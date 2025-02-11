What Phone Do I Need To Use T-Mobile Starlink?

T-Mobile Starlink’s direct to cell service has a July launch date, but customers, even those of different carriers like AT&T and Verizon, can sign up for the free beta. Whether or not you can take advantage of the service, which will allow you to send text messages when out of cellular range, will depend on what phone you have.

T-Mobile has stated that when fully launched, direct to cell satellite connectivity will be compatible with most modern phones from the last four years. However, for the beta period, only a handful of smartphone models are currently compatible. These include some of the latest models from Apple, Samsung, Google, and Motorola. This is likely because these phones’ antennas are more powerful and can communicate easier with the Starlink network. T-Mobile said the list of compatible devices will grow over time as they optimize their software and more satellites are launched.

Here is the complete list of compatible phones as of February 10, 2025: