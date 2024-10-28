Starlink vs. Fiber

Fiber internet uses fiber optic cables to transmit data. These cables are made up of super thin strands of glass bundled together. A laser at either end of the cable sends light pulses through the glass cables—this light carries the data. These pulses of light move extremely quickly and can take an enormous amount of data, so fiber is generally the fastest and most efficient internet connection.

The main advantages of fiber internet are speed and value. Thanks to its efficiency and bandwidth, fiber has the potential to be faster than basically any other type of internet connection. It also frequently comes with what are known as symmetrical speeds, meaning upload and download speeds are the same. (Upload speeds are usually slower with other types of internet.) This is a significant advantage for users who upload a lot of media or do a lot of video chatting.

Fiber also tends to be an excellent value for money. You can frequently find 1,000Mbps fiber plans for less than $80 per month, which is a fantastic deal—better than you’ll find with any other type of internet.

The downside of fiber is availability. If you’re in a decent-sized city or suburb, there’s a good chance you’ll have at least one fiber provider available. If you’re in a rural area—not so much. This may continue to improve as time goes on and companies expand infrastructure, but for now, rural areas are often out of luck when it comes to fiber.