Satellite vs. 5G Internet

Satellite internet is beamed down from satellites in orbit. A dish antenna at your home (or a portable one) picks up the signal from the satellite and sends it to your modem to become a usable internet connection.

Aside from the cool factor of having your internet beamed from space, satellite is noteworthy for its wide availability. The signals can generally be picked up anywhere in the US (or the world, for some providers/plans), which makes satellite an old go-to for rural areas with few other options. The only caveat is that you need a clear view of the sky.