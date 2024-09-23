Rise Broadband speed test

Download speed: This measures how quickly data travels from the server to your device. Download speed determines the speed of loading webpages and downloading files, as well as the quality of streaming media, like Netflix and Hulu.

Upload speed: Upload speed is how fast data travels from your device to the server. It’s used to upload photos and videos to social media, send emails, and handle other outgoing tasks. It can also have an impact on video calls, like Zoom.

Latency: Latency measures how long it takes data to travel from your computer to the server and back. Lower latency is better. The farther you are from the tower or server, the more latency you’ll have. It’s particularly important for online gaming, where reaction time for every button press is critical.

Ping: Ping is often used as a synonym for latency, but it’s actually slightly different. A ping is the piece of data used to measure latency.

