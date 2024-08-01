Starlink Customers Can Earn Free Service By Referring a Friend

Customers who log into their Starlink account will immediately see the referral feature. Starlink provides several ways to get referral links to new buyers, including email, text messages, and QR codes. The referee simply needs to use the provided link and purchase their Starlink dish and service plan from the website like normal.

Beginning in August, SpaceX's Starlink launched a customer referral program, giving current users an opportunity to earn a free month of service for every friend they recruit for Starlink residential service. The customer and referee will both get a credit for a month of standard service ($120) 30 days after the friend activates and keeps their Starlink.

The customer sharing the link should remind their referee to get the standard kit and fixed-residential plan, which excludes the Roam, Priority, and Mini offerings from the deal. They must pay for the dish and the first month of service before taking advantage of the credit, which they can apply to their second month.

There’s currently no limit to how many people a customer can refer. The account even keeps a tally of the referrals and credits earned, incentivizing customers to seek out as many referrals as possible.

This new program follows multiple initiatives to increase Starlink sales in the U.S. and other regions where demand has slowed. Starlink recently slashed the price of its main dish and introduced a regional discount program where buyers in select states can purchase a new kit for as low as $199. It also introduced a new trial policy and has also been made widely available at in-store retailers.

The new program is currently available to customers in the U.S., Australia, Chile, Mexico, and New Zealand. Starlink does not indicate how long it will run the program, but it does point out that it can cancel the feature at any time.