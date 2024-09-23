Rise Broadband Internet Review

Kristin Cooke
By Kristin Cooke
Sep 23, 2024
How good is Rise Broadband internet?

Everything you need to know about Rise Broadband plans, prices, availability, and more
Rise Broadband
  • pro
    Plan: Up to 50 Mbps
  • pro
    Data: Unlimited
  • pro
    Price: Starting at $35.00–$65.00/mo.*

If you live in an area where cable, fiber, or DSL isn’t available, fixed wireless might be the best option. Fixed-wireless internet with Rise Broadband provides comparable speeds and oodles more data than satellite internet service, and it’s about half the price. 

Rise Broadband isn’t available everywhere, however, and its metered plans can sting you with extra data fees. If you go with Rise Broadband, we strongly recommend the unlimited plan so you can binge-watch Netflix to your heart's content.

In this guide:

Rise Broadband fixed-wireless plans and prices

Plan
Download speed
Data
Price*

25 Mbps

Up to 25 Mbps

250 GB

Starting at $35.00/mo.*

50 Mbps

Up to 50 Mbps

250 GB

Starting at $45.00/mo.*

25 Mbps Unlimited

Up to 25 Mbps

Unlimited

Starting at $55.00/mo.*

50 Mbps Unlimited

Up to 50 Mbps

Unlimited

Starting at $65.00/mo.*

*Prices as of 9/23/2024 with paperless billing discount. Speed and pricing varies by location.

With Rise Broadband fixed-wireless internet, your choice will be between an unlimited data plan or a metered plan. Metered plans start at $35.00 per month and have data caps, If you sign a two-year contract with a data cap, you’ll get an extra 100 GB of data per month. Unlimited data plans start at $55.00 per month (with an autopay discount) and will give you all the data you need—up to 2 TB per month.

A cap of 2 TB per month is even higher than the amount of data you get on unlimited plans from big name providers—Xfinity caps data on cable plans at 1.2 TB per month. So Rise Broadband is giving you one of the best data deals on the market.

Rise Broadband internet speeds vary by region, and your actual speed will depend on how close you are to its towers. So you may not be able to get the fastest speeds—but it'll depend on where you live.

Rise Broadband fiber internet plans a prices

Plan
Price*

25 Mbps Fiber Unlimited

$55.00/mo.

50 Mbps Fiber Unlimited

$65.00/mo.

100 Mbps Fiber Unlimited

$75.00/mo.

250 Mbps Fiber Unlimited

$35.00/mo.

500 Mbps Fiber Unlimited

$65.00/mo.

1 Gig Fiber Unlimited

$45.00/mo.

Prices as of 9/23/2024. No contract required. Not available in all areas. Price subject to change. Terms apply.

Rise Broadband now offers fiber internet plans for faster, more reliable speeds. However, these options are only in a limited number of areas. When calling Rise Broadband for fixed-wireless internet, be sure to ask if fiber is available in your area or if there are plans to bring it there in the future.

Rise Broadband vs. the competition

Provider
Data
Price
Speeds after premium data
Details
T MobileT-Mobile
Unlimited$60.00/moN/AView plans
VerizonVerizon
20 GB/mo.$95.00/mo.600 KbpsView plans
ATTAT&T
15 GB/mo.$80.00/mo.128 KbpsView plans
VisibleVisible
Unlimited 3G$40.00/moView plans

Rise Broadband data caps

Data with Rise Broadband is metered on some of the plans. So if you aren’t getting an unlimited data plan, you’ll want to figure out how much data you’ll be using on a monthly basis. If you exceed your data cap, your speed will not be reduced but you will be charged for additional data.

Data is added to your account in 10 GB increments at $3.50 for every 10 GB. It is automatically added, so if you aren’t checking your data usage regularly you can get hit with some pretty high fees.

How much data do you need each month?

Many people don’t really know how much data their household uses each month. If you’ve lived in a neighborhood with cable or fiber internet, you may have never noticed your monthly data usage because many of these types of services have unlimited data.

You can use a data usage calculator to anticipate monthly data usage at your home and make sure the plan you pick provides enough data. Some activities like sending emails and browsing the internet don’t use much data. Other activities like downloading or uploading large files and video streaming can use huge quantities of data very quickly. Adjusting your video streaming quality will minimize your data usage. For example, streaming in HD uses about 3 GB per hour, but streaming in SD (DVD quality) uses only 1 GB per hour.

How much data does the average household use each month?

In 2019, US households used an average of 273.5 GB of data per month, according to a report from OpenVault. But you might need more or less in your house, depending primarily on how (and how often) you watch TV and video streaming services. In March 2020, near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, data usage peaked at around 400 GB per month in American households. Data usage tapered off to closer to 375 GB per household for the rest of 2020 and into the first half of 2021.

