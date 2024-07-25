T-Mobile AWAY is Finally Available, Here’s How to Get It

What type of hardware comes with T-Mobile AWAY? When you sign up for either AWAY plan, you’re provided a 5G Wi-Fi Gateway at no additional cost, but you don’t own it. You’re essentially borrowing the device from T-Mobile, because after canceling the AWAY service, you must return it to a T-Mobile store or ship it using a prepaid package. According to its terms of service, failure to return the device within 30 days or returning it damaged could result in a charge of up to $370.

Where can I use T-Mobile AWAY ? T-Mobile AWAY can be used anywhere T-Mobile’s 5G Internet network is available. According to the FCC’s broadband map, its 5G network for Home Internet reaches about 57.9 percent of the U.S. You’ll get the best signal the closer you are to populated areas, and it will get weaker the more remote you get. You need to be in the range of T-Mobile’s cellular towers, so if you’re not getting a phone signal, it’s unlikely your AWAY gateway will get a signal.

Can I pause my T-Mobile AWAY plan? Yes, but for a fee. T-Mobile AWAY has no contract or early cancellation fee, but once you decide to cancel, you need to return the equipment. If you want to keep the AWAY plan but don’t necessarily need it for long periods (for example, during winter when you’re not camping as much), you can pause service. However, you still need to pay a $10 fee every month when pausing service.

What’s the difference between T-Mobile AWAY and using a T-Mobile hotspot? The main differences between the AWAY plan and T-Mobile’s hotspots include hardware and data plans. T-Mobile offers a variety of compatible hotspot devices, both online and in-store, each with different features, such as the number of devices it can connect or whether it has an ethernet output. The devices cost between $200 and $300, but unlike T-Mobile AWAY's hardware, you own the device and can pay for it in monthly installments. The other big difference is in the data plans, with T-Mobile’s hotspot plans ranging between 2GB and 100GB, while AWAY gives you the option of 200GB or unlimited data.