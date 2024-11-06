How to Return Your Starlink For a Full Refund

You may want to return your Starlink for a full refund for several reasons. A common reason is that the dish isn’t receiving a good signal at your chosen location, due either to your location being too out of reach of Starlink’s satellites or too many obstructions. It’s a common problem for people who live in heavily wooded or mountainous areas. During setup, the Starlink app will tell you how much surrounding obstructions will affect the quality of the service.
If Starlink works in your location, but you’re not satisfied with the speed, there are too many interruptions, or you don’t think it’s worth the cost, you can return it for a full refund. The equipment must be in good condition to qualify for the refund (no exterior damage, missing components, or tampering). If returned in bad condition, you’ll be denied the refund.
Enter your Starlink account using a web browser to start the return process. You can’t cancel service or initiate a return through the mobile app.
- Under Your Starlinks, click Manage next to the dish you want to return.
- Click Cancel Service.
- You’ll be shown a screen asking what your reason is for cancellation.
- Regardless of the reason, if you qualify for the refund, you’ll see a checkbox asking if you want one. Make sure it’s checkmarked.
- Starlink will then provide you with a prepaid return label to print.
Ensure all equipment that came in the kit, including the dish, router, power supply, and cables, are replaced in the box. We recommend the box and packaging it came in, but if using a different box, make sure everything is secured to ensure there is no damage during shipping.
Once packed up, drop it off at the designated carrier on the label—usually FedEx. If Starlink finds the equipment in acceptable condition, you should receive your refund within 10 to 15 business days.
If you intend to keep and use Starlink, but your new equipment isn’t working correctly or was damaged upon delivery, the process for getting a new kit is different.
This process is done through the Starlink’s support channel. You need to submit a ticket before you can request a new kit. From your account, click the envelope symbol on the top right of your screen. In the mobile app, tap Help Center and then the envelope.
Depending on the issue, Starlink’s support will likely try to troubleshoot the problem with you to find a solution. Starlink will ask that you send a picture of the equipment’s condition if it is damaged out of the box. If the only solution turns out to be a complete replacement of equipment, and it falls under Starlink’s limited warranty, it will initiate a return and replacement. Like the steps above, you’ll receive a prepaid label to ship the defective equipment and they will send a new kit.