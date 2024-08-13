Internet for Low-Income Families

Internet speeds and availability are better than ever, but even the most basic connection can be too expensive for many U.S. households, especially satellite solutions for rural homes. In order to stay connected and take advantage of the economic and educational benefits of the internet, there are several options for qualifying households to get discounted internet service.

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) was previously the best way to get a reduced internet bill ($30 off) from nearly any provider, but Congress has since run out of funding. Despite the ACP's expiration for the foreseeable future, there are other public and provider-driven options to assist families with their internet bills.

What is Lifeline?

Lifeline is a federal program that gives qualifying households up to a $9.25 discount on their monthly internet subscription from select providers. Households within Tribal lands can qualify for $34.95 in discounts. Similar to the ACP, it was created by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to help qualifying low-income households afford telephone and broadband access. Even though it’s less of a discount than provided by the ACP and it has stricter eligibility, $9.25 saved per month is important for many households.

How to Qualify for Lifeline

There are a few ways you can qualify for Lifeline. The first is to have a household income that’s at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. The income qualifications are:

Lifeline Income Qualifications

Household size
Continental US
Alaska
Hawaii
1$20,331$25,394 $23,369
2$27,594 $34,479 $31,725
3$34,857 $43,565 $40,082
4$42,120 $52,650 $48,438
5$49,383 $61,736 $56,795
6$56,646 $70,821 $65,151
7$63,909 $79,907 $73,508
8$71,172 $88,992 $81,864
Each additional person above 8$7,263 $9,086 $8,357

You can also qualify if you or a dependent is enrolled in certain government assistance programs. These programs include the following:

  • Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
  • Medicaid
  • Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
  • Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA)
  • Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefits

How do I apply for Lifeline?

Applying for Lifeline is relatively easy. Visit the Lifeline website, follow the steps to sign up, and determine your eligibility. 

You may need to provide documentation proving that you’re eligible—this could include forms or paperwork from a qualifying government program, proof of identity, or proof of household income.

Once you’ve been approved for the benefit, you can contact your ISP and let them know. They can then apply the discount to your bill.

Access from AT&T

Access from AT&T is a program that provides low-cost internet plans to eligible households. These plans run up to 100 Mbps for up to $30 per month. This discount can be combined with Lifeline, allowing you to get 100Mbps internet for up to about $20 per month. You can also apply for Access even if you don’t qualify for the ACP or if you’re using the benefit with another provider.

Access qualifications

If you've previously qualified for ACP benefits, you’re also eligible for Access from AT&T. You can also apply for and receive Access through similar requirements.

To qualify directly for Access, you need to participate in one of the following programs:

  • Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
  • Supplemental Security Income (SSI) — California residents only
  • National School Lunch Program

You can also qualify if your household income is 200% or less of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, the same as the ACP.

How do I apply for Access from AT&T?

Apply for Access here. You can also call AT&T at 1-800-288-2020 to sign up for Access and have the discount applied.

Internet Essentials from Xfinity

Internet Essentials from Xfinity is a low-cost internet program for qualifying customers that provides affordable internet, computers, free Wi-Fi hotspots, and even free internet training. There are two plans available:

  • Internet Essentials provides 50 Mbps internet for $9.95 per month
  • Internet Essentials Plus provides 100 Mbps internet for $29.95 per month

Both plans can be combined with Lifeline benefits to provide even cheaper internet access to qualifying households.

Internet Essentials qualifications

Eligibility requirements for Internet Essentials are similar to those for other programs:

  • Have a household income of 200% or less of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, OR
  • Participate in select government assistance programs, including Lifeline, SNAP, WIC, Medicaid, and the National School Lunch Program, OR
  • Once participated in the ACP with Xfinity

How do I apply for Internet Essentials?

Simply head to Xfinity's Internet Essentials signup page and shop for a plan. Once you’ve completed the enrollment, you’ll automatically receive your discount starting from the second bill.

Spectrum Internet Assist (California residents only)

Spectrum Internet Assist is a program that provides affordable low-cost internet to qualifying households. The program provides an affordable internet plan, a free modem and security suite, and comes with no data caps or contracts attached. Participants can add Wi-Fi to the service for an additional $5 per month.

Qualifying households can get 50Mbps download speeds for $24.99 per month.

Internet Assist qualifications

Spectrum Internet Assist eligibility requirements are a little simpler than other programs. To qualify, you just need to be receiving benefits from one of these government programs:

  • National School Lunch Program (NSLP)
  • Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) of the NSLP
  • Supplemental Security Income (if you’re over age 65)

This means it's easier to see if you qualify for the program, but it does mean that the requirements are also a bit more strict than for some other programs, because these are the only ways to qualify.

