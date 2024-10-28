Starlink vs. Fiber

There are several excellent fiber providers on the market. Which one is best often comes down to where you live—these services tend to be fairly regional, and which one is best in your area might be very different from which one is best, even a town or two over.
That said, we are big fans of AT&T, Earthlink, Quantum, and Google Fiber for their growing availability. Each offers excellent value, superfast speeds, and good customer support. The latter is a big deal because Starlink’s customer support is not our favorite. Its unorthodox approach to support is hands-off, including installation if you plan on permanently mounting the dish on your home.
AT&T is one of the fastest fiber internet providers in the country right now, with speeds up to 5,000Mbps. The more standard 1,000Mbps plan is less than $80 per month, which is a steal. AT&T is also a very reliable service; we’ve had a great experience with it.
Google Fiber was one of the first widely known gigabit fiber providers, and it remains a great value. Customers can get 1Gig (roughly 1,000Mbps) internet for $70 per month or 2Gigs for $100 per month. Google Fiber also offers 5Gig and 8Gig plans in select markets—the latter is a bit overkill for most customers, but it's an option if you need it. Best of all, that plan is relatively affordable at only $150 per month.