It’s Easier Than Ever to Try, Buy, and Return Starlink

Andreas Rivera
By Andreas Rivera
Nov 07, 2024
After growing so much in just a few short years, Starlink is expanding the ways people can purchase its equipment to connect to its satellite internet service and even try it out for a reduced cost. Starlink kits have been slowly and quietly appearing on the shelves of popular retailers, including Best Buy, Target, and Home Depot. 

Starlink offers a trial period for its hardware and service when you purchase directly from its website. It's technically a 30-day money-back guarantee. It's useful if you're curious about Starlink but unsure if it's right for you. You'll need to pay for the hardware and first month of service, but you can return it to Starlink for a full refund in that time period. 

Starlink plans and pricing

Plan
Price*
Speed
Latency
Recommended Equipment fee
Starlink Residential$120.00/mo.*30—150Mbps30—40ms$349.00
Starlink Priority$140.00–$500.00/mo.50—220Mbps30—40ms$349.00
Starlink Roam$50.00–$165.00/mo.30—100Mbps<99ms$349.00–$599.00
Starlink Mobile Priority$250.00–$5,000.00/mo.40—220Mbps<99ms$2,500.00
* Plus hardware, shipping & handling fees, and tax. Fully refundable. Depending on location, some orders may take 2 weeks or more to fulfill.
When it first launched in 2020, the only way to get a Starlink kit was to order from its website. Customers were usually put on a waiting list as SpaceX built out the service through its low-earth orbit constellation of satellites and ground terminals. It separates itself from other satellite internet companies by not offering professional installation. Starlink is widely available, and just about anyone can get their hands on a kit—it just needs to be activated in a country that authorizes the service.

Starlink Standard Kits can now be purchased either online or in-store, if available, from select retailers instead of directly from Starlink and install it yourself. Potential customers may consider purchasing from a specific retailer for several different reasons. The most obvious reason is that you can potentially drive to your local store and simply pick a kit up instead of waiting for one to be shipped to you, with shipping times and prices that will vary depending on your location. Plus different retailers come with different perks like membership programs or credit card rewards, depending on your preference. 

Best Buy offers both the Standard and Flat High-Performance kits in certain locations. They also stock several accessories for permanent installation, such as mounting kits and longer cables. However, it's important to note that Best Buy has a two-week return policy unless you’re a member of their Plus or Total programs, which extends it to 60 days. They also offer professional installation for $328.99. It's expensive but handy if you can’t or don’t want to install it yourself.

Target doesn’t carry Starlink in-store, but it offers free shipping, allows customers to pay in installments, and has a 30-day return policy.

Home Depot has the most generous return policy: 90 days. You can return the kit within that period if it's undamaged and you keep the receipt.  

When purchasing a Starlink kit from any of these retailers, Starlink advises that you adhere to those retailers’ return policies. You won’t be able to return it to Starlink if it doesn’t fall under their limited warranty. 

When purchasing from Starlink, before the trial period ends and you decide it’s not for you, you can return the kit and be refunded for the first month’s service. Here’s more information on returning your Starlink.

