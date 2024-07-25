T-Mobile AWAY is Finally Available, Here’s How to Get It

What is T-Mobile AWAY?

T-Mobile AWAY is the carrier’s newest solution for internet on the go. It’s a version of its 5G Home Internet service that you can take with you anywhere in the U.S. It’s for your long RV trips and camping excursions. It’s even handy for business travel or working away from the office in a remote location.

The only hardware needed is a T-Mobile 5G Wi-Fi Gateway device. The device connects to T-Mobile’s 5G network from nearby cell towers to deliver internet. Like a router, you can connect your internet-enabled devices via Wi-Fi or ethernet cable. We'll breakdown the costs and features of this new mobile internet solution, including how it compares to Starlink.

How do I get T-Mobile AWAY?

T-Mobile 5G Home Internet
T-Mobile 5G Home Internet AWAY
• $110–$160 per month
• 200GB or Unlimited data plans
• Connect 50+ devices
• T-Mobile 5G/4G coverage
T-Mobile AWAY is available to order on T-Mobile’s 5G Internet website. Be sure to make sure you’re selecting the AWAY plan instead of Home Internet, which is tied to a fixed address, and won’t work on the road. It offers free, 2-day shipping for the 5G Wi-Fi Gateway.

How much is T-Mobile AWAY?

T-Mobile AWAY comes in two varieties—a 200GB plan for $110 per month and an Unlimited data plan for $160 per month. T-Mobile tries to keep pricing simple by including taxes and fees in the monthly rate. There’s also a one-time $35 activation fee.

T-Mobile 5G Gateway (G4AR & G4SE)

What type of hardware comes with T-Mobile AWAY?

When you sign up for either AWAY plan, you’re provided a 5G Wi-Fi Gateway at no additional cost, but you don’t own it. You’re essentially borrowing the device from T-Mobile, because after canceling the AWAY service, you must return it to a T-Mobile store or ship it using a prepaid package. According to its terms of service, failure to return the device within 30 days or returning it damaged could result in a charge of up to $370. 

Where can I use T-Mobile AWAY?

T-Mobile AWAY can be used anywhere T-Mobile’s 5G Internet network is available. According to the FCC’s broadband map, its 5G network for Home Internet reaches about 57.9 percent of the U.S. You’ll get the best signal the closer you are to populated areas, and it will get weaker the more remote you get. You need to be in the range of T-Mobile’s cellular towers, so if you’re not getting a phone signal, it’s unlikely your AWAY gateway will get a signal.

Can I pause my T-Mobile AWAY plan?

Yes, but for a fee. T-Mobile AWAY has no contract or early cancellation fee, but once you decide to cancel, you need to return the equipment. If you want to keep the AWAY plan but don’t necessarily need it for long periods (for example, during winter when you’re not camping as much), you can pause service. However, you still need to pay a $10 fee every month when pausing service. 

What’s the difference between T-Mobile AWAY and using a T-Mobile hotspot?

The main differences between the AWAY plan and T-Mobile’s hotspots include hardware and data plans. T-Mobile offers a variety of compatible hotspot devices, both online and in-store, each with different features, such as the number of devices it can connect or whether it has an ethernet output. The devices cost between $200 and $300, but unlike T-Mobile AWAY's hardware, you own the device and can pay for it in monthly installments. 

The other big difference is in the data plans, with T-Mobile’s hotspot plans ranging between 2GB and 100GB, while AWAY gives you the option of 200GB or unlimited data.  

How does T-Mobile AWAY compare to Starlink Mobile?

T-Mobile doesn’t shy AWAY from the fact that its mobile internet plan directly competes with Starlink’s Mobile service, marketed as an internet solution for RVs, campers, and all travelers. Starlink’s Regional Mobile plan costs $150 per month, but has a steep startup cost of $499 for the hardware (price varies by location).  

Both offer unlimited data plans, but T-Mobile touts that it can be used in motion. Starlink can be used in motion, but only if you purchase the expensive Flat High-Performance dish with a Mobile Priority plan or the Starlink Mini with the Mini Roam plan.  

Starlink’s main advantage is its satellite technology which allows you to get high-speed internet from nearly anywhere, whereas T-Mobile AWAY is limited to only working within its network and will get weaker the further you get away from its range.

