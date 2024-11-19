Your Guide to Streaming with Satellite Internet

Which satellite internet provider is best for streaming?

Fast speeds

Unlimited data More affordable pricing

Helpful Bonus Zone data for downloading content Lowest latency

Portable internet solution

Three of the biggest satellite internet providers are Viasat, Hughesnet, and Starlink. Each has pros and cons, but Viasat generally allows for higher-quality streams thanks to its faster speeds. It also offers larger data caps on the high-tier packages, allowing for more streaming before issues arise. Hughesnet’s big advantage is a feature called the Bonus Zone. This is a separate data allowance that kicks in between 2:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. The extra Bonus Zone data allows you to get more mileage out of your connection by downloading shows and movies overnight to watch later.

Viasat Internet

Viasat is a good choice for heavy streamers who want the highest video quality. Plans start at $129.99 per month for up to 150 Mbps service, although prices and speeds depend on your location. The data is technically unlimited, but in practice, there are soft caps where your speed will be slowed if you're on pace to exceed 850GB within 30 days.

Is Viasat good for streaming?

You bet. The Viasat Unleashed package easily provides HD quality. The higher data caps let you stream without worrying too much, though you’ll still need to monitor them to avoid pesky slowing.

Hughesnet Internet

Hughesnet offers 50-100 Mbps of download speed, so streaming in HD on multiple devices at once might be a challenge. But if you’re fine with one device in SD, it will work great.

Is Hughesnet good for streaming?

It is, but for different reasons than Viasat. Hughesnet data caps range from 100GB to 200GB—a lot less than what Viasat offers. Like Viasat, your speed will be slowed after reaching this limit, making streaming tough. Hughesnet makes up for it with the Bonus Zone, though, giving you an extra 50 GB per month during the overnight hours. You can download your favorite shows while you sleep and watch them whenever you like without eating into your normal data allowance.

Starlink

Starlink is one of the newest players in the satellite internet game and has already exploded in growth and popularity. It offers download speeds of up to 220Mbps with unlimited data. More importantly, it offers low latency thanks to its low earth orbit satellite technology. Starlink is unique because it's completely self-installed, requiring a costly upfront fee for the equipment. So, while it's the most expensive option, it's also the most versatile with its mobile service plan, Starlink Roam.

Is Starlink good for streaming?

Streaming with Starlink will be the best experience out of the big three providers. While its download speeds mean you can stream HD and even 4K video with no problem, the lower latency means you'll spend less time buffering and more time watching. Unlike the other providers, you won't have to wait long for the video to catch up from interruptions. Plus, Starlink can be used on the go, so your passengers can enjoy high-quality streaming during long RV trips.

Is there an unlimited satellite internet option?