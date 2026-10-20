Best Satellite Phones for Hiking and Off-Grid Travel (2026)

If you’re going on an outdoor expedition or visiting remote areas where cell coverage is limited or non-existent, you might need a satellite phone. But do you know how to find the best satellite phones for your needs? Some satellite phones have a wide range of features and heavy-duty hardware, but not everyone needs a full-featured military-grade satellite phone. For many hikers, climbers, and explorers, a simpler satellite communicator device will be the best choice.

Some satellite communicators can connect to your cell phone to enable satellite coverage, effectively turning your cell phone into a satellite phone. If you want satellite connectivity at a lower cost, satellite communicators offer convenience, lifesaving emergency connectivity, and affordable pricing.