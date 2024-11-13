Best Prepaid Internet Options

Fast, cheap internet plans without contracts or hidden fees.
Fastest speeds
Centurylink
CenturyLink Simply Unlimited
Price
$55/mo.
Download Speed
Up to 140 Mbps
Visit Site
Easiest setup
Cox
Cox StraightUp Internet
Price:
$70.00/mo.
Speed
Up to 100 Mbps
Visit Site
Best modem
Xfinity Authorized Retailer
Xfinity Prepaid Internet
Price:
$45.00 for 30 days
Speed
50 Mbps
Check Availability
filled red circle with the letter i cut out of the middle filled green circle with a check mark cut out in the middle
Best for traveling
Simple Mobile
SIMPLE MOBILE "Truly Unlimited" Talk, Text & Data
Price:
$50.00/mo.
Speed
Up to 20 Mbps
View on Amazon

Data as of 10/18/2021. Offers and availability may vary by location and are subject to change.

Kristin Cooke
By Kristin Cooke
Nov 13, 2024
Icon Time To Read10 min read

Why prepaid internet?

If you're looking for affordable, contract-free internet, prepaid internet is a reliable internet option if you're going to be moving in a few months or don’t like contract commitments. It’s also handy as a temporary solution, like when you’ve just moved to a new city and can’t get cable internet installed for a few weeks.   

Plus, prepaid plans offer internet without credit checks or equipment costs. Some provide free equipment (thank you, Cox!), while others charge a small equipment rental fee of $10. You also won’t pay early termination fees (ETFs) with prepaid.

If you think prepaid internet is what you need, check out our best prepaid and contract-free internet plans in the US.

In this guide

Best prepaid internet plans

Plan
Download Speed
Price
Data
Equipment fee
Learn more
CenturylinkCenturyLink Simply UnlimitedUp to 140 Mbps$55/mo.*Unlimited$9.99/mo.Visit site
CoxCox StraightUp InternetUp to 100 Mbps$50.00/mo.1.25 TB/mo.FreeVisit site
Xfinity Authorized RetailerXfinity Prepaid InternetUp to 200 Mbps$45.00/mo. 1.2 TB/mo.$35 (one time purchase)Visit site
Simple MobileSimple Mobile Truly Unlimited Talk, Text & DataUp to 20 Mbps$50.00 for 30 days5 GB hotspot data + unlimited talk and text dataBring your own phoneView on Amazon
* Speed may not be available in your area. Paperless billing or prepay required. Additional taxes, fees, and surcharges apply. Get the fastest internet speed available at your location (max speed is up to 140 Mbps).

Data as of 10/18/2021. Offers and availability may vary by location and are subject to change. 

*Actual speeds vary and are not guaranteed. For factors affecting speed visit www.xfinity.com/networkmanagement.

Which prepaid internet plan is best?

The best-prepaid internet plan will give you enough data and speed to do all you want online—without needing to “feed the meter” and add more data every few days. Many prepaid plans limit data, which can be a money trap. We recommend an unlimited plan (or one with a really high data cap—like Xfinity or Cox) if you plan to do any streaming.

Your best-prepaid plan will depend on where you live and how long you’ll be using the service. If you need just a few weeks of prepaid internet while visiting friends, Xfinity’s the top choice because it offers a weekly rate. 

We love the Cox StraightUp Internet plan, but it’s available in less than 20 states. CenturyLink shines bright for folks who can get it (one of our team members has used CenturyLink’s contract-free plan for years and loves it), but again—it’s only available in 35 states. 

Additionally, prepaid plans might deliver slower speeds than you can get with other providers in your area. Most prepaid internet averages download speeds of around 25 Mbps download. That’s a fair speed, but if several people share the internet, you’ll experience some slowing.

But on the plus side, many prepaid internet plans can be self-installed, they’re contract-free, and they don’t require a credit check.

What is an early termination fee?
Info

Many internet companies require you to sign a 1–2 year contract to get service. Customers who cancel their internet service early often must pay an ETF (early termination fee). 

