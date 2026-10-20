Best Satellite Phones for Hiking and Off-Grid Travel (2026)

Best overall
Garmin InReach® Mini 3 Plus
Equipment price
$499.99
Subscription
Starting at $14.95/mo.
Signal coverage
100% global satellite coverage via Iridium® satellite network
Emergency messaging
Interactive SOS alerts
View on Amazon
Best for value
Zoleo ZL1500
Equipment price
$199.00
Subscription
Starting at $20.00/mo.
Signal coverage
100% global satellite coverage via Iridium® satellite network
Emergency messaging
SOS alert button
View on Amazon
Best for ultralight travels
acr-bivy-stick
ACR Bivy Stick MESH
Equipment price
$249.95
Subscription
Starting at $19.99/mo.
Signal coverage
100% global satellite coverage via Iridium® satellite network
Emergency messaging
SOS alerts and customizable check-in messages
View on Amazon
Best for voice calling
Iridium Go!®
Equipment price
$795.00
Subscription
Pricing depends on dealer; Starting at $52.95/mo.
Signal coverage
100% global satellite coverage via Iridium® satellite network
Emergency messaging
SOS alerts with position tracking
View on Amazon
Best for flexible plans
Spot X
Equipment price
$249.99
Subscription
Starting at $11.95
Signal coverage
Good coverage in North America, Europe, Australia-New Zealand, and most of South America
Emergency messaging
Unlimited SOS messages
View on Amazon
Andreas Rivera
By Andreas Rivera
Oct 20, 2026
Icon Time To Read6 min read

If you’re going on an outdoor expedition or visiting remote areas where cell coverage is limited or non-existent, you might need a satellite phone. But do you know how to find the best satellite phones for your needs? Some satellite phones have a wide range of features and heavy-duty hardware, but not everyone needs a full-featured military-grade satellite phone. For many hikers, climbers, and explorers, a simpler satellite communicator device will be the best choice.

Some satellite communicators can connect to your cell phone to enable satellite coverage, effectively turning your cell phone into a satellite phone. If you want satellite connectivity at a lower cost, satellite communicators offer convenience, lifesaving emergency connectivity, and affordable pricing.

In this guide

Best overall: Garmin InReach® Mini 3 Plus satellite phone

Price
Service plans
Features
Satellite coverage
$499.99Enabled: Starting at $7.99/ mo., SOS messaging included, pay-as-you-go for all other messaging
Essential: $14.99/mo. for 50 text messages, 10 photo/voice messages
Standard: $29.99/mo. for 150 text messages, 25 photo/voice messages
Premium: $49.99/mo. for unlimited text messages, 50 photo/voice messages
✓ Two-way messaging
✓ Voice and Image messaging
✓ Interactive SOS to communicate with a 24-hour assistance team
✓ Easy location sharing and Weather Forecasts
✓ Up to 350 hours of battery life 		Communications are sent and received via the Iridium® satellite network, which uses Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites to provide 100% global coverage.
View on Amazon

Why we chose it: The Garmin InReach satellite messaging device gets high marks for its compact but sturdy design, easy-to-use communication features, versatile user experience, and worldwide connectivity to the Iridium satellite network. This powerful little device gives you convenience and emergency communications worldwide, with flexible subscription options at a range of price points.

The latest InReach line lets you share photos taken by your mobile phone and send voice messages.

Whether you’re a first-time satellite phone shopper or a long-time intrepid outdoor adventurer, the Garmin InReach Mini 3 Plus is an excellent choice for a satellite communicator. You can take this device anywhere on Earth and into a wide range of extreme conditions.

Best for value: Zoleo

Price
Service plans
Features
Satellite Coverage
Buy it
$199.00Basic: $20.00/mo. for 25 satellite messages
In Touch: $35.00/mo. for 250 satellite messages
Unlimited: $50.00/mo. for unlimited satellite messages
Activation fee: $20 plus a minimum of 3 mos. before you can cancel or change your plan. 		✓ Turns your smartphone into a satellite messaging device
✓ SOS and Checkin buttons to share location if something goes wrong
✓ 200+ hours of battery life on a single charge
✓ Shock-resistant, dust-resistant, and water-resistant 		Iridium® satellite network with 100% global coverage.See on Amazon
See on Amazon

Why we chose it: Only $199 for a durable, well-designed satellite communicator device that gives you truly global satellite messaging capabilities? In the satellite phone space, that’s a bargain. Zoleo works with your smartphone to let you keep in touch while exploring the most remote places on the planet, and also includes built-in emergency alert buttons.

If you’re just getting started with satellite communicator technology or if you’re going on your first big wilderness adventure, Zoleo gives you what you need even without the bells and whistles. And with access to the 100% global Iridium network of satellites, Zoleo makes a great choice for budget-minded shoppers, especially since all plans include unlimited SOS messaging. For Basic and In Touch plans, additional messages beyond your monthly limit cost $0.50 each.

All plans also give you the option to pay an extra $6.00 a month for Location Share+, which makes it easier to share your exact location with up to five check-in contacts of your choice.

Best for Ultralight Travels: ACR Bivy Stick

Price
Service Plans
Features
Satellite Coverage
Buy it
$249.95Basic: $19.99/mo. for 20 credits
Plus: $34.99/mo. for 80 credits
Unlimited: $59.99/mo. for unlimited credits
Premium: $69.99/mo. for unlimited credits, plus advanced GroupTrackTM features 		✓ Two-way messaging
✓ Built-in SOS button connects you to 24/7 emergency support
✓ Updated weather forecasts
✓ 100–120 hours of battery life		100% global coverage via the Iridium global satellite network View on Amazon

Why we chose it: The Bivy Stick packs powerful capabilities into its tiny size. If you want to travel ultralight on a hike, climb, or expedition where every extra ounce counts, the Bivy Stick attaches lightly to your backpack or handlebars.

But don’t let its small size fool you: this satellite communicator has extensive features. This tiny stick turns your smartphone into a satellite messaging device, with 100% global coverage. It also offers weather forecasting, location tracking, and other versatile features to help make your next trip safer and more successful.

When you sign up as a new Bivy Stick customer, you must commit to a 4-month initiation period; you cannot change or cancel your plan during these first 4 months. The Basic plan is only available after the four-month initiation period. To access satellite services, you need credits. One credit equals one message sent or received or one basic weather report.

Best for voice calling: Iridium Go!® satellite phone

Price
Service Plans
Features
Satellite Coverage
Buy it
$795.005 Voice/Data Minutes: $52.95 per month; includes 5 SMS/text messages. 75 Voice/Data Minutes: $79.95 per month; includes 75 SMS/text messages 150 Voice/Data Minutes: $109.95 per month; includes unlimited SMS/text messages Unlimited Data Minutes: $134.95 per month; includes 150 voice minutes, unlimited data minutes, unlimited SMS/text messages Prepaid SIM cards also available for Iridium GO! starting at $349 for 3,000 text messages ✓ Voice calls
✓ Turns your smartphone into a satellite phone
✓ Jet-water resistant, dustproof, and shock-resistant.
✓ Connect multiple devices on one Iridium GO! connection—allows for up to 5 devices
✓ Programmable one-touch SOS alerts for emergency situations		Iridium GO! uses the Iridium satellite network, providing truly global connectivity. Anywhere you are on the planet, you can use Iridium’s satellite communicator device. View on Amazon

Why we chose it: This is the only satellite phone on this list that actually works. Iridium GO! connects to your existing smartphone to provide voice and data connectivity worldwide, plus text messages and emergency SOS service. If you want to talk to people from your phone while adventuring in the wilderness or sailing the seas, Iridium GO! might be your best choice for a satellite communicator.

Iridium GO! is also built with an exceptional level of toughness: cover it in dust, drop it off a rock, or submerge it in gushing jets of water and it will likely keep working. If you want a heavy-duty satellite communicator device for the harshest environments, Iridium GO! can survive almost anything you throw at it. 

Best for flexible plans: Spot X

Price
Service Plans
Features
Satellite Coverage
Buy it
$249.99Basic: $11.95/mo.*; includes 20 custom messages, unlimited SOS, check-ins, and predefined messages
Advanced: $19.95/mo.*; includes 100 custom messages, unlimited SOS, check-ins, predefined messages, and advanced movement tracking
Unlimited: $29.95/mo. for unlimited custom messages, unlimited SOS, check-ins, predefined messages, and more frequent location tracking.
Activation fee: $29.95 		✓ Two-way communication
✓ Built-in SOS button for emergency help 24/7
✓ Operates at -4 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit, impact-resistant, dust-resistant, water-resistant,submersible up to 1 meter of water for 30 min.
✓ Precise location tracking with built-in compass and programmable waypoints
✓ 240 hours or 10 days of battery life 		Adequate coverage in North America, South America, Europe, and Australia, but not Central Africa and Southeast Asia.View on Amazon

*With 12-month term agreement.

Why we chose it: Satellite communicator device plans and pricing can be complicated and confusing; you might not want to commit to a full-year contract with a satellite phone. Spot X offers good flexibility with its Flex Plans: for just a few dollars more per month, plus a Flex Charge, you can commit for one month and take a break from your service at any time. If you only need to travel to remote areas once or twice per year, Spot X can be a good choice for a flexible satellite communicator plan.

