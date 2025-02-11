Starlink and T-Mobile announced the initial list of compatible phones that can send text messages via satellite connection.
What Phone Do I Need To Use T-Mobile Starlink?
Starlink Direct to Cell will supposedly be compatible with most modern cellphones and will expand its list of eligible devices. | Image by Starlink
T-Mobile Starlink’s direct to cell service has a July launch date, but customers, even those of different carriers like AT&T and Verizon, can sign up for the free beta. Whether or not you can take advantage of the service, which will allow you to send text messages when out of cellular range, will depend on what phone you have.
T-Mobile has stated that when fully launched, direct to cell satellite connectivity will be compatible with most modern phones from the last four years. However, for the beta period, only a handful of smartphone models are currently compatible. These include some of the latest models from Apple, Samsung, Google, and Motorola. This is likely because these phones’ antennas are more powerful and can communicate easier with the Starlink network. T-Mobile said the list of compatible devices will grow over time as they optimize their software and more satellites are launched.
Here is the complete list of compatible phones as of February 10, 2025:
Apple
Apple iPhone 14
Apple iPhone 14 Plus
Apple iPhone 14 Pro
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 15
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 16
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
Google Pixel 9
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Motorola
Motorola Razr – 2024
Motorola Edge – 2024
Moto G Stylus 5G – 2024
Moto G Power 5G – 2024
Moto G 5G – 2024
T-Mobile
T-Mobile REVL 7 5G
T-Mobile REVL 7 Pro 5G
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy A14
Samsung Galaxy A15
Samsung Galaxy A16
Samsung Galaxy A35
Samsung Galaxy A53
Samsung Galaxy A54
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21, Plus & Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23, Plus & Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 Fan Edition
Samsung Galaxy S24
Samsung Galaxy S24+
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Fan Edition
Samsung Galaxy S25
Samsung Galaxy S25+
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25+ SE
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5
Samsung Galaxy X Cover6 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6
How to use T-Mobile Starlink
Your phone’s Apple iOS or Android OS needs to be updated to the latest version. If accepted into the beta, you’ll receive a text message informing you you’re in. From there, you don’t need to do anything else. When out of cellular range, your phone will automatically connect to Starlink.
T-Mobile also released an updated coverage map to show where Direct to Cell is usable.
Since the service is currently in beta, customers can only send text messages. Several factors need to occur for the planed voice and data capabilities including regulatory changes and more Starlink satellites launched. T-Mobile said participants in the beta should temper their expectations and expect text messages to take longer to send over T-Mobile Starlink. For the best results, users should be outdoors and point their phones toward a clear sky.
For customers of AT&T, Verizon, and other carriers, your phone must be unlocked to use Starlink Direct to Cell. You must also download an eSIM to use your current carrier and T-Mobile Starlink. Different carriers have different rules for unlocking phones purchased through them, but typically, you can unlock phones after a certain amount of time owning them or when you finish making payments.