Starlink Finally Has A Support Phone Number, Call Here

After about five years of operation, Starlink finally has a dedicated customer support phone number. Poor customer support and limited options for seeking help have long been a knock against Starlink as an internet service provider. As of Wednesday, it now has a dedicated phone number for U.S. and Canadian customers, though it’s only for specific issues.

U.S. Starlink Support Number: 1-866-606-5103

Canada Starlink Support Number: 1-888-864-1321

The phone line is open Monday through Friday, 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM Central Time. Support is available in both English and Spanish. You will need to input the phone number tied to your Starlink account and the account number. Your account number is underneath your name at the top right corner of your main account page. In the mobile app, it’s under Account Info.

Starlink states that the phone line is a trial and is strictly for solving outages and connection issues. The numbers only appear under the Help Center articles “I fell offline, but was online before,” and “I cannot get online during initial setup.” They’re nowhere else on the website.

“This service is currently in a trial phase and is only for Starlink customers in the U.S. and Canada who are dealing with connection issues,” the entry reads. “For other concerns, please submit a Starlink ticket.”

It seems that customers will still need to use Starlink's support ticket system for issues concerning billing, orders, and other general questions.

Starlink’s primary way of support is often frustrating to customers who just want straight answers but first have to converse with a bot to troubleshoot an issue before then being allowed to file a ticket. There’s also no consistency in how long support tickets are answered and the issue resolved. Customers online have shared that their requests for support were responded to within hours, while many others complained that it took days or even weeks to hear back from Starlink.

Starlink’s user base has exploded over the past year, passing four million global users and even having to reinstitute waiting lists in regions where its capacity is reaching its limits. As more customers sign on, it makes sense that Starlink would work to improve its customer service.