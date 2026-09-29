Early 2026 saw several changes across the country that have helped more communities access broadband, whether through fiber or newer alternatives like 5G wireless and low-Earth orbit satellite internet.

Most importantly, the $42 billion federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program is currently funding new physical fiber networks in unserved areas. Since its creation in 2021, it has faced several roadblocks to its goal of bridging the digital divide in the country's most underserved areas. Now states and municipalities are finally getting approval for funding to roll out new broadband initiatives specifically for rural communities.

Technology innovations have also played a role. While fiber-to-the-home networks are more expensive and slower to build out, wireless 5G has emerged as a major competitor. Familiar mobile networks like T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T have each launched home internet service that can compete with traditional wired internet without major infrastructure construction, bringing broadband speeds to the country's most remote areas.

Going even further, LEO satellite internet technology has emerged, led by SpaceX's Starlink. This differs from legacy satellite internet, which uses geostationary orbit satellites that, while effective, can't deliver internet speeds and latency that match terrestrial internet. LEO satellites represent a huge jump in performance, and unlike most terrestrial providers, Starlink isn't limited in availability and can be used nearly anywhere in the U.S. as long as the sky is clear.

While Starlink is still a newer internet solution, its worldwide customer base has grown exponentially, with the company claiming 12 million total customers in mid-2026. Speeds and availability of LEO satellite internet are expected to keep climbing into 2027 with the upcoming launch of Amazon Leo internet service and the rollout of Starlink's next-generation satellite constellation, which is expected to deliver gigabit speeds when complete.