Starlink Sold Out. Waitlist Returns for U.S. Customers in Congested Areas

Starlink is no longer as widely available as once thought. The satellite internet giant has had to reintroduce waiting lists for customers in certain regions because the network’s capacity cannot keep up with demand.
According to Starlink’s online availability map, the satellite internet provider is “sold out” in the U.S., including the regions surrounding Austin, Portland, Seattle, Sacramento, and San Diego. Most Puerto Rico residents are also unable to get Starlink. Internationally, there are several “sold-out” spots, including the area around London in the U.K. and several in Canada, Australia, Africa, and South America. Not since October 2023, when it announced it was available nationwide, has Starlink had a waitlist in the U.S.
If you attempt to order a new Starlink from the website with an address in the affected regions, you’ll be offered to put a $99 deposit on a kit that will ship once it becomes available. By entering your address on Starlink's website, check to see if you live in one of the “sold out” regions.