How to Add Data to Viasat Internet for Faster Speeds

Most satellite internet plans have a limited amount of data. Even “unlimited” plans aren’t really unlimited—they have a limited amount of full-speed priority data and an unlimited amount of slow data. If you exceed your monthly data threshold, your speeds will be throttled to drastically slow speeds between 1 and 3 Mbps until the next billing cycle begins.
Viasat's service is virtually unlimited, but it may slow your speed down if you exceed the average usage limit of 850GB in 30 days. This is well beyond typical internet usage, so you shouldn't worry about hitting that ceiling.
Typically, satellite internet download speeds are fast enough for streaming, video conferencing, and gaming. But if you reach that data threshold, all that activity will grind to a halt. With throttled speeds, you can’t even watch YouTube. And if you’re working from home, you can’t use Zoom either. Throttling is a big problem for many satellite internet users.
Log into your Viasat account to find out when you’ll get back to full speed. Your monthly data usage will appear on the home screen. This screen will also tell you when the new billing cycle will begin and when you’ll return to full speed.
If you’ve maxed out your full-speed data allotment, the only way to increase speed on a Viasat Unlimited plan is to upgrade to a plan with more data.
All Unlimited Viasat plans have a limited monthly allotment of full-speed data, although if you exceed that amount, you can keep using the internet at reduced speeds. If you’re on an unlimited plan, you can’t add extra full-speed data if you go over your allotment.
If you’re experiencing slower speed because you’ve used up your allotment of full-speed data, you can try accessing the internet during off-peak hours for slightly higher speeds. But there is no guarantee that you’ll have faster speeds in the middle of the night. You might have to wait until your usage resets to zero at the end of the billing cycle.