Starlink Launches $299 Discount in the U.S.

Sell! Sell! Sell! That’s the order of the day at Starlink, which has reduced the price of its Standard kit from $499 to $299 in the U.S. for a limited time. Buyers have until October 5 to take advantage of the promotional price.

Starlink announced changes to its Regional Savings program. New customers in select states can now receive an additional $100 service credit, reducing their first month of service to $20.

As per Starlink’s style, the Standard Kit's price was quietly dropped in August without any official announcement or marketing push. Starlink made the Regional Savings program known through a support post on the website. It’s unknown if the standard price drop will be permanent or how long the Regional Savings program will last. Starlink may seem to implement price changes and discounts on a whim, but usually, it sells its hardware and services in targeted regions.