T-Mobile is our top pick for fixed-wireless internet service, thanks to its fast speeds and affordable pricing. The internet service provider (ISP) also includes the monthly equipment rental with your plan.
Best Wireless Internet Providers
*Data effective as of post date. Pricing and speeds are subject to change. Not all offers available in all areas. **Other qualifying svc (min $29.99) req'd & combined bill. Includes 350GB data/mo., overage chrgs apply. Ltd. avail./areas in U.S. ***With a Verizon mobile plan of $30/mo or more. Plus taxes and fees.
Our pick: Which fixed-wireless service is best?
T-Mobile Home Internet—Best overall
T-Mobile Home Internet is a great deal overall. It doesn't have contracts or equipment costs, for example, and better yet, you'll get unlimited data.
T-Mobile Home Internet's network also has 90 percent coverage across the US, so you can get it in most places, though it's unavailable everywhere. We suggest visiting T-Mobile's site above and checking to see if T-Mobile Home Internet is in your area. If it is—jackpot.
To read more about T-Mobile, check out our T-Mobile Home Internet Review.
Rise Broadband—Best for a budget
As the largest fixed-wireless internet company in the US, Rise Broadband has a good reputation in rural areas. Service is steady and lower priced than satellite internet service. You get a 30-day money-back guarantee when you sign up, which is exceptional in the internet industry.
You can get Rise Broadband in 16 states in the midwestern, southern, and western US: from the south tip of Texas through Wisconsin and Nebraska and north to Minnesota and North Dakota. If you’d like to add VoIP phone service, it’s an extra $20 monthly. Rise Broadband has invested over $30 million in the past five years to build its network in rural and underserved areas. This earned Rise Broadband millions of additional customers and a loyal following.
We read that Rise Broadband includes the monthly equipment rental with internet service. Monthly service includes equipment fees for an antenna, managed router, and SM radio—which will save you a hundred or more dollars every year. Plus, the service doesn’t require a contract. There is a $75 installation fee, but you can split it up into three $25 payments spread out over the first three months.
Verizon LTE Home Internet—Best with an existing phone plan
*Consumer data usage is subject to the usage restrictions set forth in Verizon's terms of service; visit: https://www.verizon.com/support/customer-agreement/ for more information about 5G Home and LTE Home Internet or https://www.verizon.com/about/terms-conditions/verizon-customer-agreement for Fios internet.
LTE home internet is now a popular alternative offered by internet service providers (ISPs) nationwide. This is because users can get unlimited data without the expense of a satellite internet service.
Verizon’s 4G LTE Home Internet is an excellent option if you live in the country or a small town without access to cable and fiber infrastructure. Remember, you’ll need cell phone coverage extending to your area to access the 50 to 200 Mbps download speeds and unlimited data.
We suggest bundling your Verizon LTE Home Internet service with a Verizon cell phone plan. At $40 a month, you’ll get internet and mobile phone access instead of paying $60 per month for just internet.
Unlike T-Mobile, Verizon doesn't have a mobile version, so it isn’t a great option if you travel, as it is tethered to your location.
Verizon LTE Home Internet is available in specific areas across 48 states, including Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee, and Virginia. Still, we recommend trying the T-Mobile Home Internet plan if Verizon isn't available where you are.
What to look for in fixed-wireless internet service
When checking into home internet service, you want to look for a generous data cap (250 GB per month or more), broadband internet speeds (which means download speeds of at least 25 Mbps), and reasonable prices. Wireless broadband delivers these features reasonably consistently, although prices vary.
- Best for unlimited data: Rise Broadband Up to 200 Mbps
- Best for bundling w/phone plan: Verizon $40.00/mo. w/Verizon mobile plan
Rise Broadband’s (formerly JAB Broadband) up to 25 Mbps plan is an excellent option if you stream in SD, attend video calls, play games online, or upload and download large data files. Plus, unlimited data means you won't have to pay overage fees at the end of the month.
Verizon’s $40.00 per month LTE home internet service is a decent alternative for users with an existing phone plan of $30.00 or more. This is because purchasing this internet and phone service bundle will save you about $20.00 per month. You would otherwise pay $60.00 for Verizon LTE Home internet and your phone plan.
