Internet and Cell Service in National Parks

Multiple companies have built infrastructures in Earth's orbit that communicate directly with mobile phones and other devices. While it's still a relatively new technology, it's already proven to close the gap between terrestrial networks and out-of-reach areas like national parks.

Apple/Globalstar

If you have an iPhone 14 or later, you can use Apple's Emergency SOS feature. It's made possible through a partnership with satellite company Globalstar. When out of range of cellular signal or Wi-Fi and you need to contact emergency services, the iPhone will attempt to connect with the satellite network to allow you to send text messages to local emergency services. Apple states it's free for two years after activating your iPhone, but thus far, it has not charged users after the two years.

T-Mobile Starlink Direct to Cell

T-Mobile has partnered with Starlink to provide customers with a signal via its low-earth orbiting satellites when they're in a dead zone. The service currently only supports text messaging, but it plans on providing voice and data in the near future. It's also not exclusive to T-Mobile customers but will be more expensive to users on other carriers.

When it officially launches, it will be included in the T-Mobile Go5G Next plan. For all other T-Mobile customers, it will be an add-on cost of $15 per month. For customers on different carriers, it will cost $20 per month unless they decide to switch.