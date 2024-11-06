How to Return Your Starlink For a Full Refund

Are you curious about Starlink but unsure if it’s right for you and hesitant to spend the upfront cost for hardware? Luckily, Starlink has no contracts and features a 30-day “trial,” allowing you to try the hardware and service out. We’ll walk you through ordering your Starlink, and on the off-chance you decide it’s not for you, how to return it and get your money back.

While it’s technically a 30-day money-back guarantee, it's referred to as a trial. So, you’ll still need to pay for your hardware, shipping, and the first month of service. This policy applies to all dish models and service plans.