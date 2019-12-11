What Every State Is Googling on Christmas

Christmas and chill

The most popular Google search was “Netflix,” which was the top search query in 12 states. What better way to relax than pulling up Breaking Bad while you enjoy the new RV, gas mask, and chemistry set that Santa brought you?

Better late than next year

When people say, “It’s the thought that counts,” they don’t mean how long it took you to think of it, right? Alabama, Connecticut, and Kentucky all googled “last minute Christmas gift ideas” more than anything else.

Too much baked Alaska—Juneau what we’re saying?

Alaska is already thinking about burning off the holiday weight—they’re the only ones googling “Planet Fitness hours” the most. Honestly, we don’t mind the extra pounds, but we don’t blame the folks closer to the North Pole for not wanting to resemble their jolly neighbor.

Existential Christmas

Massachusetts is a bit confused. They googled, “What is Christmas?” more than anything else.

Point is, now that they know the first thing about Christmas, we’ll keep you updated if the Bay State figures out any other great mysteries.

Speaking of mysteries, what’s going on in Georgia and Ohio? Those states may be home to some truly naughty children since they were googling “where to buy coal” the most.

Festive football fans

Delaware was googling “NFL scores” the most, and they’re the only state that was interested in sports more than anything else.