How to Get the New Starlink Family Plan

The Family plan is currently only available through invite-only and is limited to two subscriptions per account. As with most of its new products, Starlink typically rolls them out to a select few early adopters before making them available to all customers with some changes. There’s no date for when all customers will have the option to sign up.

If you’re a Starlink customer, the satellite internet giant wants to recruit your family members to its service with discounted hardware and subscriptions. The Starlink Family plan was announced on a support page in August. It is the latest in a series of new ways to purchase Starlink at reduced prices.

Plus hardware, shipping & handling fees, and tax. Fully refundable. Depending on location, some orders may take 2 weeks or more to fulfill.

Starlink has not listed other key details of the plan, including how much the additional dish and subscription will be discounted. It also doesn’t describe what Starlink kits or service plans can be selected with the family plan.

However, the support post only mentions “Residential service,” so the discount may only apply to fixed-location plans and exclude the newly released Starlink Mini and any mobile plans. Depending on the terms of the family plan, a possible use case could be for customers who want a fixed-residential plan for a home and a mobile plan at the same time for a discounted rate.

The family plan discount joins other recent new promotions aimed at selling more Starlink kits in the U.S. It recently discounted the price of its Standard kit from $499 to $299 until October 5. In addition, new customers in certain states are eligible for a $100 credit toward service, effectively lowering the upfront cost of Starlink to $220.

Check back as we update this article as more information about the Starlink Family plan is released.