Choosing your satellite communicator

Choosing the right satellite communicator device depends on your communication style and preferences. Ask yourself:

  • What is your top priority in case of emergency while out in the wilderness or a remote area?
  • Do you like to send a lot of texts?
  • Do you prefer to talk on the phone?
  • Do you want people to be able to reach you while you’re on an expedition or do you want the communication to mostly come from you?
  • How frequently do you want to check in and share your location with your contacts?
  • How risky or uncertain is the terrain where you will be traveling? Do you need constant updates with your location, or can you choose a less-frequent interval?

There is no one “right answer” for the best satellite phones. But think carefully about how you intend to use the satellite communicator device, what kinds of situations you might encounter, and how often you’ll want to communicate with people back home.

Emergency messaging

A good satellite communicator should offer unlimited SOS alerts and emergency messaging. Along with a built-in SOS button that shares your location with the emergency response team, consider whether you want the ability to send custom SOS messages.

Signal coverage and satellite networks

Check the coverage maps for each satellite communicator device to see where you would have signal coverage. Not every satellite phone has the same global reach; satellite communicators on the Iridium network offer 100% global coverage, but some satellite messaging devices use the Globalstar network, which does not cover the entire planet.

Globalstar devices (like Spot X) offer excellent coverage for most people’s needs. Still, if you'll be traveling by sea or to a remote area outside the Globalstar coverage map, you may want to reconsider your device choice.

How much does a good satellite phone cost?

Satellite phones range from a few hundred dollars to over $1,000, depending on the design and features. Our top-rated satellite communicator device in this review is the Garmin InReach Mini 3, which only costs $499. 

Don't assume you have to spend the most money on high-end, military-grade sat phone features. Depending on your travel plans, you can get solid emergency protection and everyday travel communication covered by a lower-cost satellite communicator device.

Which satellite network is best: Iridium or Globalstar?

If you want truly global satellite coverage for every point on the planet, the Iridium satellite network is the best choice. The Iridium constellation of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites provides comprehensive global coverage that no other satellite network (for now) can match.

However, depending on where you travel, Globalstar coverage can also be excellent and keep you protected and connected. Be sure to check the coverage maps for any satellite communicator device so you understand where your service will reach—and where it might not.

Methodology

We researched for eight hours and cross-referenced five satellite communicator devices to narrow down and select these best-of designations, along with real-world field testing of the Bivy and Spot devices in the Alaskan wilderness for two weeks.

Satellite phone FAQ

Are satellite phones worth it?

Every year, people go hiking, climbing, sailing, or skiing, and tragically get into dangerous situations that cause them to be seriously injured or even lose their lives. A satellite phone can help you avoid some of the worst-case scenarios of exploring the outdoors or traveling to remote regions of the Earth.

It’s not possible to put a dollar value on a person’s life and health. But if you think about the catastrophic costs of getting injured or ill while in the wilderness, or needing an emergency evacuation from a remote area, a satellite phone is definitely worth it. 

What is the downside to a satellite phone?

Satellite phones are not cheap. Depending on your service plan, you might only have 20 text messages or 5 minutes of voice calls that you can use each month. But if you use satellite phones correctly as an emergency communication device, they can be a valuable addition to your travel plans—and might even save your life.

Can I turn my cell phone into a satellite phone?

There are several satellite communicator devices that connect to your existing smartphone via app and Bluetooth, effectively turning your smartphone into a satellite phone. These include: Iridium GO!, Garmin InReach Messenger, Zoleo, and Bivy Stick. 

Can anyone own a satellite phone?

In the US and in most countries around the world, anyone is allowed to own a satellite phone. However, in some countries, satellite phones are not legal. Make sure you understand the local laws in other countries before you travel there with your satellite communicator device.

Are satellite phones better than cell phones?

For everyday use, cell phones are more convenient and lower-cost than satellite phones. But if you are traveling in the wilderness or in remote parts of the world where cell coverage does not reach, satellite phones can be the best option for communicating. If your work or travels take you to sea, to the mountains, to the desert, or to other remote areas, you might want to get a satellite phone or satellite communicator device to keep in touch even when your cell phone doesn’t work anymore. 

Andreas Rivera
Written by
Andreas Rivera
Andreas Rivera is a lifelong writer with a decade-spanning career in journalism and marketing. He comes to SatelliteInternet.com with several years of experience writing about business and technology. His passion for researching the latest advancements in tech, especially the now essential need for reliable internet access, fuels his goal of educating others about how these innovations affect and improve our everyday lives. When not researching and writing about SatelliteInternet.com, you’ll likely find him buried in a good book or enjoying the great outdoors with a fishing rod.