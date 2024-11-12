Your Guide to Gaming with Satellite Internet

Can you game on satellite internet? Short answer: yes. Long answer: it’s complicated.
Catherine McNally
By Catherine McNally
Nov 12, 2024
Icon Time To Read9 min read

Best satellite internet for gaming

We recommend Viasat and Starlink as the best satellite internet providers for gaming. Hughesnet is worth mentioning, but its 100 Mbps plans and priority data allotments ding it compared to Viasat and Starlink internet's faster speeds and unlimited data.

We highly recommend Starlink for its low-latency satellite technology for gaming. Viasat has decent enough download speeds for gaming, but its high latency will make it far more laggy and frustrating to play online.  

Want to know how to get the best experience gaming with satellite internet? Read on for information and tips.

Unlimited data
Viasat
3.7 out of 5 stars
3.7
  • pro
    $129.99/mo.
  • pro
    25–150Mbps
  • pro
    Unlimited Data
View Plans
Lowest prices
HughesNet
3.3 out of 5 stars
3.3
  • pro
    $49.99–$94.99/mo. for 12 mo.
  • pro
    50–100Mbps
  • con
    Max 200 GB priority data
View Plans
Lowest latency
Starlink
3.8 out of 5 stars
3.8
  • pro
    $120.00–$500.00/mo.
  • pro
    25–220Mbps
  • pro
    Unlimited Data
Read Review

Jumplinks

How to game with satellite internet

Moving to the country and worried you’ll have to say goodbye to League of Legends forever? You might not have to.

Sure, Viasat and Hughesnet aren’t the best options for gaming. There’s no getting around that gaming with satellite internet isn’t ideal. But when satellite internet is your only option, rest assured you can still game.

Here’s a quick guide to setting yourself up for the best gaming experience with a satellite connection.

Gaming-on-Satellite-Internet

Can you game with satellite internet?

Short answer: yes. The long answer is that it depends on the game and your internet speed and latency.

If you live in a rural area and don’t have access to fiber or cable, satellite internet may be your only way to get online (even though it won't give you the best experience in online gaming). We won’t lie here—some games don't perform well on satellite internet. Luckily, satellite internet has evolved enough to provide speeds that rival cable. Satellite connections can chug along at 25 Mbps or even a brisk 100 Mbps. A download speed of 25 Mbps is fast enough to support many types.

But it's not just the speed that matters. The issues you’ll face while gaming on satellite internet are high latency and packet loss. While these won’t make or break your gameplay in most turn-based or roleplay games (RPGs), they could give you grief in first-person shooters (FPS) like Overwatch 2 or Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. You'll be able to react faster if you have low latency.

What’s latency?

Latency measures how long it takes for a specific piece of data to reach your computer and is measured in milliseconds (ms). You can test your latency by sending a single “ping” of information to a remote server and timing how long it takes until that signal returns. This is why latency is often called “ping” or “ping rate.”

In this case, a high ping rate will affect the lag in your online game. Latency only affects online games since you're connected to a remote server with other players. Latency won't affect single-player games since it's running locally on your hardware.

The average latency for satellite internet is between 594 milliseconds to 624 milliseconds, much higher than any other type of internet.

Average latency by internet provider type
Type of internet
Average latency
Our rating for fast-paced games
Our rating for turn-based games
Satellite594–624 ms0/54/5
Cable15–35 ms4/55/5
DSL25–43 ms3/55/5
Fiber11–14 ms5/55/5

To play fast-paced, multiplayer games, you need internet latency that’s less than 100 ms. And you’ll have an advantage over other players if your latency is lower than 40 ms. If you look at the chart above, you’ll see that satellite internet connections' latency (or ping) is too high to successfully play multiplayer, fast-paced games.

Because they are both based on satellite internet, Hughesnet and Viasat's latency rates are too high to support fast-paced online games. Starlink is different because it uses low-earth orbit satellite technology. Its satellites orbit much closer to the planet's atmosphere, allowing for lower latency connections.

What’s ping?
Info

When gamers mention ping, they’re referring to latency. Ping measures a gamer’s latency in milliseconds (ms). Lower ping means lower latency and less lag.