Amounts vary, but many companies charge $15–$20 per month for each month remaining on the contract. So if you signed a 2-year contract and moved after 10 months, you could pay $80. Ouch! That’s why prepaid or contract-free internet is a good idea for people anticipating moving in the next few years.

CenturyLink Simply Unlimited

Fastest speeds

CenturyLink Simply Unlimited
Centurylink
Speed:
Up to 140 Mbps
Data:
Unlimited
Sign up:
No contract, no credit check
Price:
$55.00/mo.
View plans
Pros
pro No equipment purchase required
pro No hidden fees
pro Self-install or professional install
Cons
con Speeds vary by location
con $9.99/mo. equipment rental fee

Data as of 02/23/2024. Advertised speeds vary on location. Offers and availability may vary by location and are subject to change. 

CenturyLink Simply Unlimited is a contract-free internet plan that doesn’t require a credit check. You can start and stop at any time without incurring Early Cancellation Fees. It’s an excellent high-speed internet option for people moving around a lot or those who don’t want to buy expensive equipment upfront. 

You’ll pay for your internet service by credit or debit card, and it will automatically renew each month until you cancel. You can keep the service for yea just use it for a few months. When you decide to cancel, you’ll have service through the end of your billing period since you’ve prepaid for the month.

CenturyLink delivers speeds of up to 140 Mbps through DSL and up to 500 Mbps with its fiber package, and they don't require a contract. It is a tremendous high-speed internet option in many locations, although speeds aren’t uniform across all service areas. In a few parts of the country, the fastest CenturyLink speed you can get is 15 Mbps. 

Often, prepaid internet is more of a short-term solution than a forever internet plan since it can be a little more expensive than internet plans you sign a contract for. Prepaid plans also tend to offer lower speeds and less data. CenturyLink is an exception—the price you’ll pay for a contract-free CenturyLink plan is the same as if you sign a contract. And the speeds are the same also.

CenturyLink isn’t a prepaid internet option, but it is pay-as-you-go. You pay for service monthly and can cancel at any time without penalty. We recommend CenturyLink over many other contract-free plans because you’ll get more data and speed at a lower price.

Cox StraightUp Internet

Easiest setup

Cox StraightUp Internet
Cox
Speed:
Up to 100 Mbps
Data
1.25 TB/mo.
Sign up:
No contract, no credit check
Price:
$50/mo. internet plan
View plans
Pros
pro No equipment purchase or rental fee
pro No cancellation fee
pro Month-to-month service
Cons
con $75 installation fee

Data as of 10/18/2021. Offers and availability may vary by location and are subject to change. 

Cox’s StraightUp Internet is our top pick for prepaid cable internet plans. It has ample speeds for several devices to use the internet at the same time, plus free equipment. If Cox has been installed in your home previously, you can do self-installation for $20. But if not, you’ll need to pay $75 for installation. You can get a free refurbished modem/router when you start your service, which saves you a monthly equipment lease fee or a hefty one-time modem purchase fee. 

As far as speeds go, Cox’s StraightUp Internet plan offers good speeds of up to 50 Mbps download, which is fast for prepaid but certainly not Cox’s fastest plan. Other Cox internet plans can give you speeds as fast as 500 Mbps. But, if you only have a couple of devices and you need a contract-free internet plan, you will probably be able to do most things online with Cox's prepaid plan. A speed of 25 Mbps can support streaming in DVD quality on a couple of devices, gaming, and video conferencing. 

But remember, Cox might not be available in your neighborhood. Cable providers seldom overlap, so you’ll only have one cable company in your neighborhood. Some cable companies don’t offer a prepaid or contract-free option. Spectrum, for example, requires at least a 12-month contract to sign up. Astound Broadband powered by RCN doesn’t require a contract, but they don’t have any prepaid options. If you want to sign up for Astound Broadband powered by RCN internet, you will need to pay the installation fee but you won’t be stuck with early termination fees if you cancel service early.

The long and short of it is that if you can get Cox StraightUp Internet, it’ll provide steady service with no up-front cost. It works well for short-term internet service, although if you want more speed you’ll have to upgrade to a plan with a 12-month contract.

