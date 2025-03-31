Starlink Roam vs. Starlink Residential

Starlink is one of the best satellite internet providers, offering faster speeds and lower latency than most competitors. However, Starlink offers several different services, and potential customers must decide which is best for them.

Starlink’s services come in two broad categories: residential service, which provides internet in a single location, and mobile service, which can be used for connecting to the internet on the go all over the country (or, in some cases, the world).

We’ll examine these two types of Starlink services, including their plans, prices, performance, and policies. We’ll also explore potential alternatives—like Visible Wireless and T-Mobile 5G—for those who want other mobile internet options.

Starlink

Starlink plans and pricing

Plan
Price*
Speed
Latency
Recommended Equipment fee
Starlink Residential$80.00—$120.00/mo.*150+Mbps30—40ms$349.00
Starlink Roam$50.00–$165.00/mo.30—100Mbps<99ms$349.00–$599.00
Starlink Local Priority$65.00–$540.00/mo.50—220Mbps30—40ms$349.00
Starlink Global Priority$250.00–$2,150.00/mo.50—220Mbps<99ms$2,500.00
* Plus hardware, shipping & handling fees, and tax. Fully refundable. Depending on location, some orders may take 2 weeks or more to fulfill.
Understanding the different Starlink plans

As we said, Starlink's services can be divided into two major categories: mobile and fixed internet. The mobile option is great for RVs, campers, and other nomadic lifestyles, while the fixed service is best for those who live in stable residences and aren't on the move.

However, there are some further differences between these two categories. You have Standard and Priority options. The Standard data options give you unlimited data, but that data can be slowed down if you use too much.

According to Starlink's terms of service, "If bandwidth patterns consistently exceed what is allocated to a typical residential user, Starlink may take network management measures, such as temporarily reducing a customer's speeds …"

The activities most likely to slow down your data are "streaming videos, gaming, or downloading large files." 

On the other hand, Starlink states, "Priority data is given network precedence over standard and mobile data, meaning users will experience faster and more consistent download and upload speeds." So, long story short, if you want to ensure consistently fast speeds, you'll have to shell out extra cash for Priority.

Here's a breakdown of what you'll get with Starlink's different plans.

PlanResidentialResidential LiteRoamLocal PriorityGlobal Priority
Price$120.00/mo. $80.00/mo. $50.00–$165.00/mo. $65.00–$540.00/mo. $250.00–$2,150.00/mo.
Features Unlimited standard dataUnlimited standard data50GB or Unlimited Mobile Data
International and in-motion use 		50GB–2TB of priority data. In-motion, ocean use, priority support 50GB–2TB of priority data, International use, In-motion, ocean use, priority support
Download speed30–150Mbps30–100Mbps30–100Mbps40–220Mbps40–220Mbps
Upload speed5–20Mbps5–20Mbps5–25Mbps10–30Mbps10–30Mbps
Latency30–40 ms30–40 ms<99 ms30–40 ms<99 ms
Equipment fee (for recommended hardware) $349.00$349.00$599.00$349.00$2,500.00
Best for Residential households Residential households RVs, backpackers, jetsetters, and other nomadsHigh-demand households, businesses, serious gamersMaritime, mobile businesses, rural first responders

Each of these plans is ideal for a different kind of customer. We’ll dive deeper into the pros and cons of Starlink roam vs. Starlink residential plans below. But if you’re still not convinced that Starlink has a plan that fits your lifestyle, you can use our zip code plan-finding tool below to see alternative internet providers.

What about satellite phone service?
Info

Satellite internet is a powerful tool that has largely eliminated the need for clunky satellite phones. But there are still some great devices for serious backcountry hikers and others who are frequently off the beaten trail.

Starlink Roam deep dive

RVers, backcountry hikers, #vanlifers, digital nomads, and other adventurers, rejoice! Starlink Roam is here to give you high-speed internet that can go anywhere—if you can afford it.

There’s much to consider with Starlink on the go, so let’s begin by discussing the difference between Roam and Priority plans.

Where can I go with Starlink Roam?

Starlink is now available nationwide, including all 50 states, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Previously, Roam was restricted to only being used in the region you purchased it in, but now all plans get you global access.

However, it's limited to countries where Starlink is authorized to operate. According to Starlink’s Terms of Service, since Starlink Roam is intended for temporary travel or nomad lifestyles, it cannot be used outside the country of purchase for more than two months. To avoid suspension of service, the customer must change the account’s address to its current location where it is authorized. This is to avoid customers using Starlink Roam as a fixed, residential internet provider in a country where it is illegal. Refer to Starlink’s availability map to see where it is authorized.

 

Image from SpaceX

Starlink for boats

Whether for recreation or business, satellite internet is an invaluable tool on the open seas. It's not just for streaming on your yacht; it's a lifeline for navigation and communication. 

Satellite phones are useful, but they don't have the capabilities of steady satellite internet. The good news is that Starlink offers a service for boats. The Roam plans allow you to connect from coastal waters (12 nautical miles from shore). For ocean usage, you'll need the Mobile Priority plans. The data plans for Priority are pricy, but obviously geared for enterprises like freighters or cruise ships.

Image source: Screenshot from www.starlink.com

Signing up and contracts

To get started with Starlink, order your preferred kit from the website or buy one from a major retailer. Create your account online and pick your plan.

