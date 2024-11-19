Stream nearly anywhere with satellite internet.
Your Guide to Streaming with Satellite Internet
From craving another run-through of Stranger Things to catching the latest Hulu Original, satellite internet allows you to stream it all.
While it may not be as fast as streaming with unlimited fiber, satellite internet is usable for streaming television—especially if you’re setting up entertainment in an RV or live out in the country where you’re short on options.
Whatever your situation, we’ll walk you through everything you need about streaming with satellite internet.
Can I stream with satellite internet?
Let’s clear up the rumors. Yes, you can stream using satellite internet! It works pretty much the same as any other internet type. You generally need 3 Mbps to 4 Mbps of internet speed for SD streaming on one device, and the lowest satellite internet plan starts at 12 Mbps. See? The math pans out. There are a few caveats you should know, though:
- Satellite internet tends to have a higher latency (longer data travel time) than other types of internet.
- Some satellite internet plans have strict data caps.
- Most satellite internet providers can’t reach speeds as high as cable or fiber connections.
What is latency and how does it affect streaming?
Latency refers to the time it takes for data to travel from its source to its destination. Low latency is a short travel time, and that’s what we want. High latency causes a longer delay between taking an action and seeing the result. For example, if you’re into online gaming, your move might take longer to process than the move of an opponent who has a connection with lower latency.
Satellite internet is known for high latency, a reality of the technology. Since the signal must travel an enormous distance between the orbiting satellite and your device, little can be done to improve latency. It’s just part of the territory with satellite internet.
Our verdict: Although it’s rough for online gaming, high latency shouldn’t be a major issue with streaming since response time isn’t as crucial. But if you’re used to high-speed cable or fiber connections, you might notice it.
What are data caps and how do they affect streaming?
Data caps are limits on the amount of data you can send or receive through your connection each month. These limits are generally imposed by the Internet Service Provider (ISP) to balance large amounts of traffic on the network. Satellite internet services have lower monthly data caps than other types, often in the 100 GB to 200 GB range. Exceeding the cap results in either slowed performance (throttling) or an additional charge for more data.
Our verdict: If you’re a heavy streamer, you’ll probably run into your data cap more often with satellite internet simply because it’s lower. But the speeds should be plenty fast for your streaming addiction.
How do I set up streaming with satellite internet?
It’s straightforward to stream on satellite internet. Just follow these steps.
- Choose a satellite internet plan that suits your needs.
- Sign up for the streaming service you want to use.
- Grab a streaming device (TV, tablet, phone, etc.) and log in to your streaming service.
- Enjoy your shows.
Which satellite internet provider is best for streaming?
Three of the biggest satellite internet providers are Viasat, Hughesnet, and Starlink. Each has pros and cons, but Viasat generally allows for higher-quality streams thanks to its faster speeds. It also offers larger data caps on the high-tier packages, allowing for more streaming before issues arise.
Hughesnet’s big advantage is a feature called the Bonus Zone. This is a separate data allowance that kicks in between 2:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. The extra Bonus Zone data allows you to get more mileage out of your connection by downloading shows and movies overnight to watch later.
Viasat Internet
Viasat is a good choice for heavy streamers who want the highest video quality. Plans start at $129.99 per month for up to 150 Mbps service, although prices and speeds depend on your location.
The data is technically unlimited, but in practice, there are soft caps where your speed will be slowed if you're on pace to exceed 850GB within 30 days.
Is Viasat good for streaming?
You bet. The Viasat Unleashed package easily provides HD quality. The higher data caps let you stream without worrying too much, though you’ll still need to monitor them to avoid pesky slowing.
Hughesnet Internet
Hughesnet offers 50-100 Mbps of download speed, so streaming in HD on multiple devices at once might be a challenge. But if you’re fine with one device in SD, it will work great.
Is Hughesnet good for streaming?
It is, but for different reasons than Viasat. Hughesnet data caps range from 100GB to 200GB—a lot less than what Viasat offers.
Like Viasat, your speed will be slowed after reaching this limit, making streaming tough. Hughesnet makes up for it with the Bonus Zone, though, giving you an extra 50 GB per month during the overnight hours. You can download your favorite shows while you sleep and watch them whenever you like without eating into your normal data allowance.
Starlink
Starlink is one of the newest players in the satellite internet game and has already exploded in growth and popularity. It offers download speeds of up to 220Mbps with unlimited data. More importantly, it offers low latency thanks to its low earth orbit satellite technology.
Starlink is unique because it's completely self-installed, requiring a costly upfront fee for the equipment. So, while it's the most expensive option, it's also the most versatile with its mobile service plan, Starlink Roam.
