Starlink Just Had a Big Win Against a Top Competitor

After a successful test launch and a significant delay in the competition, SpaceX’s Starlink just pulled further ahead as the top satellite internet provider. SpaceX saw a major leap in its satellite deployment capabilities with the completed test of its reusable rocket system, Starship. Meanwhile, Amazon’s Project Kuiper's first satellite launch is delayed to 2025, meaning it won’t see wide commercial availability for quite some time.

Due to launch schedule shakeups with the United Launch Alliance (ULA), Amazon will be unable to launch its first Kuiper this year. The company initially planned to launch satellites and possibly beta-test them in late 2024, but this delay has pushed back its entire timetable.

Kuiper’s delay also comes in the face of a deadline set by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that requires Amazon to launch at least half its planned 3,200 satellite constellation by July 2026 in order to retain its license to operate.