The recommended latency or ping for online gaming is less than 100 ms. The average latency (ping) for satellite internet is 594–624 ms, hurting your online gaming experience.

What’s packet loss?

While latency measures the time it takes data to travel from your computer to the game server, packet loss happens when that data never reaches the game server.

Sounds like a nightmare, right? If you’ve gamed a lot, you’ve likely experienced packet loss or heard others complain about “drifting” or “rubberbanding.”

You'll be hard-pressed to enjoy a victory in competitive games if you're an easy target for rival players. In cooperative games, your teammates may get frustrated from your lag since sometimes high ping from one player affects all others.

How to reduce latency on satellite internet

Satellite internet works by bouncing your data to satellites orbiting 22,300 miles above Earth, then to the game server, then back to the satellite, and finally back to you. (Whew, what a journey!) Because your data has to travel such a great distance, you will experience high latency. There’s just no way around it.

But you can do a few things to reduce latency and avoid the lag hammer.

Here’s how to reduce latency and fix lag:

  1. Use a wired connection, not Wi-Fi. Plug in that Ethernet cable, friend!
  2. Pause any background downloads.
  3. Close any programs that use an internet connection, like Netflix.
  4. Restart your router—unplug the power cable, wait a minute or two, then plug it back in again.
  5. Connect to game servers closest to your local area. For example, if you live in the Midwest, look for a server located in Chicago.
Find the best satellite internet speeds for gaming in your area. Enter your address here.

Which video games can I play with satellite internet?

Some games will run like a charm on satellite internet, while others will make you want to pull your hair out. (Seriously, there’s nothing worse than lagging out and getting steamrolled by an aggro mob.)

Because your data has to travel so far, offline games, turn-based games, and specific RPGs will run best. But we’re not saying you can’t hop on your Norn Mesmer to blast some world bosses in Guild Wars 2.

Here are some games we recommend playing on satellite internet, as well as a few you might want to avoid.

Best games for satellite internet

  • Civilization VI, PC, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch
  • Stardew Valley, PC, Mac, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5
  • Candy Crush, mobile, PC
  • Star Trek Online, PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X
  • World of Warcraft, PC
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo Switch
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo Switch
  • Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch
  • Words with Friends 2 and other turn-based games, PC, Mac, mobile

Worst games for satellite internet

  • Apex Legends, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PC
  • Fortnite, PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, mobile
  • Valorant, PC
  • Overwatch 2, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC, Series X
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, PC
  • PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, mobile

Keep in mind your gameplay experience will depend on what you do. For example, you might be fine questing in the Barrens on World of Warcraft, but things might get laggy if you hop into a twenty-man raid. Hosting a game in Stardew Valley may be more problematic than joining someone nearby in multiplayer mode.

You’ll also want to consider how important split-second actions are. In a fast-paced game like Overwatch 2 and Valorant, dodging enemy players’ ultimates and shooting back has to happen quickly for you to earn that play-of-the-game recognition. There’s no room for high latency here. That’s why Overwatch 2 and similar games made it on our list of worst games for satellite internet.

Pro tip: Buy a physical copy
Light Bulb

Digital game downloads are all the rage now, but downloading 50 gigs of game content will take at least a few hours on satellite internet. That’s time you could be gaming. And if you’re downloading games on a satellite internet connection, it could push you over your data cap for the month.

Instead, buy a physical copy of your game so you’re ready to go. (Except for those patches we know are coming.)

How many Mbps do I need for gaming?

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recommends speeds of at least 4 Mbps for gaming, but as with all things, more is better.

Luckily, the three big satellite internet providers in the US offer faster speeds than that. Hughesnet connects you at up to 100 Mbps. Viasat internet goes up to 150 Mbps—a speed that rivals cable internet. Finally Starlink can go up to a blazing 220 Mbps.

Viasat
Viasat
Price: $129.99/mo.*
Speed: 25–150Mbps
View Plans
Starlink
Starlink
Price: $120.00—$500.00
Speed: 20—220Mbps
View Plans
Hughesnet
HughesNet
Price: $49.99–$94.99/mo. for 12 mo.
Speed: 50–100Mbps‡
View Plans

Data effective 7/19/23. *Prices and availability vary by location. Installation fees, monthly equipment lease fees, and taxes may apply. After 100 GB of High-Speed Data usage, you still have unlimited access to Standard Data, which may result in slower speed. 

