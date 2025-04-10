The day is finally here when Amazon can launch its satellite internet service to compete with Starlink.
Amazon’s Project Kuiper Ready to Launch and Take on Starlink
Amazon's Project Kuiper's first vessel is loaded with satellites and ready to launch aboard an Atlas V rocket, scheduled for an April 9 launch. | Image by Amazon
Update 4/10/2025: Due to poor weather conditions, the United Space Alliance announced it needed to scrub the Wednesday evening launch. A launch date will be announced soon, according to the launch company.
Amazon’s Project Kuiper is ready for blast-off and taking a significant step toward launching its satellite internet service. On April 9, the United Launch Alliance (ULA) will carry the first batch of Project Kuiper satellites to low-earth orbit (LEO). It’s the first of many launches to build out Project Kuiper’s constellation of satellites that will beam broadband internet to customers across the world and aim to compete with SpaceX’s Starlink.
It’s a massive step toward making a new satellite internet provider a reality. Project Kuiper works similarly to Starlink, with customers able to access the internet using a small dish. So when can you get Project Kuiper? Amazon still has no set date or timeline for when the service will be ready. However, this launch will bring Project Kuiper one step closer to being a reality.
The first of many Project Kuiper launches
The ULA’s Atlas V rocket will unleash a payload of 27 Project Kuiper satellites. It’s been about a year and a half since Amazon launched two prototype satellites to test the system’s capabilities. However, the company states that the final satellite designs are a significant leap in technology.
Amazon still has a long road ahead before it can begin offering internet service to customers. The company is planning to launch at least 3,200 satellites to provide end-to-end connectivity. Not only that, but it’s also a race against the clock to meet federal deadlines. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) gave the company approval to operate on the condition that it launches at least half of its constellation by July 2026 and the rest by 2029. Barring the FCC granting Amazon an extension to this deadline, it risks losing authorization to launch more satellites and faces other regulatory consequences.
Amazon says it has purchased 80 launches from multiple space companies, including SpaceX, the United Launch Alliance, France’s Arianespace, and the Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin.
If Amazon fulfills its promises, it’ll be a major competitor to Starlink, which, thus far, has faced little competition. It’s unknown how much Project Kuiper will cost, but Amazon has stated it will be competitively priced, which could signal to Starlink to adjust its pricing.