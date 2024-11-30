Best Hughesnet Internet Deals, Discounts, Specials, and More

In addition to internet service, Hughesnet offers a home voice-over-IP (VoIP) service, Hughesnet Voice. Hughesnet Voice is a convenient way to make phone calls over your satellite connection. While you can technically do this with other VoIP services, Hughesnet Voice doesn't count against your plan data when you make calls.

Hughesnet Voice starts at $9.95 per month for the first three months and then reverts to the regular price of $29.95 per month with a two-year commitment. You can pay monthly at a rate of $39.95 per month. In addition to not counting against your satellite data, it also gives you features such as Call Waiting, Caller ID, Call Forwarding, and Unlimited Calling in the domestic US and Canada.

Hughesnet does not offer or feature in any other bundle deals. When shopping at an authorized retailer for DISH Network, you often see the two services provided side-by-side, but rarely with any discount for either. Both are owned by the same parent company, EchoStar, and frequent TV watchers are encouraged to avoid streaming with Hughesnet due to the data limitations and instead use satellite TV.