Is Starlink good for streaming?
Streaming with Starlink will be the best experience out of the big three providers. While its download speeds mean you can stream HD and even 4K video with no problem, the lower latency means you'll spend less time buffering and more time watching. Unlike the other providers, you won't have to wait long for the video to catch up from interruptions.
Plus, Starlink can be used on the go, so your passengers can enjoy high-quality streaming during long RV trips.
Is there an unlimited satellite internet option?
While Viasat, Hughesnet, and Starlink technically offer unlimited data, they still have data thresholds where your speeds will be reduced. Hughesnet has a hard data cap of up to 200GB, while Viasat has a soft cap of 850 GB. Starlink does not disclose its threshold but claims it will reduce your speeds if you exceed what it considers a normal data threshold. After reaching these limits, you’ll still have internet, but your connection will be so slow that you almost can’t even use it.
Which streaming services are best for satellite internet?
Starting Price
Video quality
Netflix
$6.99/mo.
Up to 4K
Hulu
$7.99/mo.
Up to 1080p
Amazon Prime Video
$8.99/mo.
Up to 4K
DIRECTV Stream
|$69.99/mo.
Up to 720p
Sling TV
$40.00/mo.
Up to 1080p
YouTube TV
$72.99/mo.
Up to 1080p
Choosing a streaming service comes down to your show preferences and budget. All of them will work just fine with satellite internet, but keep in mind that bandwidth is limited with many satellite plans, so streaming in 4K probably won’t happen without some hiccups (unless you get a big Viasat plan).
Netflix
Yes, you can watch Netflix with satellite internet. For good reason, Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services. It offers a wide variety of movies and shows on demand, and it has some of the best original programming of any streaming platform, including hits like Bird Box and House of Cards. Prices start at $6.99 per month for a Standard plan/ads. Standard and Premium plans with the option to share access across households are $23.48/mo. And $30.98/mo. respectively.
Hulu
In many ways, Hulu is a cousin to Netflix. The two services are pretty similar, but they offer different content enough that many people subscribe to both. Hulu provides two different services: the standard on-demand option and a live TV service that can serve as a cable replacement. Standard Hulu starts at just $7.99 per month, while Hulu + Live TV starts at $69.99 per month.
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video offers a similar experience to Netflix and Hulu, with an array of content available on demand and its own excellent original lineup.
The best part of Amazon Prime Video, though, is that it comes included with an Amazon Prime subscription. So if you’re already taking advantage of the free shipping and other benefits of Prime, you don’t have to shell out any more cash to get your stream on.
Sling TV
Sling TV is another livestreaming service that aims to replace your cable subscription. Sling TV packages start at $40 per month, and you can get the full service for $55.00 per month.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is one of the newest players in the streaming game, with live programming and an unlimited cloud DVR available for $72.99 per month. YouTube TV comes with access to YouTube Originals, though we can’t say this is as exciting as what Netflix or Hulu offer.
How much data will streaming use?
It depends on the stream quality you’re looking for, but generally, streaming video is one of the most data-intensive online activities. These numbers from Netflix should give you a general idea:
- SD video: 1 GB/hr.
- HD video: 3 GB/.hr.
Basically, the higher the video quality, the more data it’s going to eat up. If you’re trying to save data, know that many streaming services set the quality automatically based on your connection’s speed. This can be changed manually if you’re trying to conserve data.
Which streaming devices work best with satellite internet?
Most popular streaming devices will work just fine with satellite internet. Roku devices are popular for their wide support of different services and easy-to-use interfaces, while the Xbox and PlayStation consoles allow you to play games and stream from the same device, making them an easy choice for gamers.
Here are all the popular streaming devices that we recommend to work best with satellite internet:
Streaming alternatives
There’s no way around it: streaming video eats through data fast. HD video is especially hungry at around 3 GB per hour. If your data cap is 50 GB, you could chew through that in a week by streaming just a little over two hours a day.
If you’re a big TV buff and need your HD, it might be worthwhile to look into other ways to get access to your favorite shows. If satellite is your only option, the best choices are DISH and DIRECTV.
DISH offers affordable packages and the best DVR in the business, while DIRECTV has a better selection of packages and excellent sports programming. Both services are solid, so choosing one comes down to priorities. If you like to record a lot of shows for weekend binges, DISH is the better bet. If you just can’t miss the big game, go with DIRECTV.
Don't miss an episode.
Satellite internet might have some limitations, but catching up on your favorite bingeworthy shows isn’t one of them. Just get the right plan and watch your data cap, and you’ll be blissfully streaming from wherever you call home.
