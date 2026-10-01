Share Your Starlink Internet With the Community and Earn Income

Andreas Rivera
By Andreas Rivera
Oct 01, 2026
Icon Time To Read2 min read

Starlink is offering users an avenue to share satellite internet with community members, ideal for public spaces, small rural businesses, or residences with multiple families | Image by Starlink

Starlink wants customers to share their high-speed, low-latency internet with neighbors and says they can even pocket some profit. The satellite internet provider introduced a beta community host program that lets customers essentially sell access to their Starlink internet via Wi-Fi in small increments. 

A new sign-up page explains that Starlink community hosts can let others connect and purchase passes for internet time. Starlink handles payment processing and connectivity, then pays the host. Community members can purchase passes by the hour, day, week, and month. 

How to become a Starlink community host

Before you start turning your backyard into the newest, hottest internet cafe, the program still has many unknowns. First, you must qualify to become a community host.

At minimum, you must have an active bank account in your name or your business's name, have a registered tax identification number or your country's equivalent, and be willing to complete a U.S. W-8 tax form. The rest of Starlink's qualifications aren't clear, but it does ask where you plan to set up your community site, whether it's for a business, how many people you expect will use it per month, and more.

Starlink makes signing up for the beta program simple. It differs from signing up for a Business plan. | Image by Starlink

It's also unclear whether the program will be available in all regions. Also, there are no details on pass prices or what the host's payout would look like.

Starlink plans and pricing

Call (855) 288-1017
Plan
Price
Download Speed
Latency
Equipment fee
Residential 100 Mbps*$55/mo.Up to 100Mbps30—40ms$349 or free rental
Residential 200 Mbps*$85/mo.Up to 200Mbps30—40ms$349 or free rental
Residential MAX$130/mo.Up to 400Mbps30—40ms$349 or free rental
Roam 100 GB$55/mo.Up to 260Mbps<99ms$199–$349
Roam 300 GB$80/mo.Up to 260Mbps<99ms$199–$349
Roam Unlimited$175/mo.Up to 260Mbps<99ms$199–$349

Top speeds not guaranteed during peak hours
*Plan not available in all regions

Explore Residential Plans
Explore Roam Plans

Getting into the Starlink business

Reselling services on a Residential or Roam plan violates Starlink's Terms of Service. Starlink has been known to suspend service for accounts if it detects higher-than-normal data usage, determines the user may be using it for business purposes, and urges them to switch to a Priority/Enterprise plan to resume service. 

The community site plan may be a compromise for users who don't want a full business plan but want to distribute access to a modest number of people in their community. Plus, it's another revenue source for Starlink. It's also a way for the company to combat the secondary market for its service, such as owners who rent out their Starlink kits for a profit, another violation of its Terms.  

Depending on the scope of usage you describe in your sign-up form, Starlink may recommend a business plan. The program seems geared toward spaces like community centers, public spaces, rural businesses, single buildings with multiple residences, or multiple households in close proximity. 

An ideal use case could be low-income areas without reliable internet access, where the host's Starlink income contributes to subscription costs and other community needs. It's still hard to tell, since it's unclear what the host's share of the pass revenue will be.

Andreas Rivera
Written by
Andreas Rivera
Andreas Rivera is a lifelong writer with a decade-spanning career in journalism and marketing. He comes to SatelliteInternet.com with several years of experience writing about business and technology. His passion for researching the latest advancements in tech, especially the now essential need for reliable internet access, fuels his goal of educating others about how these innovations affect and improve our everyday lives. When not researching and writing about SatelliteInternet.com, you’ll likely find him buried in a good book or enjoying the great outdoors with a fishing rod.