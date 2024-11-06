How to Return Your Starlink For a Full Refund

Nov 06, 2024
What you need to know about Starlink’s Trial and Return Policy

Are you curious about Starlink but unsure if it’s right for you and hesitant to spend the upfront cost for hardware? Luckily, Starlink has no contracts and features a 30-day “trial,” allowing you to try the hardware and service out. We’ll walk you through ordering your Starlink, and on the off-chance you decide it’s not for you, how to return it and get your money back. 

While it’s technically a 30-day money-back guarantee, it's referred to as a trial. So, you’ll still need to pay for your hardware, shipping, and the first month of service. This policy applies to all dish models and service plans. 

Starlink plans and pricing

Plan
Price*
Speed
Latency
Recommended Equipment fee
Starlink Residential$120.00/mo.*30—150Mbps30—40ms$349.00
Starlink Priority$140.00–$500.00/mo.50—220Mbps30—40ms$349.00
Starlink Roam$50.00–$165.00/mo.30—100Mbps<99ms$349.00–$599.00
Starlink Mobile Priority$250.00–$5,000.00/mo.40—220Mbps<99ms$2,500.00
* Plus hardware, shipping & handling fees, and tax. Fully refundable. Depending on location, some orders may take 2 weeks or more to fulfill.
Ordering from Starlink is simple. If you’re a brand new customer, input your address, pay the cost of your selected dish, and wait one to two weeks for it to arrive.

You won’t pay for the monthly subscription until you set up and activate your Starlink. The credit card attached to your account will be charged, and the 30-day trial will begin.

The 30-day trial only applies to Starlink kits ordered directly from Starlink. If you purchase a Starlink kit from a third-party retailer, you’ll be subject to that specific retailer’s return policy. Some retailer’s policies are shorter than 30 days, require strict conditions for a refund, and won’t offer a refund for the first month of internet service. However, there are some advantages to purchasing from a retailer; just remember to check their return policies.

How do I return my Starlink

You may want to return your Starlink for a full refund for several reasons. A common reason is that the dish isn’t receiving a good signal at your chosen location, due either to your location being too out of reach of Starlink’s satellites or too many obstructions. It’s a common problem for people who live in heavily wooded or mountainous areas. During setup, the Starlink app will tell you how much surrounding obstructions will affect the quality of the service.

If Starlink works in your location, but you’re not satisfied with the speed, there are too many interruptions, or you don’t think it’s worth the cost, you can return it for a full refund. The equipment must be in good condition to qualify for the refund (no exterior damage, missing components, or tampering). If returned in bad condition, you’ll be denied the refund.

When trying out Starlink for the first 30 days, we recommend you not permanently mount it to your home to make it easy to repackage and so you don’t make unnecessary alterations to your home. We also recommend keeping the original box and packaging.

Enter your Starlink account using a web browser to start the return process. You can’t cancel service or initiate a return through the mobile app. 

  1. Under Your Starlinks, click Manage next to the dish you want to return.
  2. Click Cancel Service.
  3. You’ll be shown a screen asking what your reason is for cancellation.
  4. Regardless of the reason, if you qualify for the refund, you’ll see a checkbox asking if you want one. Make sure it’s checkmarked. 
  5. Starlink will then provide you with a prepaid return label to print. 

Ensure all equipment that came in the kit, including the dish, router, power supply, and cables, are replaced in the box. We recommend the box and packaging it came in, but if using a different box, make sure everything is secured to ensure there is no damage during shipping. 

Once packed up, drop it off at the designated carrier on the label—usually FedEx. If Starlink finds the equipment in acceptable condition, you should receive your refund within 10 to 15 business days.

I want to replace my damaged Starlink

If you intend to keep and use Starlink, but your new equipment isn’t working correctly or was damaged upon delivery, the process for getting a new kit is different. 

This process is done through the Starlink’s support channel. You need to submit a ticket before you can request a new kit. From your account, click the envelope symbol on the top right of your screen. In the mobile app, tap Help Center and then the envelope. 

Depending on the issue, Starlink’s support will likely try to troubleshoot the problem with you to find a solution. Starlink will ask that you send a picture of the equipment’s condition if it is damaged out of the box. If the only solution turns out to be a complete replacement of equipment, and it falls under Starlink’s limited warranty, it will initiate a return and replacement. Like the steps above, you’ll receive a prepaid label to ship the defective equipment and they will send a new kit.

