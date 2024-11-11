How to Add Data to Viasat Internet for Faster Speeds

Data as of 3/01/24. Prices and availability vary by location. Installation fees, monthly equipment lease fees, and taxes may apply. After 850 GB of High-Speed Data usage, you still have unlimited access to Standard Data, which may result in slower speed.

Viasat Unleashed is the provider's flagship plan that ditched data caps. However, it does have a soft cap of 850 gigabits. If you go over this allotment within 30 days, Viasat may slow your internet down to conserve bandwidth for other customers.

Viasat doesn’t charge a fee to change your internet plan to one with more data, so you can upgrade or downgrade whenever you want. You can change your plan by calling Viasat customer service or by accessing your account online.

If you’re not sure how much data you need, log in to My.Viasat.com to check on your data usage throughout the month. Viasat helps you to easily track your data usage and will let you know if you're using too much within a month.