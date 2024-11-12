Your Guide to Gaming with Satellite Internet

Luckily, the three big satellite internet providers in the US offer faster speeds than that. Hughesnet connects you at up to 100 Mbps. Viasat internet goes up to 150 Mbps—a speed that rivals cable internet. Finally Starlink can go up to a blazing 220 Mbps.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recommends speeds of at least 4 Mbps for gaming , but as with all things, more is better.

Data effective 7/19/23. *Prices and availability vary by location. Installation fees, monthly equipment lease fees, and taxes may apply. After 100 GB of High-Speed Data usage, you still have unlimited access to Standard Data, which may result in slower speed.

Regarding data caps, Starlink, Viasat, and Hughesnet advertise “unlimited” data. But the reality is that they can still slow your speed after you use too much. They typically don't cut you off completely; these providers slow you down to a snail's pace.

Viasat offers "unlimited data" but still has a soft cap of 850 GB within 30 days, which they claim is standard usage. It's not guaranteed, but if you reach that threshold, Viasat may slow you down to conserve bandwidth for other customers. You can download and play as much as you like, to a limit. Using too much in a month means you risk being deprioritized by the network.

Hughesnet, on the other hand, caps your data at 100GB to 200GB each month. If you go over that data cap, your speeds will slow to about 1 to 3 Mbps until the billing cycle ends. Hughesnet allows you to purchase additional data when you run out, but it can add up to a lot if you use lots of data.

Starlink provides unlimited high-speed data at the best possible speeds, depending on your area's network congestion. Like Viasat, Starlink will slow down customers that use extraordinary amounts of data. Starlink does offer priority data plans for its top speeds no matter where, but they're pricy and typically marketed to businesses.