According to OpenVault, cord-cutters use nearly twice as much data as other homes. Cord-cutters (who don’t pay for traditional TV service) used an average of 395.7 GB of data per month due to their video streaming habits, compared to an average of 209.5 GB per month for households that paid for traditional TV services.

Rise Broadband internet for business

Are you thinking of starting up a bed and breakfast in a small town? Or a craft brewery? You can stay connected to customers and accept orders and online reservations 24/7 with fixed-wireless internet from Rise Broadband. Rise Broadband provides internet service to small businesses in 16 states.

All business plans are priced to favor a longer contract. Up to two phone lines are available with any package as an add-on, priced at $19.95 each per month.

Rise Broadband small-business service

Plan
Download speed*
Data
Price

Pro Business

Up to 25 Mbps

Unlimited

1-year contract: $79.95/mo.*2-year contract: $74.95/mo.3-year contract: $69.95/mo.*

Business Premium

Up to 50 Mbps

Unlimited

1-year contract: $89.95/mo.*2-year contract: $94.95/mo.3-year contract: $99.95/mo.

*Data as of 8/11/2020. Plan availability and speeds vary by location.

Rise Broadband fees

Overall, Rise Broadband has reasonable fees that are comparable to other internet providers. Here are a few fees to keep in mind.

Type of fee
Cost
Frequency?
Installation fee$75One-time
Equipment rental fee$10.99Monthly

When you sign up for Rise Broadband Internet, you’ll pay an installation fee upfront. This fee covers the cost of professional installation of a roof-mounted antenna on your home. The installation technician will also locate the nearest tower to your home, point the antenna in the correct direction, and set up a modem in your home.

Sometimes Rise Broadband offers free installation promotions. Check Rise Broadband’s website or ask your sales agent to find out if there are any ongoing free installation offers.

Late payment fee

Rise Broadband charges you a fairly standard $20 late fee if your payment isn’t received within 8 days of the due date. It’s one more reason why it’s a good idea to sign up for paperless billing (which gives you a $5 discount each month) and autopayments.

Pros and cons

Pros
pro No required contract
pro Affordable price
pro Reliable internet in areas without wired options like cable or fiber
Cons
con Payment increase of $10/mo. after 12 months
con Limited availability on faster speeds
con Limited data on some plans

Rise Broadband is more affordable than satellite internet for homes or businesses without access to DSL, cable, or fiber internet services. It offers reasonably fast internet speeds in many areas that can’t get broadband service from other providers.

We don’t like the data restrictions with the 25 Mbps and 50 Mbps Rise Broadband plans, since this often leads to extra data charges. We recommend going with an unlimited plan if your household uses the internet for more than three hours per day. Still, even Rise Broadband’s lower tier plans offer more data than the biggest satellite internet plan—and look at the difference in price!

Plan
Download speed*
Data
Price

Rise Broadband 25 Mbps

Up to 25 Mbps

250 GB

$25.00/mo.

Rise Broadband 25 Mbps Unlimited

Up to 25 Mbps

Unlimited

$55.00/mo.

Viasat Unleashed

Up to 150Mbps

Unlimited

$99.99/mo.

Hughesnet Elite

Up to 100Mbps

200GB

$89.99

*Data as of 9/23/2024. Plan availability and speeds vary by location. 

**Prices and availability vary by location. Installation fees, monthly equipment lease fees, and taxes may apply. Broadband speed may be managed to prevent network congestion.

Rise Broadband offers a lot more data for your dollar than you can get with either satellite internet provider. As far as speeds are concerned, you probably won’t notice a difference between the providers (streaming video and downloading will be about the same) until you hit your data cap on the satellite plans—and when satellite speeds slow down to 1 to 3 Mbps, you’ll really wish you’d picked fixed-wireless.

If your household relies on video streaming services like Netflix for entertainment, definitely go with an unlimited plan because video streaming could max out your monthly data in just a few weeks.

What is fixed-wireless internet?

Not everyone has heard of fixed-wireless internet since it’s a relatively new way of getting internet in small towns and rural areas where cable networks aren’t in place. Fixed-wireless internet broadcasts an internet signal using radio waves through a network of radio broadcast towers.

To connect to the network, you must be located in an area with towers nearby and have a fixed-wireless antenna installed on your roof. The antenna is connected to wires that run into your home and connect to a modem and router.

Radio waves can’t transmit or receive data as fast as fiber or cable networks, but they’re a lot faster than satellite internet signals, which have to travel to space and back to Earth. And radio towers are much easier (and cheaper) to set up than installing thousands of miles of cable and fiber networks, or launching satellite systems into space. So, some people who live away from the city and can’t get cable, fiber, or DSL internet access can still get fixed-wireless internet.

