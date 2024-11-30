Hughesnet internet often runs awesome deals for new customers and special discounts for its satellite internet plans. We’ve gathered the best to be had here.
Best Hughesnet Internet Deals, Discounts, Specials, and More
Best Hughesnet deals this month
Best Hughesnet deal
Pricing for the first 12 months. After 12 months, plans revert to the standard monthly fee. New residential subscribers only. Certain geographical areas are not eligible to receive the offer. A 24-month commitment is required.
The $200 gift card is obtained through an online rebate after you’ve had the service activated for at least 31 days. If you’re a new Hughesnet customer and are ready to receive your rebate, visit hughesrebates.com to get the process started. You’ll need a valid email address, two invoices from Hughesnet, and your account information.
Best Hughesnet discount
Pricing for the first 12 months. After 12 months, plans revert to the standard monthly fee. New residential subscribers only. Certain geographical areas are not eligible to receive the offer. A 24-month commitment is required.
Hughesnet Internet-only specials
For a limited time, Hughesnet is offering free* professional installation for new satellite customers. Hughesnet usually charges $199 for installation, so this is an extra good deal.
*Free professional installation applies to new Lease subscribers only. Not valid with Purchase option. Limited-time offer.
Best Hughesnet plans and internet packages
Hughesnet internet packages
Data as of 02/01/2024. Offers and availability may vary by location and are subject to change.
*Service plans require a 24-month commitment. Pricing not available in all areas.
What’s the best Hughesnet plan?
If you’re looking for an affordable internet plan that can handle a stable connection, we suggest Hughesnet’s Select plan, which gives you enough speed and data to get by while still giving you a decent price. This is a satellite-only plan, so it comes with all the normal pros and cons of satellite internet, but if satellite is the only option in your area, this plan gives you good value.
For more information on Hughesnet’s plans, check out our in-depth Hughesnet review.
For those who want a more flexible internet connection that can handle the kinds of online activities that satellite internet usually struggles with, we suggest going with the Hughesnet Fusion plan. I
Hughesnet Fusion plans
Data as of 04/01/2024 Offers and availability may vary by location and are subject to change.
*Service plans require a 24-month commitment.
Hughesnet Fusion is a new residential internet option that combines a satellite internet connection with a terrestrial wireless connection. By combining these two networks, Hughesnet can address the biggest challenge with satellite internet—the incredibly high latency that comes from sending your signal out into space and back.
But when you sign up for a Fusion plan, you’ll receive additional equipment that automatically connects to nearby wireless networks when doing latency-sensitive activities, greatly reducing satellite internet lag. This improves your ability to play games, use video chat, and do many other things that you can’t typically do with a satellite connection. Unlike the satellite-only plans, Fusion isn't available in all areas.
Hughesnet business internet
Data as of 02/01/2024 Offers and availability may vary by location and are subject to change.
*Service plans require a 24-month commitment. Pricing not available in all areas.
Hughesnet offers several business internet plans for workplaces in rural areas that need a reliable connection for point-of-sale transactions, file sharing, and other essential communications.
Hughesnet Business plans are, in general, slightly more expensive than residential plans, but have additional features like static IP addresses that aren’t much use for residential customers, but make a big difference for running a business.
Hughesnet bundle packages
In addition to internet service, Hughesnet offers a home voice-over-IP (VoIP) service, Hughesnet Voice. Hughesnet Voice is a convenient way to make phone calls over your satellite connection. While you can technically do this with other VoIP services, Hughesnet Voice doesn't count against your plan data when you make calls.
Hughesnet Voice starts at $9.95 per month for the first three months and then reverts to the regular price of $29.95 per month with a two-year commitment. You can pay monthly at a rate of $39.95 per month. In addition to not counting against your satellite data, it also gives you features such as Call Waiting, Caller ID, Call Forwarding, and Unlimited Calling in the domestic US and Canada.
Hughesnet does not offer or feature in any other bundle deals. When shopping at an authorized retailer for DISH Network, you often see the two services provided side-by-side, but rarely with any discount for either. Both are owned by the same parent company, EchoStar, and frequent TV watchers are encouraged to avoid streaming with Hughesnet due to the data limitations and instead use satellite TV.
