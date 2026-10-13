Is Starlink Worth It in the City? Urban & Suburban Guide

In its early days, not everyone could get Starlink, so many were added to a waitlist as the company built out its satellite constellation. Bandwidth can only be spread across so many customers. As of 2026, with more than 10,000 active satellites and more launching all the time, it's large enough to serve millions of customers and reduce network congestion . However, it's hard to determine if it's ready to be a serious competitor to traditional ISPs, including cable, DSL, and fiber. As Starlink is also entering the mobile carrier space with Starlink Mobile, its ambitions likely include general-purpose broadband.

At any given location, rural or metropolitan, Starlink's performance will vary. Anytime you begin using a Starlink dish, you're instantly competing with fellow customers around you for the satellite constellation's attention. Starlink tries to balance bandwidth between customers in several ways, mostly by expanding the constellation with layers of more advanced satellites that provide more coverage for more users. However, it also regulates congestion by adding one-time "demand surcharges" to regions with heavy usage. These congestion fees can range from $100 to $1,500. It can also limit the plans available to you, restricting access to higher-priority plans like Residential MAX.

Network congestion exists in both rural and metro areas. It all depends on how many other Starlinks are surrounding you. In fact, because cities typically offer more options, satellite internet congestion is less likely. If there's no demand surcharge and you have access to the full range of plans, you're in the clear to use Starlink in the city.