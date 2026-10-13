Viasat Internet Just Got Even Better for Rural Living

The ViaSat-3 Flight 2 is in geosynchronous orbit around the Earth, with its antenna deployed. | Image by Viasat

Viasat Internet, one of the premier internet solutions for rural living, is ready to deliver even better service. For more than a decade, Viasat has been a reliable way for households throughout the U.S. to connect to the web. It's ready to offer even more of its seamless, reliable service with its ViaSat-3 Flight 2 satellite.

Utilizing advanced geostationary satellite technology, Viasat bridges the digital divide by delivering high-speed, reliable internet to rural and hard-to-reach areas where traditional wired connections fall short. With widespread national availability, Viasat ensures that living off the grid or in a remote location no longer means sacrificing a modern, connected lifestyle.