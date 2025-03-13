AT&T, Verizon Customers Can Get Starlink Cell Service For a Year

The beta for T-Mobile Starlink is currently free until July. When it officially launches, it will be included in the T-Mobile Go5G Next plan. For all other T-Mobile customers, it will be an add-on cost of $15 per month. For customers on different carriers, it will cost $20 per month unless they decide to switch.

T-Mobile Starlink currently only supports text messaging and location sharing, and during the beta, it’s only available in areas where there’s absolutely no cellular coverage. We gave our first impressions of the T-Mobile Starlink beta and discovered that text messages were often delayed or not sent. However, T-Mobile and Starlink say the service will improve gradually as more Starlink direct-to-cell satellites are launched.

Furthermore, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently approved Starlink’s request to increase its satellites’ radio emission limits. This would open the door for T-Mobile Starlink to not only improve coverage but also allow for voice and data via satellite directly to phones. The partnership hopes these capabilities will be available later this year.