What Every State Is Googling on Christmas

Christmas and chill
The most popular Google search was “Netflix,” which was the top search query in 12 states. What better way to relax than pulling up Breaking Bad while you enjoy the new RV, gas mask, and chemistry set that Santa brought you?
Better late than next year
When people say, “It’s the thought that counts,” they don’t mean how long it took you to think of it, right? Alabama, Connecticut, and Kentucky all googled “last minute Christmas gift ideas” more than anything else.
Too much baked Alaska—Juneau what we’re saying?
Alaska is already thinking about burning off the holiday weight—they’re the only ones googling “Planet Fitness hours” the most. Honestly, we don’t mind the extra pounds, but we don’t blame the folks closer to the North Pole for not wanting to resemble their jolly neighbor.
Existential Christmas
Massachusetts is a bit confused. They googled, “What is Christmas?” more than anything else.
Point is, now that they know the first thing about Christmas, we’ll keep you updated if the Bay State figures out any other great mysteries.
Speaking of mysteries, what’s going on in Georgia and Ohio? Those states may be home to some truly naughty children since they were googling “where to buy coal” the most.
Festive football fans
Delaware was googling “NFL scores” the most, and they’re the only state that was interested in sports more than anything else.
Fun Fact
Joe Flacco is a quarterback from the University of Delaware who was traded in 2019 to the Denver Broncos, the same team that played the 2018 Christmas Eve game against the Raiders. That’s the same Christmas game that all the Delaware folks must’ve been keeping up with, according to our data.
What’s your state’s most googled Christmas search?
Here’s our list (we’ve checked it twice):
|Alabama
|Last-minute Christmas gift ideas
|Alaska
|What is Christmas?
|Arizona
|Grocery stores open on Christmas
|Arkansas
|Best Buy Christmas hours
|California
|Is Starbucks open on Christmas?
|Colorado
|Liquor stores open near me
|Connecticut
|Amazon.com
|Delaware
|NFL scores
|Florida
|Amazon.com
|Georgia
|Stores open on Christmas
|Hawaii
|Christmas games
|Idaho
|Santa tracker
|Illinois
|Merry Christmas GIF
|Indiana
|A Christmas Story
|Iowa
|Best Christmas lights near me
|Kansas
|Best Buy Christmas hours
|Kentucky
|Planet Fitness hours
|Louisiana
|Fast food open on Christmas
|Maine
|Weather forecast
|Maryland
|Merry Christmas GIF
|Massachusetts
|Eggnog alcohol recipe
|Michigan
|Amazon.com
|Minnesota
|Target Christmas hours
|Mississippi
|Walmart Christmas hours
|Missouri
|Is Starbucks open on Christmas?
|Montana
|Christmas recipes
|Nebraska
|Best Christmas lights
|Nevada
|Is Starbucks open on Christmas?
|New Hampshire
|Christmas music
|New Jersey
|Planet Fitness hours
|New Mexico
|Christmas memes
|New York
|Amazon.com
|North Carolina
|What is Christmas?
|North Dakota
|A Christmas Story
|Ohio
|Where to buy coal
|Oklahoma
|Restaurants open on Christmas Day
|Oregon
|Weather forecast
|Pennsylvania
|Planet Fitness hours
|Rhode Island
|Tinder
|South Carolina
|Stores open on Christmas
|South Dakota
|Family activities
|Tennessee
|Restaurants open on Christmas Day
|Texas
|Is the Grinch real?
|Utah
|Santa tracker
|Vermont
|Christmas music
|Virginia
|How long to roast a chicken
|Washington
|Boxing Day deals
|West Virginia
|Is Santa Claus real?
|Wisconsin
|Best Buy Christmas hours
|Wyoming
|Kardashian Christmas card
Methodology
How did we find these strange Christmas Google searches? With a little bit of Santa’s magic, some help from the elves, and an extreme amount of espresso eggnog.
Aside from that, we gathered a list of popular Christmas-related internet searches and used Google Trends to match those searches with the states googling them on December 24–25, 2018.
That’s right. Much like Santa, we looked at your past behavior. What will you and your state be googling this year?