AT&T, Verizon Customers Can Get Starlink Cell Service For a Year

T-Mobile is so confident in its Starlink-powered satellite service that it’s giving away a free year of the service to beta testers on rival carriers that switch to T-Mobile. It’s been about a month since T-Mobile surprised everyone by opening its beta test to not just its own customers but also customers of AT&T, Verizon, and other carriers.
Customers on non-T-Mobile carriers who entered the Starlink Direct to Cell beta will receive a promotional email urging them to switch to T-Mobile and get a year of the service for free, according to an internal document, according to The Mobile Report.