What Every State Is Googling on Christmas

SatelliteInternet.com took a NORAD-worthy look at what the United States is searching for during the Yuletide. 🎄

By Trevor Wheelwright | December 11, 2019

Google Search trends infographic for Christmas

Christmas and chill

The most popular Google search was “Netflix,” which was the top search query in 12 states. What better way to relax than pulling up Breaking Bad while you enjoy the new RV, gas mask, and chemistry set that Santa brought you?

 

Better late than next year

When people say, “It’s the thought that counts,” they don’t mean how long it took you to think of it, right? Alabama, Connecticut, and Kentucky all googled “last minute Christmas gift ideas” more than anything else.

 

Too much baked Alaska—Juneau what we’re saying?

Alaska is already thinking about burning off the holiday weight—they’re the only ones googling “Planet Fitness hours” the most. Honestly, we don’t mind the extra pounds, but we don’t blame the folks closer to the North Pole for not wanting to resemble their jolly neighbor.

 

Existential Christmas

Massachusetts is a bit confused. They googled, “What is Christmas?” more than anything else.

Point is, now that they know the first thing about Christmas, we’ll keep you updated if the Bay State figures out any other great mysteries.

Speaking of mysteries, what’s going on in Georgia and Ohio? Those states may be home to some truly naughty children since they were googling “where to buy coal” the most.

 

Festive football fans

Delaware was googling “NFL scores” the most, and they’re the only state that was interested in sports more than anything else.

Fun Fact

Joe Flacco is a quarterback from the University of Delaware who was traded in 2019 to the Denver Broncos, the same team that played the 2018 Christmas Eve game against the Raiders. That’s the same Christmas game that all the Delaware folks must’ve been keeping up with, according to our data.

What’s your state’s most googled Christmas search?

Here’s our list (we’ve checked it twice):

AlabamaLast-minute Christmas gift ideas
AlaskaWhat is Christmas?
ArizonaGrocery stores open on Christmas
ArkansasBest Buy Christmas hours
CaliforniaIs Starbucks open on Christmas?
ColoradoLiquor stores open near me
ConnecticutAmazon.com
DelawareNFL scores
FloridaAmazon.com
GeorgiaStores open on Christmas
HawaiiChristmas games
IdahoSanta tracker
IllinoisMerry Christmas GIF
IndianaA Christmas Story
IowaBest Christmas lights near me
KansasBest Buy Christmas hours
KentuckyPlanet Fitness hours
LouisianaFast food open on Christmas
MaineWeather forecast
MarylandMerry Christmas GIF
MassachusettsEggnog alcohol recipe
MichiganAmazon.com
MinnesotaTarget Christmas hours
MississippiWalmart Christmas hours
MissouriIs Starbucks open on Christmas?
MontanaChristmas recipes
NebraskaBest Christmas lights
NevadaIs Starbucks open on Christmas?
New HampshireChristmas music
New JerseyPlanet Fitness hours
New MexicoChristmas memes
New YorkAmazon.com
North CarolinaWhat is Christmas?
North DakotaA Christmas Story
OhioWhere to buy coal
OklahomaRestaurants open on Christmas Day
OregonWeather forecast
PennsylvaniaPlanet Fitness hours
Rhode IslandTinder
South CarolinaStores open on Christmas
South DakotaFamily activities
TennesseeRestaurants open on Christmas Day
TexasIs the Grinch real?
UtahSanta tracker
VermontChristmas music
VirginiaHow long to roast a chicken
WashingtonBoxing Day deals
West VirginiaIs Santa Claus real?
WisconsinBest Buy Christmas hours
WyomingKardashian Christmas card

Methodology

How did we find these strange Christmas Google searches? With a little bit of Santa’s magic, some help from the elves, and an extreme amount of espresso eggnog.

Aside from that, we gathered a list of popular Christmas-related internet searches and used Google Trends to match those searches with the states googling them on December 24–25, 2018.

That’s right. Much like Santa, we looked at your past behavior. What will you and your state be googling this year?

Back to top

This site is a U.S. Consumer site. You can learn more about our site and privacy policy here.