Download speed
If you’re looking at fixed-wireless internet, you’ll want download speeds of at least 25 Mbps, if possible. This gives you a steady connection that will allow for video streaming, video conference calls, and limited gaming, although only on one device at a time.
You can stream in a higher video quality without buffering as you get faster download speeds.
Streaming in standard quality will use much less data. If you have download speeds of less than 12 Mbps or more, you may not be able to use the internet on multiple devices at a time.
To minimize data usage, keep video quality set to the lowest possible option for everyday viewing. If you’re watching a game or want a special movie night, up the video quality for a few hours.
Monthly data allotment
Most fixed-wireless internet plans have a monthly data allotment, which is inconvenient if you’re used to unlimited internet plans. Since data is channeled through a tower, providers can offer limited bandwidth in any given area. Fixed-wireless providers measure out the data of each customer to help ensure that there’s enough bandwidth to go around to all their customers.
For example, Rise Broadband offers plans with set data allotments each month, starting around 50 GB and going up to 500 GB per month.
You can expect to be charged a data overage fee if you go over the data cap. Extra data doesn’t roll over into the next month.
- Rise Broadband data overage charge: $5.00 for every 10 GB (after reaching your data cap)
Despite having a data cap, fixed-wireless internet plans are cheaper than satellite internet service and often offer more data. So, if you have a choice between the two, fixed-wireless is usually the best choice.
How to check your monthly data usage.
Rise Broadband: Log onto RiseBroadband.com and select My Account. Scroll down the menu to Check My Data Usage and click Check Usage.
*Data effective as of post date. Pricing and speeds are subject to change. Not all offers available in all areas.
†w/24-mo. TV, 12-mo. internet agmts. AutoPay & paperless billing required. Ltd. avail./areas in U.S. Prices higher in 2nd year. Incl 350GB data/mo., overage chrgs apply.
††With a Verizon mobile plan of $30/mo or more. Plus taxes and fees. With Auto Pay.
Is fixed-wireless not available at your location? Try satellite internet.
Fixed wireless is prevalent in rural communities, but it's not available everywhere. Satellite internet is available anywhere in the U.S. and is sometimes the only way to get internet in the remote areas of the country.
Provider
Price
Speed
High-speed data
See more
|$129.99/mo.*
|12–150Mbps
|Unlimited
|View Plans
|$74.99–$119.99/mo.
|50–100Mbps
|100—200GB
|View Plans
|$120.00–$500.00/mo.
|20–220Mbps
|40GB—2TB+
|View Plans
Our verdict
If you live in a rural area or have limited internet options, it's worth your time to check out fixed-wireless internet. Of course, not all fixed-wireless internet is created equal, and we haven’t been able to review all 1,210 providers we found so far (we’ll get there someday!).
But we really like what Rise Broadband is offering its customers—broadband speeds, plenty of data, fair pricing, and better-than-average support.
Fixed-wireless internet FAQ
Is fixed-wireless good for gaming?
Fixed wireless is not good for competitive gaming like Fortnite or Apex Legends, although you can do some gaming, depending on your connection speed.
Fixed wireless isn’t usually a top choice for gamers because of the relatively slow speeds. With fixed wireless, you’ll have download speeds around 25 Mbps, but you’ll be competing against other players with fiber internet speeds around 2,000 Mbps—which will put you at a disadvantage.
Is fixed-wireless internet good for rural areas?
Yes, fixed-wireless is a good choice, particularly for people in small towns or rural areas who don’t have access to cable or fiber internet. Fixed-wireless internet delivers decent speeds for an affordable rate. It outperforms many other rural internet solutions, although speeds and data vary widely from one provider to the next. But if your neighborhood is wired for fiber or cable internet, get cable internet instead of fixed-wireless.
Does rain affect wireless internet?
Whether or not rain affects wireless internet depends on installation. Extreme weather conditions including severe rain, high winds, and extreme temperatures (hot and cold) shouldn’t affect your fixed-wireless internet if it is configured correctly, but check out our How Does Weather Affect Internet Service article for more detailed information if you run into connection issues during a storm or extreme weather.