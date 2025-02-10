Everything We Know About Starlink Direct to Cell: How to Get It

How much will Direct to Cell cost?

During the beta period, Starlink Direct to Cell will be free to all mobile phone users. When the service officially launches, it will be included in the T-Mobile Go5G Next plan. For all other T-Mobile customers, it will be an add-on cost of $15 per month. For customers on different carriers, it will cost $20 per month. T-Mobile customers who sign up for the beta before the end of February will get an Early Adopter discount of $10 per month.

How long will Direct to Cell be free?

The beta period will last until July, at which point the service will officially launch, and T-Mobile will begin charging customers.

How do AT&T and Verizon customers get Direct to Cell?

Customers of AT&T, Verizon, and other carriers with compatible devices can sign up for the beta on the same webpage as T-Mobile customers. There is no need to switch providers. If accepted into the beta, you’ll receive a text message indicating that your service is active.

What phones are compatible with Direct to Cell?

As of February 9, the phones that are compatible with Direct to Cell are:

Apple iPhone 14 and later (including Plus, Pro & Pro Max)

Google Pixel 9 (including Pro, Pro Fold, & Pro XL)

Motorola 2024 and later (including razr, razr+, edge, and g series)

Samsung Galaxy A14, A15, A16, A35, A53, A54

Samsung Galaxy S21 and later (including Plus, Ultra, and Fan Edition)

Samsung Galaxy X Cover6 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and later

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and later

REVVL 7 (including Pro)

T-Mobile will continue expanding the list of compatible phones as coverage grows and claims that most modern mobile phones with eSIM capability from the last four years will eventually be compatible. Phones must also be updated to the latest OS.

When will Voice and Data be available?

Currently, text messaging with Direct to Cell is only available. Starlink and T-Mobile haven’t announced when phone calls and internet access will be available but said it would come as early as this year. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has yet to grant Starlink the permissions to operate its Direct to Cell satellites with the required radio emissions for voice and data. Starlink will need the clearance and more satellites to reach its goal. As of February, there are 451 Direct to Cell satellites, with more launching almost weekly.

Can I use Direct to Cell Internationally?

While in beta, the service will only be usable in the U.S. Starlink and T-Mobile have partnered with several international carriers to provide roaming service when the full-service launches and will be made available to customers of those carriers.

Is Direct to Cell available for business or first responder customers?

Yes, there is a business version of Direct to Cell. T-Mobile is encouraging businesses and first responder agencies to sign up for the beta here. When the service fully launches, it will be included for businesses on the Go5G Business Next plan and will be a $15 per month add-on for all other plans. First responder agencies with the T-Priority Plan will get the service for free.