How do I apply for Internet Assist?

To apply for Internet Assist, you simply need to visit the website, check your eligibility, and then apply online. If you also qualify for Lifeline benefits, you can apply them to your Internet Assist plan either during online enrollment or by calling Spectrum at 1-833-267-6094.

Hughesnet low income internet

Unlike some other ISPs, Hughesnet doesn’t have a special plan specifically for low-income households. It previously accepted ACP benefits, so you can apply your $30 discount towards a Hughesnet plan.

Unfortunately, Hughesnet customers on the ACP saw their subscriptions rise to the regular monthly price. Hughesnet offers no information on whether or not they accept the Lifeline discount.

Viasat low income internet

Like Hughesnet, Viasat participated in the Affordable Connectivity Program but does not provide a specific low-cost plan. However, it does accept the Lifeline discount.

If you need a cheap internet plan and don’t qualify for the Lifeline, ACP, or any of the low-income plans featured elsewhere in this article, don’t worry. There are options out there, including widely available satellite and DSL plans.

Senior internet discounts

Unfortunately, few ISPs offer senior-specific discount programs. That said, if you meet any of the eligibility criteria for Lifeline, you can take advantage of those benefits, regardless of your age.

The Lifeline program does have a senior-focused qualifier—if you receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), you can qualify for the discount and receive a credit toward your internet service.

Free internet for students

Project 10Million from T-Mobile

Project 10Million is an initiative that aims to provide free internet access to students that need it, as well as affordable laptops and tablets. The aim is to ensure that every student has access to the tools they need to succeed.

The program works like this: school districts apply with T-Mobile for the program, and then students eligible for the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) can claim their benefit through the school. Districts can also opt to use participation in other assistance programs to qualify students.

How to get a free laptop for low-income families

If your family needs a computer but can’t afford one, you have options. There are a number of charitable organizations that focus on providing computers to needy individuals and families.

Computers with Causes

Computers with Causes is a charitable organization that aims to ensure that every family that needs a computer has access to one. It places a special emphasis on students, teachers, and their families but serves a number of other groups. To apply, simply fill out the application form on its website:

https://www.computerswithcauses.org/application/

The organization will request some documentation and conduct research to ensure that your need is genuine. The process can take a couple weeks, so if you know you have a need coming up, try to apply in advance.

PCs for People

PCs for People is an online store that provides low-cost laptops, desktops, and internet networking equipment to individuals and families in need. The organization doesn’t offer free equipment, but instead focuses on providing affordable prices. If you’re interested, you can apply at the link below:

https://www.pcsforpeople.org/eligibility/

PCs for People will request certain documentation before you’re able to shop—namely, photo ID and either proof of income or proof you’re enrolled in a government assistance program. Proof of citizenship is not required with PCs for People.

Low-Income Internet FAQs

Is the government giving free internet?

No, technically, the government isn’t giving free internet. However, the Lifeline program offers up to a $9.25 discount on internet plans for eligible low-income households. Many ISPs work with the FCC to offer plans at a discount.

What income is used for ACP?

The Affordable Connectivity Program’s income requirements are 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. The numbers are based on the size of your household and the state that you live in. Here are the income eligibility requirements:

Household size
Continental US
Alaska
Hawaii
1$27,180$33,980$31,260
2$36,620$45,780$42,120
3$46,060$57,580$52,980
4$55,500$69,380$63,840
5$64,940$81,180$74,700
6$74,380$92,980$85,560
7$83,820$104,780$96,420
8$93,260$116,580$107,280
Each additional person above 8$9,440$11,800$10,860

Is the ACP program still available?

As of February 7, 2024, the FCC is no longer accepting new enrollments due to a lack of funding from Congress. Funding ran out in April 2024. Unless action is taken by Congress, the ACP is over for the foreseeable future.

What’s the difference between Lifeline and ACP?

Lifeline is a permanent program that provides affordable access to communication tools like phone service and broadband internet access. The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is a newer program that provides additional support for low-income families that can’t afford internet access.

The two benefits are similar, but the good news is you don’t have to choose between them—if you are eligible for Lifeline, you’re eligible for the ACP, and you can receive both benefits at the same time.

What are the benefits of ACP?

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) provides up to $30 per month towards broadband internet service for eligible households. Eligible families living on Tribal lands can receive up to $75 per month toward their internet service.

Does ACP affect taxes?

No, the ACP benefits won’t affect your taxes. The benefit comes in the form of a discount applied directly to your internet bill.

