Internet and Cell Service in National Parks

Wi-Fi access in Yosemite is restricted to the hotels surrounding the park and in Mariposa County library branches, not in the park itself. But if you suddenly need Wi-Fi while you’re in, around, or near Yosemite, you might be able to use these networks.
We’d first recommend hopping over to Degnan’s Kitchen, both a good place to eat and a free Wi-Fi access point. But if you’re in need of a computer as well, your best bet is one of the Mariposa County library branches in either Yosemite Valley or Wawona.
Yosemite Valley Lodge, The Ahwawhnee, Curry Village, and Wawona Hotel also have Wi-Fi available to their overnight guests. However, if you’re not a guest at one of these places, you’ll want to try some aforementioned public internet access points instead.
There are certain campsites around Yosemite that offer Wi-Fi access, but remember it’s likely to be a satellite connection. Because of the connection type, they’re bound to be a bit slower than you’re used to at home.
That said, Yosemite Pines RV Resort and Family Lodging offers Wi-Fi at its cabin, RV, and tent sites, and also in retro trailers, Conestoga wagons, and yurts near Yosemite National Park. Unfortunately, this Wi-Fi access isn’t free. You’ll need to pay the following (fairly low) fees to get Wi-Fi at Yosemite campgrounds.
- Full day: $2.95
- Three days: $4.95
- Seven days: $8.95
Those costs are also per device, so if it’s just you, it’s not too expensive. But if you’re trying to get your whole family connected, we suggested just picking one phone and one tablet (to keep the kids entertained, of course) between your group to keep costs down.