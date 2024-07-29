Best Wi-Fi Boosters and Extenders for Your RV

Best all-in-one kit: Alfa Camp Pro 2 Kit

Best all-in-one kit Alfa Camp Pro 2 Kit Protocol: Wi-Fi 4

Band: 2.4GHz

2.4GHz Security: WEP, WPA, WPA2

WEP, WPA, WPA2 Mounting: Pole-mounted antenna

Pole-mounted antenna Price: $189.99 View on Amazon

Pros All-inclusive kit for RV Wi-Fi Low price for what you get Cons Occasional installation issues

If you’re new to life on the road in an RV, the Alfa Camp Pro 2 Kit can quickly set you up with RV Wi-Fi. It has almost everything you need to connect to Wi-Fi from the comfort of your fifth wheel, including a router/repeater combo, antenna, and receiver. Unlike some other options, the Alfa’s antenna rises high above your RV's roof. (Some folks even extend it farther by attaching it to an extension pole.) This is optimal since it makes it less likely for other RVs, trees, and buildings to interfere with your wireless signal. Not in the market for a full kit? Get the stand-alone Alfa Wi-Fi network adapter. This suction cup–mounted booster and extender isn’t too expensive. It’s well worth it for better wireless signal at the RV park. If you’re more of an urban camper and want to create a Wi-Fi zone with your phone data, try the Alfa Camp Pro 2+ Kit. Although it doesn’t connect to free hotspots in town, it works while driving along the road.

Best 2-in-1 booster: Winegard ConnecT 2.0 4G LTE and Wi-Fi Extender for RVs

Best 2-in-1 booster Winegard ConnecT 2.0 4G LTE and Wi-Fi Extender for RVs Protocol: Wi-Fi 4

Band: 2.4GHz

2.4GHz Security: WPA, WPA2-PSK

WPA, WPA2-PSK Cellular network compatibility: Verizon, AT&T, Winegard Freedom Go

Verizon, AT&T, Winegard Freedom Go 5G compatible: No

No Connection: 20 ft. power cable

20 ft. power cable Mounting: Vehicle roof

Vehicle roof Price: $349.99 View on Amazon

Pros Compatible with Wi-Fi or 4G LTE signals Mountable without drill Functional even when RV is in motion Cons Has some issues with Verizon compatibility Requires a prepaid plan for LTE connection

If you're traveling in your RV but out of range of strong Wi-Fi, an extender with 4G LTE capability is very useful. The Winegard ConnecT backs you up with a 4G LTE connection from AT&T or Verizon, so you don’t have to worry about being stranded without internet. Winegard allows you to purchase prepaid data for your next RV trip. If you do stumble upon a campsite or truck stop with decent Wi-Fi, the Winegard also acts as an extender. It helps the wireless signal reach your RV or truck without you parking on Starbucks’s doorstep just for free Wi-Fi. We love this option for its flexibility and ability to be used while in motion. Satellite internet is the only other in-motion option besides cellular. The main downside is the price—at over $350. Although it’s much more affordable than a satellite service like Starlink Roam.

Best cellular booster: weBoost Drive Reach RV

Best cellular booster weBoost Drive Reach RV Network compatibility: All networks, including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile

All networks, including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile 5G compatible: Yes

Yes In motion: Yes

Yes Mount: Roof of vehicle

Roof of vehicle Price: $519.99 View on Amazon

Pros Strongest in-motion cellular signal booster Compatible with 5G networks Functional when vehicle is in motion Cons Not compatible with all of T-Mobile’s 5G bands Nonfunctional without close proximity to indoor antenna for maximum signal gain