Xfinity Prepaid Internet

Best for bundling

Xfinity Prepaid Internet
Xfinity Authorized Retailer
Speed:
200 Mbps
Data:
1.2 TB/mo.
Sign up:
No contract
Price
$45 for 30 days or $15 for 7 days
Check Availability
filled red circle with the letter i cut out of the middle filled green circle with a check mark cut out in the middle
Pros
pro Optional prepaid Xfinity TV service add-on starting at $22/mo.
pro Weekly pricing available
Cons
con $35 modem purchase required

Data as of 10/18/2021. Offers and availability may vary by location and are subject to change. 

*Actual speeds may vary and are not guaranteed. For factors affecting speed visit www.xfinity.com/networkmanagement.

Xfinity’s Prepaid Internet service is a contract-free internet option that is available on a weekly or monthly basis. It’s an excellent way to set up internet service quickly since it doesn’t require credit checks. If you’ve just moved to a new city, you can order Xfinity Prepaid by visiting a Comcast store or using the Xfinity app. This prepaid internet service doesn’t deliver racing fast speeds, but you can do most typical internet activities on this plan—including using the internet on multiple devices and streaming. 

You can bundle it with an Xfinity TV service package, starting at $22 per month for the basics (just the local channels) and going up to $57 per month for ESPN sports and extra news channels.

We don’t like the $15 modem fee since many customers are just using this service temporarily and will end up with an unwanted modem after they cancel. But $15 is cheap for a modem, and this plan delivers faster download speeds than many prepaid plans, which earns it some bonus points.

The second disadvantage to Xfinity Prepaid Internet is that your home needs to be wired for Xfinity with a live cable box. This isn’t always apparent if you purchase the kit online or in-store. There are many customer complaints online about being sent home with the modem and then finding out that it doesn’t work in their home. Xfinity Prepaid customers don’t get the same level of customer service as regular customers, so fixing problems can be cumbersome. 

In short, there are several disadvantages to Xfinity Prepaid, so we don’t recommend it unless you know your home is wired for Xfinity and plan to bundle it with Xfinity TV service. If you can, go with a regular Xfinity plan that isn’t prepaid—you will pay a little more, but you’ll probably have a better experience and faster internet speeds.

Simple Mobile "Truly Unlimited" Talk, Text & Data

Best for traveling

Simple Mobile "Truly Unlimited" Talk, Text & Data
Simple Mobile
Speed:
Up to 20 Mbps
Data:
5 GB mobile hotspot data + unlimited talk and text
Sign up:
Requires T-Mobile compatible smartphone
Price:
$50 for 30 days
View on Amazon
Pros
pro Preloaded data card
pro Easy to set up and portable
Cons
con Limited speeds (up to 20 Mbps)
con Expensive price per GB of data

Data as of 10/18/2021. Actual speeds may vary and are not guaranteed. Offers and availability may vary by location and are subject to change.

Our top pick for travelers is the Simple Mobile "Truly Unlimited" Talk, Text & Data prepaid card. You will need to own a smartphone that’s compatible with T-Mobile to use the prepaid data card. The prepaid Simple Mobile plan will give you unlimited talk and text for 30 days, plus 5 GB of hotspot data that you can share with another device.

If you’re going to travel or work on the road for a few days, a prepaid Simple Mobile data plan can keep you connected through a mobile phone. It isn’t a logical choice for someone with an existing cell phone plan, but it can connect you quickly if you don’t have service currently. 

Simple Mobile is contract-free (unlike the data plans mobile carriers try to sell you), so you can activate the data card and get a month of service without being locked into a long-term contract. 5G of hotspot isn't much data though—it will do okay for emails but don't try streaming or you'll eat through a month's worth of data in a few hours.

What to look for in prepaid internet plans

When picking out a prepaid internet plan, there are a few specifics you need to get right.

