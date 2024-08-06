Starlink Just Launched New Enterprise Kits for Better Business Internet

Starlink has a new option for businesses looking at the satellite internet provider for their broadband needs. The Enterprise Kit ($699) is made for businesses that need a more affordable solution than the expensive Flat High-Performance Kit ($2,500), which Starlink has previously recommended for business use. The Kit can be purchased in the U.S. from Starlink’s site under the Business section. For information about Starlink’s fixed-residential service, read our Starlink review. Starlink is one of the fastest, most reliable internet providers for business owners who run their enterprises out of their rural home, office, or storefront. Paired with a Priority service plan, it can provide speeds and reliability that rival traditional, wired connections and includes essential settings for businesses that rely on the internet.

Starlink Enterprise Business Fixed-Site Plans Priority Support Public IP Address Enterprise Kit Price $699 Download Speed 40–220Mbps Upload Speed 8–25Mbps Latency 25–60ms Priority Data 50GB, 1TB, or 2TB Monthly Price $140–$500 View Plans

What’s in the Starlink Enterprise Kit?

The new kit includes the Starlink Standard V4 dish. What makes this kit different is the inclusion of a newer, stronger power supply, a much longer network cable (164 feet), and the choice of permanent mounting equipment. What it doesn’t include is its own router, so business customers will need their own equipment to set up their network. The Standard kit normally comes with the Starlink Wi-Fi Router, which makes set up quick and easy—more ideal for residential or mobile customers who want to get online right away. “Engineered with improved flexibility for installation, longer cables, and mounting options the Enterprise kit is our recommended option for fixed site businesses,” according to Starlink’s Shop page. “This setup is ideal for businesses wishing to use their own third-party routers and network equipment as no router is included.”

Why not buy just a Starlink Standard Kit for your business?

While the Standard Kit and fixed-residential plan is much cheaper, with some kits going for as low as $199 in some states, Starlink insists the Enterprise Kit is ideal for businesses that need high-speed, reliable internet. “In fixed site applications, the Starlink Enterprise Kit will have comparable performance to the Flat High-Performance Kit with less power required,” according to the Starlink Support page. A big difference between the Standard and Priority plans is the expected speeds. The Standard is said to provide 25-100 Mbps download speeds and the Priority more than doubles it with 40-220 Mbps. Also important for customers that do business over the web, are the improved upload speed of 8-25 Mbps and the need for a public IP address. The Priority plan gives users the option to set up a public IPv4 policy, which is essential for businesses that host their own website, operate an online store-front, and run servers. More info about Starlink’s IP policies can be found here. The Enterprise Kit is currently only available in the U.S., but Starlink announced it will be rolled out to more regions in the near future.