Viasat Internet Just Got Even Better for Rural Living

Andreas Rivera
By Andreas Rivera
Oct 13, 2026
Icon Time To Read3 min read

This article is sponsored by Viasat

The ViaSat-3 Flight 2 is in geosynchronous orbit around the Earth, with its antenna deployed. | Image by Viasat

Viasat Internet, one of the premier internet solutions for rural living, is ready to deliver even better service. For more than a decade, Viasat has been a reliable way for households throughout the U.S. to connect to the web. It's ready to offer even more of its seamless, reliable service with its ViaSat-3 Flight 2 satellite. 

Utilizing advanced geostationary satellite technology, Viasat bridges the digital divide by delivering high-speed, reliable internet to rural and hard-to-reach areas where traditional wired connections fall short. With widespread national availability, Viasat ensures that living off the grid or in a remote location no longer means sacrificing a modern, connected lifestyle.

What ViaSat-3 Flight 2 means for Viasat satellite internet

For several years, the ViaSat-1 and ViaSat-2 satellites have delivered dependable service to hundreds of thousands of customers. With the addition of the ViaSat-3 Flight 2, capacity is expected to double thanks to its next-generation tech. As demand for a more consistent, reliable connection in rural America grows, the ViaSat-3 Flight 2 arrives to meet that demand and continue Viasat's lead in dependable satellite internet.

The next-generation satellite, successfully launched into orbit, means Viasat customers can expect better reliability, especially during peak hours of internet usage. Larger households can enjoy dependable performance, less buffering, and more consistency throughout. Furthermore, ViaSat-3 Flight-2 won't just benefit new customers; all current Viasat customers will notice significant improvement in performance and reliability during peak hours.

What is Viasat's new plan?

Viasat Unleashed Max introduces prioritized, unlimited high-speed internet. It's tailored for large households and power users who need the stability to stream, surf the web, work, and even play online games during times of congestion. 

Plan
Price*
Best for
Viasat Essentials$39.99/mo.Budget-conscious households with basic internet needs
Viasat Unleashed$69.99/mo.Multi-user households, unlimited data
Viasat Unleashed Max$109.99/mo.Larger households, super users, need the best coverage

*Viasat Essentials plan starting at $39.99/mo. with 12-month promotion, $69.99/mo. thereafter. Viasat Unleashed plan starting at $69.99/mo. with 12-month promotion, $99.99/mo. thereafter. Viasat Unleashed Max plan starting at $109.99/mo. with 12-month promotion, $179.99/mo. thereafter.

See disclaimers

Shop Viasat Plans

In addition to high-priority bandwidth, Viasat Unleashed Max will include customer support through EasyCare to ensure the best possible customer experience. 

Why experts and customers choose the Viasat Unleashed experience

Viasat continues to redefine the satellite internet experience, standing out as a top-tier provider for users who need dependable home connectivity without the typical industry red tape. Viasat's innovative approach offers tremendous value, starting with competitive pricing that doesn't lock you into a restrictive two-year contract.

Unmatched reliability and peak performance

Viasat effortlessly supports everyday online activities—from streaming HD movies and downloading large files to video conferencing with colleagues. The addition of more bandwidth from ViaSat3 Flight-2 means you have unlimited high-speed data at your fingertips, letting you browse, stream, and work with absolute peace of mind.

Speeds and unlimited data

With plans offering broadband speeds, Viasat features enough bandwidth for most online activities. Plus, the Viasat Unleashed Max plan introduces prioritized, unlimited high-speed internet. This makes it perfectly tailored for large households and power users who need the stability to stream, surf the web, work, and even play online games during times of congestion.

White-glove installation and top-notch support

Customer service for purchase, installation, and subsequent support calls is responsive and painless. Getting signed up is quick, and my installation took place just a few days later, at a time that was most convenient. Professional technicians handle the setup so you don't have to worry about DIY hardware. Customer service is always with a live representative and is only a phone call away.

Ultimate flexibility and value

Viasat saves rural customers money by offering low-to-no upfront costs. With plans that offer no long-term contracts, customers appreciate the freedom to pay month to month, allowing them to try the service with little to no risk. Additionally, Viasat Unleashed Max includes customer support through EasyCare to ensure the best possible customer experience.

Viasat Satellite Internet FAQ

No. With the Viasat Unleashed and Viasat Unleashed Max plans, no annual contract is required. You enjoy the freedom of month-to-month service and can cancel anytime without worrying about steep early termination fees. The Viasat Essentials plan requires a 24-month service agreement.

 Viasat’s residential plans include unlimited data options, so you won't be cut off or charged unexpected overage fees. The Essentials plan provides 150GB of high-speed data per month. After that, service continues on unlimited standard data. Viasat Unleashed and Unleashed Max plans include unlimited high-speed data. Customers who consistently use more data than typical residential usage may experience reduced priority during congestion periods. Viasat Unleashed Max also includes prioritized unlimited high-speed data, providing customers higher network priority than other plans during peak periods. Please visit www.viasat.com/legal to view Viasat’s Unlimited Data Policy for more details.

No. Viasat provides professional installation to ensure your dish is perfectly aligned for the best possible signal. A certified technician will visit your home, mount the equipment, and set up your modem, usually within just a few days of placing your order.

Plans disclaimers

*Limited-time promotional offer is available only to new residential internet customers who purchase an eligible service plan. The discount is applicable during your first 12 months of service and applies only to the standard monthly internet service fee, and excludes the monthly equipment lease fee, monthly fee for add-on services and all taxes and surcharges. After your twelfth month, regular rates apply. To receive the discount, you must remain an active subscriber on an eligible plan and maintain your account in good standing. Offer is not available with any other promotions

Andreas Rivera
Written by
Andreas Rivera
Andreas Rivera is a lifelong writer with a decade-spanning career in journalism and marketing. He comes to SatelliteInternet.com with several years of experience writing about business and technology. His passion for researching the latest advancements in tech, especially the now essential need for reliable internet access, fuels his goal of educating others about how these innovations affect and improve our everyday lives. When not researching and writing about SatelliteInternet.com, you’ll likely find him buried in a good book or enjoying the great outdoors with a fishing rod.