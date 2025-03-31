Starlink Roam vs. Starlink Residential

Starlink Roam deep dive

RVers, backcountry hikers, #vanlifers, digital nomads, and other adventurers, rejoice! Starlink Roam is here to give you high-speed internet that can go anywhere—if you can afford it. There’s much to consider with Starlink on the go, so let’s begin by discussing the difference between Roam and Priority plans.

Where can I go with Starlink Roam?

Starlink is now available nationwide, including all 50 states, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Previously, Roam was restricted to only being used in the region you purchased it in, but now all plans get you global access. However, it's limited to countries where Starlink is authorized to operate. According to Starlink’s Terms of Service, since Starlink Roam is intended for temporary travel or nomad lifestyles, it cannot be used outside the country of purchase for more than two months. To avoid suspension of service, the customer must change the account’s address to its current location where it is authorized. This is to avoid customers using Starlink Roam as a fixed, residential internet provider in a country where it is illegal. Refer to Starlink’s availability map to see where it is authorized.

Image from SpaceX

Starlink for boats

Whether for recreation or business, satellite internet is an invaluable tool on the open seas. It's not just for streaming on your yacht; it's a lifeline for navigation and communication. Satellite phones are useful, but they don't have the capabilities of steady satellite internet. The good news is that Starlink offers a service for boats. The Roam plans allow you to connect from coastal waters (12 nautical miles from shore). For ocean usage, you'll need the Mobile Priority plans. The data plans for Priority are pricy, but obviously geared for enterprises like freighters or cruise ships.

Image source: Screenshot from www.starlink.com

Signing up and contracts

To get started with Starlink, order your preferred kit from the website or buy one from a major retailer. Create your account online and pick your plan. All of Starlink’s plans—including the Roam plans—are month-to-month. That means you don’t have to pay a bunch upfront or sign year-long service contracts. Because there are no contracts, you can pause your service anytime (if you’re traveling to a country without Starlink service or spending a few months at a home with wired internet, for instance).

Starlink Roam speeds and latency

According to our proprietary data from almost 8,000,000 individual speed tests, Starlink's average download speed in the United States is 48Mbps. That's for both Roam and Residential plans, and it's plenty of bandwidth for streaming in HD, Zooming into a work meeting, and browsing the web. What's even more impressive is Starlink's low latency. Our data shows that the average latency for Starlink users in the states is 47 ms. That makes it much better than other satellite internet providers for activities like online gaming. Remember that several important factors will determine your Starlink speed. For one, your location and dish setup can have a significant impact. In-motion connections will likely never reach the same speeds as stationary ones. Also, while there are no hard data caps for Starlink service, your speeds can be reduced if you use a lot of data (unless you pay extra for Priority plans). Starlink's speed and reliability fluctuate depending on your location and satellite coverage, which is continually growing. Those who want faster speeds should compare Starlink to 5G home internet providers and other mobile internet services, like those offered by Verizon and T-Mobile.

Starlink equipment and set-up

Starlink has three different dish options: the standard, the mini, and the flat high-performance dish. Which dish you get will depend on your specific plan and needs. In either case, the dish will be sent to you with the other needed equipment in your kit.

Everything that comes in the Starlink Standard kit| Photo by Allaina Jefferys for SatelliteInternet.com