Starlink Mobile is on Its Way to Be Major Carrier

Andreas Rivera
By Andreas Rivera
Oct 08, 2026
Icon Time To Read1 min read

SpaceX has announced two major milestones that bring into focus its goal of becoming a major mobile carrier in the U.S. It highlighted its next-generation D2D satellites, which provide improved coverage for mobile phones. | Image by SpaceX

SpaceX has officially thrown its hat in the mobile carrier ring, making clear its intention to become a major U.S. carrier with Starlink Mobile. The company celebrated two major developments that bring it closer to its goal of becoming a mobile carrier that competes with the U.S. big three: T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T. 

The Federal Communications Commission gave the green light for a 15,000-satellite constellation dedicated to Starlink Mobile, consisting of next-generation satellites with more power to take advantage of recent spectrum acquisitions and communicate directly with mobile phone antennas. 

Most recently, SpaceX announced the acquisition of spectrum in the 800 MHz band, clearing the way for broad deployment of a terrestrial network that works alongside satellite coverage. SpaceX has made it clear it will need both to be a carrier with comprehensive coverage. Starlink's satellite coverage makes it available nearly anywhere, eliminating dead zones, but more ground spectrum, including from towers, will be necessary for phones to work in buildings.

What is Starlink Mobile?

Starlink Mobile, previously known as Starlink Direct-to-Cell, represents SpaceX’s leap into satellite-based cellular service. Rather than relying solely on traditional terrestrial cell towers, the service utilizes low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to provide direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity to everyday mobile phones. Originally launched in mid-2025 as a supplementary service through partnered carriers—most notably T-Mobile as T-Satellite—the technology is designed to eliminate dead zones by automatically maintaining signals in remote areas for messaging, navigation, and eventually voice and video calling.

In late 2025, the company filed a trademark for "Starlink Mobile" and acquired key spectrum licenses from EchoStar, a deal slated to finalize in 2027. Combined with the upcoming deployment of next-generation Direct-to-Cell satellites via the Starship heavy rocket, these infrastructure investments could position Starlink Mobile as a full-fledged, independent mobile carrier. A clear timeline for when Starlink Mobile will be widely available is unknown.

Andreas Rivera
Written by
Andreas Rivera
Andreas Rivera is a lifelong writer with a decade-spanning career in journalism and marketing. He comes to SatelliteInternet.com with several years of experience writing about business and technology. His passion for researching the latest advancements in tech, especially the now essential need for reliable internet access, fuels his goal of educating others about how these innovations affect and improve our everyday lives. When not researching and writing about SatelliteInternet.com, you’ll likely find him buried in a good book or enjoying the great outdoors with a fishing rod.