Share Your Starlink Internet With the Community and Earn Income

It's also unclear whether the program will be available in all regions. Also, there are no details on pass prices or what the host's payout would look like.

Reselling services on a Residential or Roam plan violates Starlink's Terms of Service. Starlink has been known to suspend service for accounts if it detects higher-than-normal data usage, determines the user may be using it for business purposes, and urges them to switch to a Priority/Enterprise plan to resume service.

The community site plan may be a compromise for users who don't want a full business plan but want to distribute access to a modest number of people in their community. Plus, it's another revenue source for Starlink. It's also a way for the company to combat the secondary market for its service, such as owners who rent out their Starlink kits for a profit, another violation of its Terms.

Depending on the scope of usage you describe in your sign-up form, Starlink may recommend a business plan. The program seems geared toward spaces like community centers, public spaces, rural businesses, single buildings with multiple residences, or multiple households in close proximity.

An ideal use case could be low-income areas without reliable internet access, where the host's Starlink income contributes to subscription costs and other community needs. It's still hard to tell, since it's unclear what the host's share of the pass revenue will be.