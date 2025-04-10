Amazon’s Project Kuiper Ready to Launch and Take on Starlink

Update 4/10/2025: Due to poor weather conditions, the United Space Alliance announced it needed to scrub the Wednesday evening launch. A launch date will be announced soon, according to the launch company.

Amazon’s Project Kuiper is ready for blast-off and taking a significant step toward launching its satellite internet service. On April 9, the United Launch Alliance (ULA) will carry the first batch of Project Kuiper satellites to low-earth orbit (LEO). It’s the first of many launches to build out Project Kuiper’s constellation of satellites that will beam broadband internet to customers across the world and aim to compete with SpaceX’s Starlink. It’s a massive step toward making a new satellite internet provider a reality. Project Kuiper works similarly to Starlink, with customers able to access the internet using a small dish. So when can you get Project Kuiper? Amazon still has no set date or timeline for when the service will be ready. However, this launch will bring Project Kuiper one step closer to being a reality.

The first of many Project Kuiper launches

The ULA’s Atlas V rocket will unleash a payload of 27 Project Kuiper satellites. It’s been about a year and a half since Amazon launched two prototype satellites to test the system’s capabilities. However, the company states that the final satellite designs are a significant leap in technology.