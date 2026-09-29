Early 2026 saw several changes across the country that have helped more communities access broadband, whether through fiber or newer alternatives like 5G wireless and low-Earth orbit satellite internet.
Most importantly, the $42 billion federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program is currently funding new physical fiber networks in unserved areas. Since its creation in 2021, it has faced several roadblocks to its goal of bridging the digital divide in the country's most underserved areas. Now states and municipalities are finally getting approval for funding to roll out new broadband initiatives specifically for rural communities.
Technology innovations have also played a role. While fiber-to-the-home networks are more expensive and slower to build out, wireless 5G has emerged as a major competitor. Familiar mobile networks like T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T have each launched home internet service that can compete with traditional wired internet without major infrastructure construction, bringing broadband speeds to the country's most remote areas.
Going even further, LEO satellite internet technology has emerged, led by SpaceX's Starlink. This differs from legacy satellite internet, which uses geostationary orbit satellites that, while effective, can't deliver internet speeds and latency that match terrestrial internet. LEO satellites represent a huge jump in performance, and unlike most terrestrial providers, Starlink isn't limited in availability and can be used nearly anywhere in the U.S. as long as the sky is clear.
While Starlink is still a newer internet solution, its worldwide customer base has grown exponentially, with the company claiming 12 million total customers in mid-2026. Speeds and availability of LEO satellite internet are expected to keep climbing into 2027 with the upcoming launch of Amazon Leo internet service and the rollout of Starlink's next-generation satellite constellation, which is expected to deliver gigabit speeds when complete.
Better internet may be closer in reach than you think. A helpful way to see which providers are available is to use the FCC's National Broadband Map. It's frequently updated to show which providers are available at your address, so you may have more options than when you first shopped around.
If you're wondering whether fiber is being planned for your area in the near future, contact your local utility companies. Electric utility providers have played a big role in building out fiber because their existing infrastructure and rights-of-way make it easier to reach rural households. Your local utility may have partnered with independent providers, or may even be leading the effort to expand fiber availability. It can't hurt to find out if you could be one of the first in town.
Despite the superiority of a fiber connection, many places still can't make it work because it's too impractical or lacks the investment to become reality. Luckily, 5G wireless and satellite are filling in the gap. Legacy satellite and fixed-wireless providers have made rural internet possible for years, but technology has taken an extraordinary leap forward, and broadband speeds are now possible. Switching to 5G wireless supported by national networks can boost speeds, while Starlink satellite internet continues to improve performance and network capacity.