All of Starlink’s plans—including the Roam plans—are month-to-month. That means you don’t have to pay a bunch upfront or sign year-long service contracts.

Because there are no contracts, you can pause your service anytime (if you’re traveling to a country without Starlink service or spending a few months at a home with wired internet, for instance).

Starlink Roam speeds and latency

According to our proprietary data from almost 8,000,000 individual speed tests, Starlink's average download speed in the United States is 48Mbps. That's for both Roam and Residential plans, and it's plenty of bandwidth for streaming in HD, Zooming into a work meeting, and browsing the web.

What's even more impressive is Starlink's low latency. Our data shows that the average latency for Starlink users in the states is 47 ms. That makes it much better than other satellite internet providers for activities like online gaming.

Remember that several important factors will determine your Starlink speed. For one, your location and dish setup can have a significant impact. In-motion connections will likely never reach the same speeds as stationary ones. Also, while there are no hard data caps for Starlink service, your speeds can be reduced if you use a lot of data (unless you pay extra for Priority plans).

Starlink's speed and reliability fluctuate depending on your location and satellite coverage, which is continually growing. Those who want faster speeds should compare Starlink to 5G home internet providers and other mobile internet services, like those offered by Verizon and T-Mobile.

Starlink equipment and set-up

Starlink has three different dish options: the standard, the mini, and the flat high-performance dish. Which dish you get will depend on your specific plan and needs. In either case, the dish will be sent to you with the other needed equipment in your kit. 

Everything that comes in the Starlink Standard kit| Photo by Allaina Jefferys for SatelliteInternet.com

There are also plenty of extra gadgets you can order from Starlink, like a mesh Wi-Fi router and different dish mounts.

Once your equipment arrives, setting up Starlink on your RV, boat, or other vehicle is relatively easy, and you can always use the Starlink app for guidance. The typical Starlink setup process works like this:

  1. Find a clear, unobstructed view of the sky. (The Starlink app can help you find the best placement.)
  2. Plug your Starlink dish into a power source.
  3. Wait while your equipment establishes a connection with the satellite constellation.
  4. Connect to Starlink internet from your laptop, phone, or other device.

If you choose the pricier high-performance dish for Starlink Mobile Priority ($2,500), you will need to mount the equipment to your vehicle or home.

Starlink Residential service deep dive

That covers everything you need to know about Starlink Roam. But how does it compare to the residential service? Can you just order the Starlink Residential plan and travel with it anyway? We’ll answer all these questions here.

First of all, let’s talk about the internet performance you can expect with residential Starlink service.

How fast is Starlink Residential?

Starlink’s fixed plans are typically faster than mobile plans. Network bandwidth for Standard plans is given priority over Mobile dishes. On the Residential plan, you’ll get between 30 and 150Mbps download speeds.

If you’re willing to pay more for a Priority plan, you’ll get anywhere from 40 to 220GB of priority data, which is faster and more reliable than standard data.

If you like the speeds that Starlink gives you but the prices still seem kind of steep, you can see other internet plans available in your area using our handy zip code plan finding tool right here.

Can you use Starlink's Residential plan for RV living?

So you’re taking the RV on a road trip to a national park. Can you just bring your residential Starlink dish with you to get mobile internet? It should work anywhere, right?

Unfortunately, no. When you sign up for Starlink's fixed plans and enter a service address, it creates a small cell around the address. If the dish leaves the cell and you try to connect to the internet, it won't work.  It is against the terms of service to use it at a new location without notifying the company and changing your plan accordingly. Breaking this rule will cut off your service and your account could be permanently banned.

If Starlink Mobile plans aren’t right for your budget, you can always use your phone to create a mobile internet network or check out other mobile internet services.

Which is better, Starlink Roam or Residential?

Here’s the long and short of it: Starlink’s Residential service is cheaper and faster than the Roam service, but you can only use it at one fixed address. Meanwhile, Starlink’s Roam plans let you have internet on-the-go, all around the globe, but at a higher cost.

Both Starlink Residential and Roam have options to upgrade to priority data, which gives you faster and more consistent speed, as well as other perks.

At the end of the day, you have to decide for yourself which one (if any) of these Starlink plans is the best for you and your nomadic lifestyle.

Methodology

Before writing this review of Starlink’s different internet services, we conducted rigorous research. We looked at all of the company’s data about its plans, equipment, and policies (we even read the fine print). We looked at third party analysis, read many customer reviews, and consulted our own proprietary data taken from 7,904,805 speed tests taken nationally throughout September 2022 to September 2023.

We hope that our final product has helped you find the perfect satellite internet plan.

Starlink Mobile vs. Starlink Standard FAQ

Is Starlink Roam as fast as Residential?

Starlink’s Roam plans have a slightly lower speed range than its standard residential plans (25–100Mbps vs. 30–150Mbps). However, many factors affect your speeds with Starlink, including location and set-up.

Starlink Roam customers can always pay extra to get priority data that is as fast as or faster than the standard internet it offers to residential customers.

Can you use Starlink for Cell phones?

Believe it or not, your iPhone or Android phone is likely already hooked up to a satellite network. But Starlink is something else.

While the company has yet to launch a direct-to-cell service, it plans to do so later this year. That said, Starlink customers should be able to connect their cell phones to the internet via a Wi-Fi network.

