Hughesnet Business Internet Review
Is Hughesnet for Business any good?
Hughesnet business internet offers better prices and decent speeds than other satellite internet providers, but it's also slower and more expensive than non-satellite internet connections like wireless, cable, or fiber providers.
If you can get one of these other internet types at your location, we'd recommend that first, but Hughesnet plans are a good choice for small businesses in rural areas. Hughesnet for Business offers priority network bandwidth and customer support.
*If you exceed your monthly plan data, you will experience reduced speeds, typically 1-3 Mbps, until the next billing cycle. Data as of 4/01/20. Offers and availability may vary by location and are subject to change.
Hughesnet business plans and prices
How much is Hughesnet business internet?
Hughesnet for Business plans start at $84.99–$129.99 per month. They offer download speeds of 50 to 100Mbps and 5Mbps upload speeds. However, the more expensive the plan, the more data you get. With satellite internet, it’s all about the data.
So yeah, as long as you haven't exceeded your monthly data allotment, all Hughesnet speeds are the same—unless you reach your data allotment before the end of the billing cycle, you'll experience reduced speeds.
That's because, even though Hughesnet technically offers unlimited data, you still get only your plan's portion of premium, high-speed data. After that, you may still be connected to the internet, but it's at those reduced speeds we mentioned. How reduced, you ask? Your download speed will be 1–3 Mbps—like a turtle plodding along a rocky path on a windy day.
Hughesnet Internet Continuity
Does your business run its own servers that host a website or online storefront? Hughesnet offers another internet service plan that can be valuable to businesses, especially those that need a constant internet connection.
The Hughesnet Internet Continuity plan is a backup service to supplement your business's primary internet connection. Fiber, cable, and other traditional ISPs typically provide faster speeds and unlimited data, but they're far from immune from outages.
The backup plan costs $39.99 per month and provides 2GB of priority data. While speeds are only up to 25Mbps, the plan comes with an automatic failover router, so you'll switch over to satellite coverage as soon as it detects an outage.
Hughesnet business pros and cons
Hughesnet satellite internet can’t deliver the breakneck speed of fiber internet companies, but it can provide a reliable connection in hard-to-reach areas. If you have a business in a small town or rural area, Hughesnet for Business might be your best option.
We recommend checking out all available business internet companies in your area before you sign up with Hughesnet for Business. Even those much-hated cable companies can deliver faster speeds with unlimited data.
Other rural business internet options
Just because you don’t have to fight rush hour traffic every morning doesn’t mean you don’t have internet options. In addition to satellite internet, you might have some of these connection types in your area.
Internet options
Providers
# of supported users
Price
DSL internet
CenturyLink, AT&T, Windstream, and more
Up to 5
$$
Satellite internet for business
HughesNet or Viasat
Up to 20
$$$$
Satellite internet for home
HughesNet or Viasat
Up to 4
$$$$
Mobile hotspot device
Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile, and Sprint
Up to 20
$$$$
Mobile phone
Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, etc.
Up to 2
$$
Fixed-wireless internet
Rise Broadband, GHz Wireless, Etheric Networks, Nextlink, and more
Up to 30
$$
Cable internet
Cox, Xfinity, Spectrum, Wow! Optimum, and more
Up to 20
$$$
*Data as of 3/3/2020.
As long as you have a steady internet connection, you can run many businesses from almost anywhere. If you’re doing something like writing your latest novel and you live in an area with good mobile phone coverage, you can maybe even get by with hot-spotting off your mobile phone plan when it’s time to send off a manuscript to your editor.
Most small to mid-sized companies will require a dedicated business internet plan, although small businesses might need a residential plan if they have fewer than five employees. AT&T Business, Comcast Business, and CenturyLink Business all offer plans that cater to the unique needs of growing businesses—including increased security, white glove customer service, VPN support, and a stationary IP address.
Final verdict: Get Hughesnet for your business if you don't need a lot of data.
Hughesnet for Business can deliver steady service to rural areas, but it isn’t for everyone. If your business uses a lot of data, you’ll encounter issues with the data cap. That’s why we recommend that if you have internet options that don’t have a data cap (like fixed wireless or cable), check out those services first.
But if you’re lucky enough to own a B&B in a small-but-oft-visited town where your guests enjoy life outside their screens, Hughesnet satellite internet might be the best way to keep your business running smoothly through 2020.
Hughesnet for Business FAQ
Should I get a Hughesnet residential or business plan?
Small businesses with one to three employees often save money in the city using a residential plan. But not so with Hughesnet. The 200GB Hughesnet for Business plan ($99.99/mo.) gives you the best value on data for the money. So, if the business plan is available in your area, we recommend it.
How much does Hughesnet for Business cost?
Hughesnet for Business plans start at $84.99 per month. This gives you 100GB of data per month at broadband speeds of 50Mbps. If you reach this limit, you’ll have an unlimited amount of much slower data (1-3 Mbps) for the rest of the month. Plans with up to 200 GB of monthly data start at $99.99 per month.
Is Hughesnet reliable?
Hughesnet is reliable in the sense that you can get a steady connection. It will work as long as you have a clear view of the southern sky. Sometimes, it might go out during storms, which can be frustrating, but otherwise, your signal should be pretty steady.
Is Hughesnet unlimited?
Hughesnet satellite internet plans are unlimited because you can keep using your connection at reduced speeds after you hit your data cap. This data races at 50Mbps and can support most online activities (other than multiplayer gaming—but hopefully, your employees aren’t playing Fortnite on the clock anyway).
Once you hit the data allotment, your speeds will slow—dropping to around 1 to 3Mbps. You can keep using data for the rest of the billing cycle, but everything will be much slower—whether that’s ringing up customer purchases, sending emails, or anything else. Some internet activities might not work at all.
If you’re short every month, you can always upgrade to a more extensive internet plan (the easy route) or buy additional Data Tokens as needed, which are pretty cost-effective.
Should I get satellite internet for my small town business?
You should get satellite business internet if your business is internet-dependent and located in an area without cable, fiber, DSL, wireless, or standard internet connection types. Some small towns don’t have many options, so satellite internet is often selected even though it’s usually slower and more expensive than other internet services. Even in rural areas, you can get a satellite business plan.
Keep in mind that any satellite or mobile data connection will require some data budgeting since these types of services generally have data caps. If you check emails and print packaging labels all day, you might not need much data, and satellite internet will work well.
However, data limits are tricky for people working with large image files, such as photographers, designers, and YouTube-ers. If you use lots of data—or your customers are streaming video all day at your laundromat—check out every other option first because satellite internet’s data cap can be a real bummer.