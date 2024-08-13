Starlink Mobility: Unleashing Satellite Internet on the Move

Starlink Mobility brings satellite internet on the move with you. Only a handful of solutions exist for getting a reliable internet connection while moving, and even fewer have high download speeds.

Starlink Mobile Priority plans are the top tier of the provider's service, allowing you to access the highest possible speeds while traveling on the freeway, ocean, or air.

We’ll explore Mobile Priority (also called Starlink Mobility or Maritime) and see where it fits into the overall Starlink lineup and if it's right for you.