $55.00 per month (with an autopay discount) and will give you all the data you need—up to 2 TB per month.

A cap of 2 TB per month is even higher than the amount of data you get on unlimited plans from big name providers—Xfinity caps data on cable plans at 1.2 TB per month. So Rise Broadband is giving you one of the best data deals on the market.

Rise Broadband internet speeds vary by region, and your actual speed will depend on how close you are to its towers. So you may not be able to get the fastest speeds—but it'll depend on where you live.