Hughesnet prices and fees
Hughesnet installation fees
Hughesnet offers professional installation for $199.99, which leans a bit toward the high end when compared with installation fees across all internet providers, but since it involves climbing onto your roof and attaching a satellite dish, we’re happy to leave this one to the pros. However, this fee is waived if you opt to lease your equipment rather than outright purchase it.
Hughesnet equipment fees
Hughesnet’s fees are reasonable, even compared to other types of internet providers like cable or DSL. Since affordability is one of Hughesnet’s big selling points, it is important to take that additional monthly cost into account when budgeting for your internet plan. Although it’s certainly not the highest rental cost, it can add up.
One other important note is that Hughesnet Fusion comes with additional equipment to connect to wireless networks, and that equipment also has a rental fee attached to it. This pushes the actual cost of Hughesnet Fusion even higher.
Hughesnet’s Data Tokens are a pretty good deal for satellite data, giving you a much lower cost per gigabit when compared with Viasat. They also have the added benefit of not expiring at the end of the month.
Hughesnet Affordable Connectivity Program
Hughesnet is one of the many internet providers that participated in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). Qualified households could get $30 off any Hughesnet plan. In February 2024, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) stopped accepting enrollments due to a lack of funding from Congress. Without additional funds, the program will stop entirely by the end of April 2024. The FCC has signaled that it wants to program to continue, but its future is uncertain. Current households that are part of the ACP should receive written notice from their internet provider when their bill will increases.
How much is Hughesnet per month?
Hughesnet’s cheapest non-promotional price starts at $74.99. When you add in equipment lease fees, your lowest-priced option will run you about $89.99 a month total, not including local taxes.
On the opposite end of the scale are Hughesnet Fusion plans, which offer premium service at a premium price. The cheapest Fusion plan starts with a $94.99 promotional price that increases to $119.99 after 12 months. Equipment rental fees tack on an extra $19.99 per month.
Although this is pretty expensive for an internet bill, it’s actually slightly cheaper overall than the most expensive Viasat internet plan.
One of the biggest downsides of satellite internet is its prohibitive cost, but in many rural areas, it’s the only option available. More than perhaps any other satellite company, Hughesnet focuses on providing value to rural customers.
Even though its Fusion plans don’t quite fit into the company’s budget-focused reputation, they still provide value by giving rural customers an online experience that’s not usually available in the most remote parts of the country.
How to save on Hughesnet Internet
To get the lowest monthly cost on a Hughesnet plan, it’s important to know how much data you actually use. Although Hughesnet’s data tokens make it easy to add additional data to your account, it’s still cheaper in the long run if you have a plan that meets your needs without having to buy additional tokens.
It would also be worth it to be conservative with your data and take advantage of Bonus Zone data hours (2 a.m. to 8 a.m. local time). Customers get an additional 50GB of data during this time of low network activity. For example, instead of streaming during the day, download the shows and movies you want to watch during the Bonus Zone period. Schedule important device updates during this time as well.
Hughesnet internet and deals FAQ
How much is Hughesnet WiFi a month?
Hughesnet plans cost range from $74.99 to $119.99, depending on how much data you want and whether you want satellite-only or Fusion technology. These plans all come with a 12-month promotional period, during which you get a discount on your monthly bill.
Is Hughesnet unlimited WiFi?
All Hughesnet plans come with a set amount of priority data. Once that priority data runs out, you can still connect, but at a throttled speed. If you run out of data before the end of the month, you can purchase data tokens, which will bring your download speed back up to your plan’s usual speed.
Is Hughesnet worth the money?
Hughesnet generally provides good value when compared with other satellite internet providers. If you live in an area where satellite is your only internet option and you want a reliable, high-speed connection, Hughesnet’s basic plans are definitely worth the cost.
Does Hughesnet have free installation?
Hughesnet offers professional installation for $199, but you can often get this waived with when leasing the equipment, rather than purchasing it.
How do I get Hughesnet discounts?
Hughesnet often offers discounts and other special deals and promotions. To stay up to date with the latest Hughesnet deals and discounts, be sure to check back on this page.