There are hundreds of fixed-wireless providers in the US. Many are small regional internet companies, and some are larger companies like Rise Broadband. Rise Broadband offers faster speeds and lower prices compared to other fixed-wireless providers. Take a look at this table below that compares similar fixed-wireless plans.

Plan
Download speed*
Data
Price*

Rise Broadband 25 Mbps

Up to 25 Mbps

250 GB/mo.

Starting at $35.00/mo.

Frontier Internet

Call for details

Unlimited

$27.99/mo.

*Data as of 8/11/2020. Plan availability and speeds vary by location.

If Rise Broadband fixed-wireless internet isn’t available in your area, enter your zip code below to find out if there is another fixed wireless provider near you.

Fixed wireless vs. other internet types

Fixed-wireless broadband service is generally faster than satellite internet, and it usually provides more data and a lower price point. But it still isn’t for everybody.

If you are choosing between Rise Broadband (or another fixed-wireless internet provider) or satellite internet, we’d recommend going with Rise Broadband. If your choice is between cable or fixed wireless, go with cable. DSL and Rise Broadband can be equally matched sometimes, so check out speeds and data restrictions on both options before you sign the dotted line.

4G LTE internet service delivers similar speeds to fixed wireless but data usually costs more with this type of service since it’s delivered via cell phone data networks. We recommend fixed wireless over 4G LTE whenever possible.

Rural internet options

Internet options
Price
Satellite internet$$$
DSL internet$$
Fixed-wireless internet$$
4G LTE internet$$
Dial-up$

*Data as of 7/20/2020.

Final verdict: Choose Rise Broadband unlimited plans

Rise Broadband gives you more data and faster speeds than satellite internet service. If you live in a rural area, we recommend seeing if Rise Broadband fixed wireless is available in your area.

We don’t like the data caps on Rise Broadband’s restricted plans, so we don’t recommend getting a plan with restricted data. But if you get an unlimited plan, you should be able to get a steady connection with Rise Broadband that will be more reliable and faster than many other rural internet options.

Rise Broadband FAQ

Does Rise Broadband have data caps?

Some Rise Broadband plans have data caps, although unlimited plans are available. Metered plans range from 250 GB to 450 GB of data per month. Unlimited plans technically have a data limit of 2 TB, but that’s high enough that it’s considered unlimited.

Is Rise Broadband good for gaming?

Rise Broadband can support gaming, but you may experience delays if you’re playing a first-person shooter game like Overwatch. The minimum speed requirement for gaming is 3 Mbps, but faster speeds will give you an advantage in play. Since Rise Broadband speed availability varies by location, your gaming experience with Rise Broadband will depend on how fast your connection is in your area.

What happens if I go over my data cap with Rise Broadband?

If you exceed your data cap with Rise Broadband, you’ll be charged $3.50 for each additional 10 GB of data on your next bill. You will receive email notifications when you’ve incurred additional fees.

Is Rise Broadband good for streaming?

Yes, Rise Broadband speeds can support video streaming—but it’s the data usage you need to watch out for. Netflix recommends download speeds of 3 Mbps for SD quality, so all Rise Broadband plans offer sufficient speeds for streaming Netflix. But we recommend getting a Rise Broadband unlimited plan if you plan on streaming a lot so that you don’t incur extra data charges.

Is Rise Broadband good for rural areas?

Rise Broadband is a good internet option for rural areas where cable, DSL, or faster internet options aren’t available. If you’re comparing satellite internet with Rise Broadband fixed wireless, we recommend Rise Broadband because it’s less expensive and you can get more data for your buck than you can with satellite internet plans.

Can I use my own modem with Rise Broadband?

You can also use your own modem with Rise Broadband and save the equipment rental fee each month, as long as it’s compatible. Contact Rise Broadband directly to find out which modems are compatible. On the other hand, renting a modem is a convenient option for many customers. If you rent and your modem breaks, Rise Broadband will send you a new modem. Plus, customer support can troubleshoot connection problems easier if you have a company-issued modem.

Kristin Cooke
Written by
Kristin Cooke
After graduating with a degree in English from the University of Utah, Kristin learned to geek speak while working as a technical recruiter, interviewing software developers and tech companies. For over 20 years, she has created award-winning content for technology, health, and finance companies. Kristin is an advocate for affordable internet for all and writes about rural internet solutions, satellite internet news, and tech products at SatelliteInternet.com. Her work has been featured in New York Post, PCMag, Forbes, Business Insider, Telecompetitor, Space.com, and The Benton Institute for Broadband & Society.