‡Actual speeds may vary and are not guaranteed.

Satellite internet gaming and data caps

Regarding data caps, Starlink, Viasat, and Hughesnet advertise “unlimited” data. But the reality is that they can still slow your speed after you use too much. They typically don't cut you off completely; these providers slow you down to a snail's pace.

Viasat offers "unlimited data" but still has a soft cap of 850 GB within 30 days, which they claim is standard usage. It's not guaranteed, but if you reach that threshold, Viasat may slow you down to conserve bandwidth for other customers. You can download and play as much as you like, to a limit. Using too much in a month means you risk being deprioritized by the network.

Hughesnet, on the other hand, caps your data at 100GB to 200GB each month. If you go over that data cap, your speeds will slow to about 1 to 3 Mbps until the billing cycle ends. Hughesnet allows you to purchase additional data when you run out, but it can add up to a lot if you use lots of data.

Starlink provides unlimited high-speed data at the best possible speeds, depending on your area's network congestion. Like Viasat, Starlink will slow down customers that use extraordinary amounts of data. Starlink does offer priority data plans for its top speeds no matter where, but they're pricy and typically marketed to businesses.

How much data does online gaming use?

You might be surprised to learn that gaming online doesn’t use much data. Playing online games uses only 34 MB of data per hour, making it a reasonably low-data activity. Browsing the internet, for example, uses 184 MB per hour, and streaming video content in 4K uses a walloping 6.7 GB per hour. It would take you 197 hours of gaming to use up the same amount of data you’d use in streaming one hour of 4K video streaming.

However, downloading games can take up a lot of data. Downloading the game Red Dead Redemption 2 will use 150 GB. Yikes! Games like Animal Crossing are much smaller (Animal Crossing is 6.2 GB), but if you’re gaming on a satellite connection with 100 or 200 GB of data per month, it’s easy to see how downloading games will cost you.

On a satellite connection, downloading a few games could use up a month’s worth of data. Because downloading games eats up so much data, we always recommend buying a physical copy of a game if you can.

Satellite internet gaming and speed

If you have multiple gamers in your household (or even if some housemates stream while you game), you'll want higher bandwidth from Starlink or Viasat.

If it’s just you gaming, Hughesnet’s 50 Mbps speeds are more than enough. 

One thing to note is that your internet speed won’t affect your lag since latency is based on distance and not speed.

Even so, data caps and speed are still worth considering when you decide on a satellite internet plan. If you hit your data threshold, your internet speed will slow down enough to be too slow for gaming.

Despite decent download speeds, latency is an inescapable factor with satellite internet, no matter how fast your connection is. But getting more data at once with a higher speed will help downloads go faster. That’s why speed still matters.

Which gaming consoles work best with satellite internet?

Whether you’re a PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo fan, they all run about the same on satellite internet. Downloading games will be a problem with satellite internet since downloading uses so much data, so we recommend you get a physical copy of the game to save on data rather than buying the digital version.

They do fall prey to the same issues you’ll experience playing PC games, so we recommend games that don’t rely on split-second decisions.

Here’s a quick list of some console games we recommend for satellite internet.

Best console games for satellite internet

  • Smite: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch
  • Battlefield V: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X
  • Star Trek Online: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X
  • Elder Scrolls Online: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

The verdict: Satellite internet supports some online games but not all

We don’t recommend satellite internet for fast-action, multiplayer online gaming. Shooter games will not work well because of the inherent latency with all satellite internet connections. However, some games will work with satellite internet, including the games we listed above as the best games for satellite internet.

The good news is you can still play some games online with satellite internet. You just have to jump through a few hoops to do it.

Find out if you can upgrade your internet to legendary status—enter your address.
Catherine McNally
Written by
Catherine McNally
Catherine has a degree in journalism and an MBA, and has spent the last 10+ years writing everything from Okinawa travel columns to internet guides and reviews. She's a lead writer on internet and technology for Reviews.org and believes the internet is a necessity, not a luxury, that everyone should have access to. You can also find her on Twitter: @CMReviewsIt.