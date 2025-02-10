Starlink and T-Mobile announced pricing and a July release date for their Direct to Cell service.
Everything We Know About Starlink Direct to Cell: How to Get It
Starlink Direct to Cell claims to eliminate dead zones, allowing anyone out of cell tower range to send text messages. | Image by Starlink
Starlink and T-Mobile revealed their plans for their long-awaited Direct to Cell service, announcing that the service will be available to Go5G Next customers in July. The service will also be available as an add-on for other T-Mobile customers as well as AT&T and Verizon customers. The move to allow other providers’ customers to sign up for the service was the highlight of T-Mobile’s announcement during the Super Bowl.
What is Starlink Direct to Cell?
Starlink Direct to Cell is a spin-off of SpaceX’s satellite internet service. It utilizes low-earth orbit satellites to connect mobile phones to the internet. The satellites act like cellular towers in the sky, able to communicate with most modern mobile phones. Starlink and T-Mobile claim the service eliminates dead spots globally. The service currently allows for texting and location sharing, but it plans to add voice and data usage in the near future.
How do I get Direct to Cell?
Anyone with a compatible phone can sign up for the ongoing beta service now. It’s free to join until July when the service officially launches. To start, simply sign up with your mobile phone number. If accepted into the beta, you will receive a text message and can start using the service immediately.
How much will Direct to Cell cost?
During the beta period, Starlink Direct to Cell will be free to all mobile phone users. When the service officially launches, it will be included in the T-Mobile Go5G Next plan. For all other T-Mobile customers, it will be an add-on cost of $15 per month. For customers on different carriers, it will cost $20 per month. T-Mobile customers who sign up for the beta before the end of February will get an Early Adopter discount of $10 per month.
How long will Direct to Cell be free?
The beta period will last until July, at which point the service will officially launch, and T-Mobile will begin charging customers.
How do AT&T and Verizon customers get Direct to Cell?
Customers of AT&T, Verizon, and other carriers with compatible devices can sign up for the beta on the same webpage as T-Mobile customers. There is no need to switch providers. If accepted into the beta, you’ll receive a text message indicating that your service is active.
What phones are compatible with Direct to Cell?
As of February 9, the phones that are compatible with Direct to Cell are:
- Apple iPhone 14 and later (including Plus, Pro & Pro Max)
- Google Pixel 9 (including Pro, Pro Fold, & Pro XL)
- Motorola 2024 and later (including razr, razr+, edge, and g series)
- Samsung Galaxy A14, A15, A16, A35, A53, A54
- Samsung Galaxy S21 and later (including Plus, Ultra, and Fan Edition)
- Samsung Galaxy X Cover6 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and later
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and later
- REVVL 7 (including Pro)
T-Mobile will continue expanding the list of compatible phones as coverage grows and claims that most modern mobile phones with eSIM capability from the last four years will eventually be compatible. Phones must also be updated to the latest OS.
When will Voice and Data be available?
Currently, text messaging with Direct to Cell is only available. Starlink and T-Mobile haven’t announced when phone calls and internet access will be available but said it would come as early as this year. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has yet to grant Starlink the permissions to operate its Direct to Cell satellites with the required radio emissions for voice and data. Starlink will need the clearance and more satellites to reach its goal. As of February, there are 451 Direct to Cell satellites, with more launching almost weekly.
Can I use Direct to Cell Internationally?
While in beta, the service will only be usable in the U.S. Starlink and T-Mobile have partnered with several international carriers to provide roaming service when the full-service launches and will be made available to customers of those carriers.
Is Direct to Cell available for business or first responder customers?
Yes, there is a business version of Direct to Cell. T-Mobile is encouraging businesses and first responder agencies to sign up for the beta here. When the service fully launches, it will be included for businesses on the Go5G Business Next plan and will be a $15 per month add-on for all other plans. First responder agencies with the T-Priority Plan will get the service for free.