  • Enough speed to do what you need to do online
  • Ample data so you don’t run out before the end of the month
  • A price that you can afford

As far as data goes, the amount you need depends on how many people will be using the internet and what you’ll be doing online. If you’re staying in a beach condo for a month with a group of friends, even one Netflix binger could eat up 40 GB of data in a week. So we recommend getting a high data allowance if you share the internet plan with roommates or if anyone will be streaming.

Internet speed

Most people do okay with download speeds of at least 25 Mbps. That doesn’t mean you’ll love this speed, but it does mean you can do most internet activity without hiccoughs with this speed. You can do video streaming, video calls, social media, browsing, and even gaming with a basic high-speed internet connection of at least 25 Mbps. 

The more people you have using the internet, the more speed you’ll need. Each device uses some bandwidth, and everything slows down when the bandwidth gets split in many directions to multiple devices.

Data

Most people don’t know how much data their household uses monthly, so picking out a prepaid plan can feel like taking a shot in the dark. Is 15 GB enough for two people? How about 40 GB? 

According to a report by OpenVault, the typical American household uses over 600 GB of monthly data. That doesn’t mean every household needs that much data. Still, it’s a good number to remember if you’re weighing the benefits of an inexpensive plan with 30 GB of data per month against a higher-priced plan with unlimited data. 

To determine how much data you use each month, use a data calculator to get an estimate. We like this data calculator from AT&T

Can I get by with a low data plan?
Light Bulb

Limited data might be okay if you use the internet occasionally after work to check email, the news, and social media. Still, if you use it all day to work remotely, you must spring for a higher-priced plan. 

The advantage of prepaid plans is that you aren’t locked into a particular plan. So, if you sign up for a plan with too little data, try a different plan next month.

For context, remember that streaming video and downloading video games use the most data. Sending emails, browsing the internet, shopping online, and messaging your friends on social media doesn’t use much data. But streaming an hour of your favorite show in HD will eat up 3 GB. If you watch one hour of HD content daily, that’s 90 GB in a month! Switching to SD-quality video will save you a lot of data—but it still uses nearly 1 GB per hour.

Video conferencing can use 1–3 GB/hour, depending on how many people are in the conference room and your video settings. Turning off your camera minimizes data usage, as does switching to the lowest-quality video.

Our verdict

If you made an unexpected move or need instant internet—without the hassle of credit checks or long-term contracts—prepaid internet might be a good option. It’s sometimes a few bucks more than internet plans with a long-term contract, but it’s flexible, easy to self-install, and can be up and running quickly. And once you’ve settled into a new town and the cable guy finally comes out, you can cancel your prepaid plan pronto—without any fees. 

Most prepaid plans have limited speed. Download speeds of around 25 Mbps are typical. Cox’s StraightUp Internet is one of the best-prepaid plans we’ve found. 

CenturyLink is a good option if you don’t care if it’s prepaid and needs contract-free internet. CenturyLink’s plans will give you the fastest available speeds in your area (up to 100 Mbps in some places) without requiring you to sign a contract.

Check out available internet plans in your area.

Prepaid internet FAQ

Can you buy prepaid internet?

Yes, you can buy prepaid internet from several companies. Cox, Xfinity, CenturyLink, Verizon Fios, and many other companies offer prepaid or pay-as-you-go internet service that doesn’t require a contract. You can also buy monthly internet data service for a mobile hotspot device with companies like SIMPLE MOBILE or Skyroam, which is helpful while traveling.

What is the best prepaid internet service?

Cox offers reliable prepaid internet service in many states. CenturyLink and Google Fiber are also great options if you’re looking for contract-free or pay-as-you-go internet service.

Kristin Cooke
Written by
Kristin Cooke
After graduating with a degree in English from the University of Utah, Kristin learned to geek speak while working as a technical recruiter, interviewing software developers and tech companies. For over 20 years, she has created award-winning content for technology, health, and finance companies. Kristin is an advocate for affordable internet for all and writes about rural internet solutions, satellite internet news, and tech products at SatelliteInternet.com. Her work has been featured in New York Post, PCMag, Forbes, Business Insider, Telecompetitor, Space.com, and The Benton Institute for Broadband & Society.