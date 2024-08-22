Starlink Cracks Down on Usage in Unauthorized Countries

The message is aimed at users who use Starlink’s Mobile-Regional plan to circumvent the residential, fixed service block in certain countries. Starlink’s Mobile-Regional costs more than the Standard residential version but allows customers to use their equipment anywhere within a specific region.

Customers in blocked countries have commented that they purchased the equipment and service plan in a country where it was approved and took it to use in their home country, which has yet to approve it. Customers can see where Starlink is approved with the Starlink Availability Map.

Starlink’s email states that users who have been using Starlink Mobile-Regional for more than two months outside the country where it was activated will have service restricted unless they change their account to an approved country where they’re located.

In addition to this renewed enforcement of the Mobile plans usage, Starlink also introduced a new "Outside Region Fee" policy to undermine unauthorized sellers that mass purchase kits and ship them to unapproved countries to resell.

"If you purchased a Starlink Kit from an unauthorized reseller, it is possible that the Outside Region Fee may apply to your order," according to the policy. This fee can range from $200 to $300, depending on the kit.