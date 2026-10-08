Starlink Mobile is on Its Way to Be Major Carrier

SpaceX has officially thrown its hat in the mobile carrier ring, making clear its intention to become a major U.S. carrier with Starlink Mobile. The company celebrated two major developments that bring it closer to its goal of becoming a mobile carrier that competes with the U.S. big three: T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T.

The Federal Communications Commission gave the green light for a 15,000-satellite constellation dedicated to Starlink Mobile, consisting of next-generation satellites with more power to take advantage of recent spectrum acquisitions and communicate directly with mobile phone antennas.

Most recently, SpaceX announced the acquisition of spectrum in the 800 MHz band, clearing the way for broad deployment of a terrestrial network that works alongside satellite coverage. SpaceX has made it clear it will need both to be a carrier with comprehensive coverage. Starlink's satellite coverage makes it available nearly anywhere, eliminating dead zones, but more ground spectrum, including from towers, will be necessary for phones to work in buildings.