Best Prepaid Internet Options

Xfinity’s Prepaid Internet service is a contract-free internet option that is available on a weekly or monthly basis. It’s an excellent way to set up internet service quickly since it doesn’t require credit checks. If you’ve just moved to a new city, you can order Xfinity Prepaid by visiting a Comcast store or using the Xfinity app. This prepaid internet service doesn’t deliver racing fast speeds, but you can do most typical internet activities on this plan—including using the internet on multiple devices and streaming.

You can bundle it with an Xfinity TV service package, starting at $22 per month for the basics (just the local channels) and going up to $57 per month for ESPN sports and extra news channels.

We don’t like the $15 modem fee since many customers are just using this service temporarily and will end up with an unwanted modem after they cancel. But $15 is cheap for a modem, and this plan delivers faster download speeds than many prepaid plans, which earns it some bonus points.

The second disadvantage to Xfinity Prepaid Internet is that your home needs to be wired for Xfinity with a live cable box. This isn’t always apparent if you purchase the kit online or in-store. There are many customer complaints online about being sent home with the modem and then finding out that it doesn’t work in their home. Xfinity Prepaid customers don’t get the same level of customer service as regular customers, so fixing problems can be cumbersome.

In short, there are several disadvantages to Xfinity Prepaid, so we don’t recommend it unless you know your home is wired for Xfinity and plan to bundle it with Xfinity TV service. If you can, go with a regular Xfinity plan that isn’t prepaid—you will pay a little more, but you’ll probably have a better experience and faster internet speeds.