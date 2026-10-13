What to Consider When Comparing Satellite Internet Plan Costs

Andreas Rivera
By Andreas Rivera
Oct 13, 2026
Icon Time To Read2 min read

This article is sponsored by Viasat.

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Carefully weigh the costs of an internet provider that go beyond the monthly price tag. Hardware fees, installation fees, and more will inflate your final bill. | Image by iStock

Satellite internet is the ultimate off-the-grid option for staying connected to the web, and it's important to find the right solution that meets your expectations for value, performance, and reliability. 

Like any internet provider, pricing can be tricky, and it's essential to know what you're getting into so you get the best value out of your investment. Several additional charges can make your final bill look very different from the attractive low price that originally piqued your interest. There are also conditions intentionally kept hidden until the last minute that may make the service less worth the price.

Consider these factors when shopping for internet to balance your rural internet needs with the right value.

Satellite internet hardware costs

Satellite internet requires specialized equipment and doesn't simply work by plugging a router into the wall. Satellite typically requires a receiver (the dish), wiring (weather-resistant cable), a gateway/modem/router device, and a power supply.

This equipment is sophisticated and expensive, and you shouldn't shoulder its full cost on top of your monthly bill. Owning the equipment means it's your full responsibility, so if it breaks down or is stolen, you'll need to buy new parts or a whole set. Warranties aren't a foolproof way to recover your investment either.

Leasing is a more economical option, and the provider will likely shoulder the cost of replacing and reinstalling it.

  • Viasat: $15/mo.
  • Hughesnet: $15/mo.
  • Starlink: $349 hardware purchase, free in select regions

Professional installation shouldn't cost a fortune

Setting up a satellite internet service for a home requires unique skills and equipment. It's skilled labor that can be expensive to pay for yourself. That's why it's important to look for a provider that includes the service with your sign-up or charges a reduced fee. Some providers can charge hundreds of dollars for the service. Third-party installers cost even more.

A provider may also leave installation entirely in your hands, which can save you money but isn't recommended. Dishes need to be placed high and pointed in the right direction for the best possible internet performance. They need to be securely mounted so they don't sway or turn. Then you need to route the cable inside your home, which requires drilling and other home modifications. Unless you're confident in your DIY skills, it's best to hire a professional.

  • Viasat: Free installation included
  • Hughesnet: Free w/ lease only, $199 for purchase
  • Starlink: Free w/ Residential Max, $199 with other plans

Congestion charges

Satellite internet is more widely available than other options, but it has limitations and hidden costs to watch out for. As newer providers build out their networks, they can sometimes struggle to keep up with demand in geographic areas with lots of users. Providers may block new sign-ups or even charge a one-time congestion fee. Look for these charges before making purchases. It's also a sign that coverage and performance will be severely downgraded in your area.

Watch out for unnecessarily long contracts

Some providers impose lengthy service contracts, locking you in for months or years, and charge early termination fees if you want to break the contract. However, some providers also offer no-contract plans as well.

The right satellite internet solution for you is out there

With so many rural internet options, including satellite, it can be confusing at first to navigate plans and understand final costs. These tips will help you compare plans, and it never hurts to ask sales representatives these questions. One final tip is asking for a provider's broadband nutrition label. It spells out in black-and-white the full cost of a plan and its included fees. Don't pay more than you need to for reliable internet access. 

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Andreas Rivera
Written by
Andreas Rivera
Andreas Rivera is a lifelong writer with a decade-spanning career in journalism and marketing. He comes to SatelliteInternet.com with several years of experience writing about business and technology. His passion for researching the latest advancements in tech, especially the now essential need for reliable internet access, fuels his goal of educating others about how these innovations affect and improve our everyday lives. When not researching and writing about SatelliteInternet.com, you’ll likely find him buried in a good book or enjoying the great outdoors with a fishing rod.